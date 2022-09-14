Read full article on original website
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
From “Baby Bull” to Icon in Bronze: Remembering Orlando Cepeda at Age 85IBWAASan Francisco, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
KTVU FOX 2
Family of slain security guard raises reward to help find third alleged killer still on the run
The family of Kevin Nishita, has raised the reward to $40,000 to help find the third and final suspect who police say is responsible for Nishita's murder. Nishita was guarding a KRON 4 reporter in downtown Oakland on Nov. 24 when they and Nishita were held at gun point in an attempted armed robbery. Nishita was shot and died from his injuries in the hospital three days later.
sfstandard.com
Locked In SF Jails Indefinitely: Release of 150 Demanded as Speedy Trial Rights Denied
The release from jail of 150 people who have not been allowed their right to a speedy trial was demanded by public defenders, family members and local advocates. A protest in the form of a mock trial was held Friday on the steps of the Hall of Justice by the SF Public Defender’s office to highlight the plight of people who languish in jail without knowing when they will face trial.
Reward increased to $40K for 3rd suspect in murder of TV news guard shot in Oakland last year
Laron Gilbert is the third suspect in the killing. The other two men are already in custody for the death of Kevin Nishita.
crimevoice.com
Man Accused of Stabbing a 21-Year-Old Woman to Death
OAKLAND — Police arrested a man about one hour after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death. The suspect is being housed behind bars ineligible for release on bond, pending a plea hearing on September 28. Jose D. Guardadolora , a 21-year-old resident of San Francisco, was arrested September...
KTVU FOX 2
Marine vet who was shot in 10 times in Oakland bar sues, alleging negligence
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Marine Corps veteran, who was shot multiple times inside an Oakland bar, is suing the bar owners, the building owner, the City of Oakland and the State Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, accusing all of them of negligence. Mahmoud Berte says it was his friend's birthday,...
Prosecutors convict East Palo Alto man in 2011 murder case
EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Prosecutors succeeded in convicting a 31-year-old man of first-degree murder for a fatal shooting in East Palo Alto in 2011, the San Mateo County District Attorney's office said Wednesday.Christian Fuentes was accused of the killing of 19-year-old Catherine Fisher, who was sitting in a parked vehicle with two other people on Annapolis Street on July 13, 2011, when two suspects approached and opened fire, according to the District Attorney's Office.Fisher was struck multiple times in the shooting, which prosecutors said had targeted one of the other people in the vehicle.Authorities identified Fuentes, Jaime Cardenas...
Oakland police investigating multiple burglaries
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place on Saturday, according to a statement from police.
Man found guilty for threatening to kill SF lawmaker
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – A San Ramon resident was found guilty Wednesday of threatening to kill Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) after Wiener introduced legislation that would’ve allowed teenagers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine without the permission of their parents. Erik Triana, 51, was found guilty on seven of the eight counts he was charged […]
crimevoice.com
Sheriff’s Deputy in Custody Allegedly Murdered his Girlfriend and Her Husband
DUBLIN —An Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy allegedly murdered his girlfriend and her husband. The deputy was arrested 10 hours later without further incident. Maria Tuyet-Trinh Tran, 42, and Benison Binh Tran, 57, died inside their Colebrook Lane residence in Dublin. They were fatally shot in front of multiple family witnesses on September 7 shortly before 1 a.m.
74-year-old woman charged for Oakley murder
A 74-year-old woman has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Oakley, according to a Facebook post from the Oakley Police Department (OPD).
Suspect arrested in San Francisco Chinatown shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting another man in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood on Thursday evening.San Francisco police said officers responded at 5:26 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Clay Street.When they arrived, they discovered a gunshot victim who was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The alleged shooter had fled the scene. Investigators said two men apparently got into an argument. One of them pulled out a firearm and shot the other.Officers later located the suspect and took him into custody. His name and a motive for the shooting was not immediately available Friday.
Lompoc Record
Rap lyrics on trial: Bill would limit prosecutors’ use of words and music as evidence
Gary Bryant Jr. exchanged gunfire with a man in an Antioch apartment parking lot on a July afternoon in 2014. Both were struck by bullets. Bryant survived and the other man died. Police said it was part of a string of gang shootings in the East Bay. At trial, prosecutors...
thesfnews.com
Arrest Made In Bayview District Fatal Stabbing
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect in connected to a homicide that occurred in the Bayview District on September 10. The SFPD reported at approximately 6:24 a.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to the 4700 block of 3rd Street to meet with San Francisco Fire Department Paramedics regarding a victim of a possible stabbing incident.
SFPD investigating 2 overnight shootings
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were shot early Wednesday morning in separate instances in San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Both of the gunshot victims were hospitalized with injuries. The first shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. in the Tenderloin District at Fulton Street and Hyde Street. A 32-year-old victim was approached and […]
San Francisco police identify suspected catalytic converter thief who struck patrol car
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco have identified the suspect in a Monday catalytic converter theft who injured an officer when she struck a patrol vehicle while fleeing from authorities.The driver in the incident, identified as 28 year-old female San Francisco resident Lorrayna Puefua, was taken into custody Monday morning, police said.The theft was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the 400 block of Chestnut Street, where a man told officers that two unknown suspects had just stolen his car's catalytic converter, according to police.Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspects' car, double-parked in the area...
KTVU FOX 2
Manager of marijuana facility in San Leandro dies from gunshot wounds
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The site manager for a marijuana operation has died after being wounded in gunfire last Sunday in San Leandro, police said Friday. Oakland resident Victor Mendez, 25, was pronounced dead Thursday just after 9 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Adams Avenue, according to police.
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
Man detained in rightfully owned truck, family suspects racial profiling
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A man sitting inside his own vehicle was stopped by a couple in Oakland who believed it was theirs. The couple explained their truck had been stolen, but after he insisted it was his, police were called out and he was handcuffed. The frustrated wife of the man told KRON4 she […]
2 women arrested in South San Francisco after one was found passed out in car with drugs
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested for various drug charges Tuesday night, the South San Francisco Police Department (SSFPD) announced in a Facebook post. Officers found the two in a parking lot on Gellert Boulevard where one of them passed out in a car with drugs and drug paraphernalia in her […]
eastcountytoday.net
Editorial: Transparency Lacking in Antioch as Police Body Camera Footage Declined for 4th Time
For the 4th time, the City of Antioch has declined to release Antioch Police Department body camera video of an incident involving councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker. This decision does nothing to build public trust or increase transparency regardless of the words coming out of the Antioch City Council’s mouth. The...
