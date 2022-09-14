Read full article on original website
GoPro Hero 11 Black
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The GoPro Hero 11 Black is in many ways the ultimate in incremental evolution. It’s a better camera...
Apple's in-app purchase prices have increased 40% year-over-year
Why it matters: The average price of an in-app purchase (IAP) on the Apple App Store has increased by a whopping 40% year-over-year in July, compared to a more modest rise of 9% on the Google Play Store. App intelligence firm Apptopia believes this is largely due to privacy changes from Apple.
AT&T walks back promise to support 3.45GHz on older phones
Facepalm: AT&T has cleared up some confusion regarding 5G device compatibility, and it's not good news for some users. Several new-ish phones like the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Galaxy S21 and Pixel 6 will not support the mid-band spectrum after all. As Ars Technica recounts, AT&T last month told CNET...
GoPro's new Hero 11 Black action cameras feature a larger image sensor, start under $300
In a nutshell: GoPro has announced a trio of new Hero 11 Black cameras sporting a larger image sensor and the widest field of view ever featured natively in a Hero camera. The new Hero 11 Black family features a 1/1.9" sensor capable of capturing 10-bit color video at up to 5.3K resolution at 60 frames per second or 4K video at up to 120 frames per second.
Newegg is bundling gaming monitors with GPUs to clear out inventory
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. In a nutshell: From one extreme to the other – that is the best way to describe the GPU market over the past couple of years. The 180 has seemingly happened so quickly that Newegg is now bundling additional hardware with GPUs to move inventory ASAP.
