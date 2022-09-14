ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Family of slain security guard raises reward to help find third alleged killer still on the run

The family of Kevin Nishita, has raised the reward to $40,000 to help find the third and final suspect who police say is responsible for Nishita's murder. Nishita was guarding a KRON 4 reporter in downtown Oakland on Nov. 24 when they and Nishita were held at gun point in an attempted armed robbery. Nishita was shot and died from his injuries in the hospital three days later.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Locked In SF Jails Indefinitely: Release of 150 Demanded as Speedy Trial Rights Denied

The release from jail of 150 people who have not been allowed their right to a speedy trial was demanded by public defenders, family members and local advocates. A protest in the form of a mock trial was held Friday on the steps of the Hall of Justice by the SF Public Defender’s office to highlight the plight of people who languish in jail without knowing when they will face trial.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Accused of Stabbing a 21-Year-Old Woman to Death

OAKLAND — Police arrested a man about one hour after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death. The suspect is being housed behind bars ineligible for release on bond, pending a plea hearing on September 28. Jose D. Guardadolora , a 21-year-old resident of San Francisco, was arrested September...
OAKLAND, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Prosecutors convict East Palo Alto man in 2011 murder case

EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) –  Prosecutors succeeded in convicting a 31-year-old man of first-degree murder for a fatal shooting in East Palo Alto in 2011, the San Mateo County District Attorney's office said Wednesday.Christian Fuentes was accused of the killing of 19-year-old Catherine Fisher, who was sitting in a parked vehicle with two other people on Annapolis Street on July 13, 2011, when two suspects approached and opened fire, according to the District Attorney's Office.Fisher was struck multiple times in the shooting, which prosecutors said had targeted one of the other people in the vehicle.Authorities identified Fuentes, Jaime Cardenas...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Man found guilty for threatening to kill SF lawmaker

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – A San Ramon resident was found guilty Wednesday of threatening to kill Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) after Wiener introduced legislation that would’ve allowed teenagers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine without the permission of their parents. Erik Triana, 51, was found guilty on seven of the eight counts he was charged […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Person
Chesa Boudin
Person
Gavin Newsom
crimevoice.com

Sheriff’s Deputy in Custody Allegedly Murdered his Girlfriend and Her Husband

DUBLIN —An Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy allegedly murdered his girlfriend and her husband. The deputy was arrested 10 hours later without further incident. Maria Tuyet-Trinh Tran, 42, and Benison Binh Tran, 57, died inside their Colebrook Lane residence in Dublin. They were fatally shot in front of multiple family witnesses on September 7 shortly before 1 a.m.
DUBLIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in San Francisco Chinatown shooting

SAN FRANCISCO --  A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting another man in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood on Thursday evening.San Francisco police said officers responded at 5:26 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Clay Street.When they arrived, they discovered a gunshot victim who was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The alleged shooter had fled the scene. Investigators said two men apparently got into an argument. One of them pulled out a firearm and shot the other.Officers later located the suspect and took him into custody. His name and a motive for the shooting was not immediately available Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

Arrest Made In Bayview District Fatal Stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect in connected to a homicide that occurred in the Bayview District on September 10. The SFPD reported at approximately 6:24 a.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to the 4700 block of 3rd Street to meet with San Francisco Fire Department Paramedics regarding a victim of a possible stabbing incident.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD investigating 2 overnight shootings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were shot early Wednesday morning in separate instances in San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Both of the gunshot victims were hospitalized with injuries. The first shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. in the Tenderloin District at Fulton Street and Hyde Street. A 32-year-old victim was approached and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police identify suspected catalytic converter thief who struck patrol car

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco have identified the suspect in a Monday catalytic converter theft who injured an officer when she struck a patrol vehicle while fleeing from authorities.The driver in the incident, identified as 28 year-old female San Francisco resident Lorrayna Puefua, was taken into custody Monday morning, police said.The theft was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the 400 block of Chestnut Street, where a man told officers that two unknown suspects had just stolen his car's catalytic converter, according to police.Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspects' car, double-parked in the area...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Manager of marijuana facility in San Leandro dies from gunshot wounds

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The site manager for a marijuana operation has died after being wounded in gunfire last Sunday in San Leandro, police said Friday. Oakland resident Victor Mendez, 25, was pronounced dead Thursday just after 9 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Adams Avenue, according to police.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA

