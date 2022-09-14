ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Pit masters prep for Mauldin barbecue festival

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is often called the birthplace of barbecue. If you want to see for yourself, more than 20 cooks, from all over the Southeast, will be in one place this weekend. The Mauldin barbecue festival starts Friday, Sep. 16 and ends Saturday Sep. 17.
MAULDIN, SC
gsabusiness.com

City of Greenville expecting ‘massive ROI’ for Greenville trail project

The Swamp Rabbit Trail extension master plan was launched by the city of Greenville in November 2019, and the City Council adopted the last development strategy for the trail’s 4.5-mile extension last January. The master plan explores land use and connectivity opportunities within a five-minute walk of the planned...
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Bohemian Bull to open second Upstate location

Bohemian Bull, a restaurant based in James Island, will open a location in Greenville. According to Dustin Tenney with Reedy River Retail at SVN Blackstream, the eatery will occupy the former Bacon Bros location at 3260 Pelham Road and is expected to open in late 2022. Once open, the restaurant’s...
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Business
upstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Alex Conde

Alex Conde was appointed chief people officer with ScanSource, a hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, based in Greenville. He will lead the company’s global people and culture team, focusing on advancing ScanSource’s talent and recruitment strategies, culture-focused initiatives and overall people success. Conde served as president...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: City Hotel…the one that got away

Greenville residents in 2022 can certainly sense the incredible economic, population and building growth that is happening throughout the city — especially downtown. Cranes continue to dot the skyline and new projects seem to be announced every week or two. A drive along Academy Street in the West End reveals several huge new residential complexes. The $100 million Grand Bohemian Greenville hotel recently opened after years of construction. Along University Ridge the beginnings of a $1 billion mixed-use development are happening. Exactly one hundred years ago in 1922, similar changes and growth were happening in the midst of the textile industry boom.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg Greek Fest returns in full force

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Spartanburg Greek Festival is back in full swing after two years of operating under Covid protocols. Instead of driving through or opting for delivery service, festival-goers can now walk around and enjoy the festival. The festival is located at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg District 3 Superintendent announces retirement

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Superintendent Kenny Blackwood announced his retirement for the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Blackwood began as the superintendent for the district in July of 2015. He served as Director of Daniel Morgan Technology Center and Supervisory Principal at both Pacolet Elementary School and Middle School of Pacolet prior to his position as superintendent.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Newberry Observer

“Meltdown in Dixie” screening in Newberry

NEWBERRY — The Center for Creative Partnerships will coordinate a series of public screenings and discussions of the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” (2021). This film examines the complexities of race and Southern culture through the story of a battle over display of a Confederate flag in Orangeburg. The first screening took place at the Hanahan Ampitheater in Berkeley on Saturday, June 11, 2022. S.C. Humanities supported the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” with a major grant and has also supported this film discussion series with a major grant.
NEWBERRY, SC
franchising.com

Eggs Up Grill Give Guests More Brunch and Lunch Offerings; Rolls New Menu

Brunch Burger, cold brew and fan favorites make the permanent menu. September 16, 2022 // Franchising.com // SPARTANBURG, S.C. - A new menu recently launched at Eggs Up Grill, focused on offering a greater variety of great-tasting brunch and lunch items and refreshing drinks, is designed to give guests even more reasons to smile.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Celebrities in town for Euphoria festival in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Euphoria, a food, wine and music festival, in Greenville, South Carolina, kicks off Friday and continues through the weekend. The annual four-day event shines a spotlight on culinary excellence and the charm for which Greenville is known. (Video above: Throwback to 2016 when Weather Channel's Jim...
GREENVILLE, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Our History is Our Story: The Hunters Court Community

Hunters Court Community is fighting to stay in place! Our community is the foundation of our existence. This community started back in the 1950’s and many of our community members have been living here since the creation. Most families have at least five generations within the Hunters Court Community. Children and families will be heavily impacted by the actions of the City of Laurens, and we are doing everything to promote staying power while preserving our history in the process.
LAURENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Highway 14 bridge closed by South Carolina Department of Transportation

GREER, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 14 bridge in Landrum, according to the Gowensville Fire Department. This is the bridge just west (northbound toward Landrum) of Highway 414. "This was done very quickly with little notification," the fire department posted on Facebook.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County

Small business owners like Dave McMeekin are just learning more about a CARES Act provision that provides funds similar to a tax refund. Greer Heritage Museum prepares to open new exhibit on recreation, entertainment. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Greer Heritage Museum's newest addition will feature the community's past entertainment...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

