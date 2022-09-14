Read full article on original website
New development would bring hotel, hundreds of apartments to downtown Greenville
A new development planned for Greenville is expected to add hundreds of new apartments to downtown, along with a hotel.
FOX Carolina
Pit masters prep for Mauldin barbecue festival
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is often called the birthplace of barbecue. If you want to see for yourself, more than 20 cooks, from all over the Southeast, will be in one place this weekend. The Mauldin barbecue festival starts Friday, Sep. 16 and ends Saturday Sep. 17.
gsabusiness.com
City of Greenville expecting ‘massive ROI’ for Greenville trail project
The Swamp Rabbit Trail extension master plan was launched by the city of Greenville in November 2019, and the City Council adopted the last development strategy for the trail’s 4.5-mile extension last January. The master plan explores land use and connectivity opportunities within a five-minute walk of the planned...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Bohemian Bull to open second Upstate location
Bohemian Bull, a restaurant based in James Island, will open a location in Greenville. According to Dustin Tenney with Reedy River Retail at SVN Blackstream, the eatery will occupy the former Bacon Bros location at 3260 Pelham Road and is expected to open in late 2022. Once open, the restaurant’s...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
On the Move: Alex Conde
Alex Conde was appointed chief people officer with ScanSource, a hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, based in Greenville. He will lead the company’s global people and culture team, focusing on advancing ScanSource’s talent and recruitment strategies, culture-focused initiatives and overall people success. Conde served as president...
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: City Hotel…the one that got away
Greenville residents in 2022 can certainly sense the incredible economic, population and building growth that is happening throughout the city — especially downtown. Cranes continue to dot the skyline and new projects seem to be announced every week or two. A drive along Academy Street in the West End reveals several huge new residential complexes. The $100 million Grand Bohemian Greenville hotel recently opened after years of construction. Along University Ridge the beginnings of a $1 billion mixed-use development are happening. Exactly one hundred years ago in 1922, similar changes and growth were happening in the midst of the textile industry boom.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg Greek Fest returns in full force
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Spartanburg Greek Festival is back in full swing after two years of operating under Covid protocols. Instead of driving through or opting for delivery service, festival-goers can now walk around and enjoy the festival. The festival is located at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg District 3 Superintendent announces retirement
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Superintendent Kenny Blackwood announced his retirement for the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Blackwood began as the superintendent for the district in July of 2015. He served as Director of Daniel Morgan Technology Center and Supervisory Principal at both Pacolet Elementary School and Middle School of Pacolet prior to his position as superintendent.
Two Upstate schools named Blue Ribbon Award Winners
Five schools around South Carolina have garnered national honors, two of them from here in the Upstate. Brashier Middle College Charter High School in Simpsonville and Mitchell Road in Elementary in Greenville are those two.
Lewis Barbecue opens in place of former Tommy’s Country Ham House
After much anticipation, Lewis Barbeque, in Greenville, opened its doors to customers Wednesday.
“Meltdown in Dixie” screening in Newberry
NEWBERRY — The Center for Creative Partnerships will coordinate a series of public screenings and discussions of the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” (2021). This film examines the complexities of race and Southern culture through the story of a battle over display of a Confederate flag in Orangeburg. The first screening took place at the Hanahan Ampitheater in Berkeley on Saturday, June 11, 2022. S.C. Humanities supported the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” with a major grant and has also supported this film discussion series with a major grant.
franchising.com
Eggs Up Grill Give Guests More Brunch and Lunch Offerings; Rolls New Menu
Brunch Burger, cold brew and fan favorites make the permanent menu. September 16, 2022 // Franchising.com // SPARTANBURG, S.C. - A new menu recently launched at Eggs Up Grill, focused on offering a greater variety of great-tasting brunch and lunch items and refreshing drinks, is designed to give guests even more reasons to smile.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Greenville parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
Clemson student found dead at Upstate convenience store
A Clemson University student was found dead at an Upstate convenience store Monday afternoon.
WYFF4.com
Celebrities in town for Euphoria festival in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Euphoria, a food, wine and music festival, in Greenville, South Carolina, kicks off Friday and continues through the weekend. The annual four-day event shines a spotlight on culinary excellence and the charm for which Greenville is known. (Video above: Throwback to 2016 when Weather Channel's Jim...
WYFF4.com
Greenville Co. Schools and former students remember late band director
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A local band director was remembered Friday after years of service between two Greenville County schools. "There's only one kind of once-in-a-lifetime teacher that comes along in your life that really mentors his students and that was Mr. James Fox," former student Brad Porter said. Gaffney...
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Our History is Our Story: The Hunters Court Community
Hunters Court Community is fighting to stay in place! Our community is the foundation of our existence. This community started back in the 1950’s and many of our community members have been living here since the creation. Most families have at least five generations within the Hunters Court Community. Children and families will be heavily impacted by the actions of the City of Laurens, and we are doing everything to promote staying power while preserving our history in the process.
President and First Lady of South Carolina State University visit Greenville
State University's new President and First Lady made an appearance in Greenville Friday night. Alexander and Agatha Conyers greeted dozens of alumni. Conyers was named President in April of this year. He served as interim from July 2021.
WYFF4.com
Highway 14 bridge closed by South Carolina Department of Transportation
GREER, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 14 bridge in Landrum, according to the Gowensville Fire Department. This is the bridge just west (northbound toward Landrum) of Highway 414. "This was done very quickly with little notification," the fire department posted on Facebook.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County
Small business owners like Dave McMeekin are just learning more about a CARES Act provision that provides funds similar to a tax refund. Greer Heritage Museum prepares to open new exhibit on recreation, entertainment. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Greer Heritage Museum's newest addition will feature the community's past entertainment...
