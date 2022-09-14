ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moravia, NY

WKTV

Child charged for falsely reporting abduction attempt

New Hartford, N.Y.-- A child has been arrested and charged for falsely reporting an incident that led to a massive search and the cancellation of the New Hartford Cross Country Meet. It happened around 10 AM at the Perry Jr. High School. According to police, an area resident located the child off campus and called 911. The child then told police that he was approached by a male wearing a camouflaged jacket and in possession of a hand gun had tried to lure him into the woods. The child then stated he ran away and became lost in a wooded area. This led police and school officials to cancel the meet and evacuate the campus, while they commenced a search for the suspect. An emergency alert was sent out over TV, radio and cell phones advising residents to "call 911 if the male is seen". K-9 officers from Utica and State Police along with a drone unit from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were dispatched for the search. During an interview at the New Hartford Police station, the child admitted to police that he had made the entire story up and that none of the information reported to police was true. The child is being charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident, which is a misdemeanor.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
ithaca.com

Sheriff's Office Revises Account Of CMC Weapons Arrest

The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office has revised their account of the Tuesday, September 13 incident at Cayuga Medical Center during which Java Abdur-Razzaaq, age 40 of Ithaca, was arrested. Sheriff Derek Osborne released a statement: "Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Lysander home invasion suspect still on the run, deputies say

LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion that happened Saturday night in the town of Lysander. Sheriff’s deputies tell NewsChannel 9 an unidentified man entered a home in the 9400 block of Oswego Road with a weapon, demanding items from the people inside.
LYSANDER, NY
14850.com

Cornell Police announces arrest in last weekend’s vehicle theft

Police officers responded early last Saturday afternoon to a report of a motor vehicle theft from the parking lot at Hasbrouck Apartments at the edge of the Cornell campus, and the Cornell University Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that an arrest had been made in the case. “Through the cooperation...
ITHACA, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Man Mysteriously Dies After Standoff With Police

A Hudson Valley man died early Friday morning after a violent standoff with police, but the cause of death is still a mystery. New York State Police say they responded to reports of a barricaded man with a gun just after 12pm on Thursday. Upon arriving at the scene, officers say they found Christoper Pesavento armed and holed up in a residence on Quaker Bridge Road in the Town of Cortland.
CORTLAND, NY
News 8 WROC

Utica man charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a man has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting a woman during an incident that occurred at the beginning of September. Around 3:30 pm on Sunday, September 4th, members of the Utica Police and Utica Fire Departments arrived at the 1600 block of Dudley […]
UTICA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man gets gun charges after incident at hospital

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing two gun charges. 40-year-old Java Abdur-Razzaaq was arrested by Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday night. Abdur-Razzaaq was allegedly acting erratic and waving a gun around in the waiting room of the Cayuga Medical Center Emergency Department. Deputies were already at the hospital for an unrelated matter. When they entered the Emergency Department waiting room, they saw a man and a crowd of people moving away from him. Deputies secured a loaded handgun that Abdur-Razzaaq dropped, and he was taken into custody without incident. He is facing two weapons possession related felonies, one for a defaced serial number, and the other for gun possession as a convicted felon.
ITHACA, NY
waynetimes.com

Three women sleep as two toddlers walked the streets

State Police out of Wolcott received a report of a five year-old boy and three year-old girl walking down the street alone in the Village of Wolcott on Saturday (9/10). The children were gone for between 45 minutes and an hour before being discovered. Following an investigation, three women residing...
WOLCOTT, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca Man Arrested On Weapons Charges At CMC Emergency Room

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 7:34 p.m., Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Cayuga Medical Center, located at 101 Harris B. Dates Drive, for a report of a male with a gun in the Emergency Department waiting room. Deputies were already inside of the Emergency Department for an unrelated matter and rushed into the waiting room.
ITHACA, NY
Lite 98.7

Police: Two Men Charged After Allegedly Being Found with Ghost Guns

Two men are facing charges after police say they were in possession of multiple illegal firearms. New York State Police investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) say that two men, identified as 19-year-old Alec D. Hollenbek of Lincklaen, New York and 53-year-old Duane G. Hollenbeck of Moravia, New York allegedly had "numerous ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices that are not NY SAFE Act compliant."
MORAVIA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Armed Assault Suspect Leads Police On Foot Chase on I-86

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - A man is in serious condition after police say he harmed himself with a knife after a foot chase on I-86 near the shopping plazas. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, police were sent to the Econo-Lodge earlier this morning, on Route 64 in Big Flats, to investigate a report of an assault.
BIG FLATS, NY

