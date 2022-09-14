Read full article on original website
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Pulled from rehab game
Polanco was removed from Friday's rehab start at Triple-A St. Paul due to knee discomfort, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Polanco began his rehab assignment Friday, but it's discouraging that he was unable to make it through the game at St. Paul. He's slated to have an active recovery day and receive treatment Saturday, and a better idea of his status should come into focus based on how he feels afterward.
Angels win 3rd in row over Mariners, 5-1 behind Rengifo
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Luis Rengifo hit a pair of home runs for the second time in three games, Livan Soto went deep for the first time and the Los Angeles Angels won their third in a row over the wild card-chasing Seattle Mariners, 5-1 on Sunday. Seeking their first playoff appearance since 2001, the longest dought in the major leaguers, the Mariners (80-64) saw their lead for the third and final AL wild card berth cut to four games over Baltimore (76-69). Toronto (83-64) and Tampa Bay (82-64) hold the first two wild card spots. Los Angeles won the season series from Seattle 10-8. The teams play again Monday.
White Sox Pick Up Game in AL Central Race with Guardians' Loss, Now 3.5 GB
The Cleveland Guardians dropped a game 3-0 to the Minnesota Twins, meanwhile the Chicago White Sox dropkicked the Detroit Tigers 11-5. The White Sox climbed a game up in the American League Central standings and are now 3.5 games back of the division-lead, entering a critical series between the two teams in Chicago this week.
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Errant throw hits head
Gonzalez exited Saturday's game against the Brewers after a throw from the catcher to the pitcher during his at-bat hit him in the head, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. It's been a rough couple days for the veteran utility man, who also exited Friday's game early due to dizziness. This time around, Brewers catcher Victor Caratini inadvertently struck him in the side of the head while attempting to throw the ball back to Brandon Woodruff. It's unclear if Gonzalez is dealing with a concussion, but the Yankees were evidently concerned enough to remove him from the game.
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance’s teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance had taken over the starting job this season from Garoppolo after being drafted third overall in 2021. San Francisco traded three first-round picks to move up nine spots to take Lance, making a major investment in him.
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Riding pine against southpaw
Rojas isn't in the lineup Friday against the Padres. Rojas started against a left-handed pitcher Thursday against San Diego but will head to the bench for the third time in the last five games since southpaw Blake Snell is on the mound Friday. Sergio Alcantara is starting at the hot corner and batting seventh.
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Rehabbing ahead of camp
Chychrun was spotted at the Coyotes' practice facility recently, rehabbing an injury, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports. Arizona general manager Bill Armstrong expects Chychrun to report for training camp, which starts on Sept. 21. The 24-year-old defenseman sat out the final 24 games of the 2021-22 campaign due to an ankle injury. The Coyotes will get a better understanding of his status during camp once physicals and fitness testing begin. Chychrun has been the subject of plenty of trade rumors and that is likely to continue going into this year.
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Heads to injured list
O'Neill was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday. O'Neill sustained his hamstring injury while stealing a base Friday against the Reds and is optimistic that he's dealing with a Grade 1 strain, but he'll be examined further in the coming days, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dylan Carlson should serve as the Cardinals' primary center fielder after he was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: On base twice in return
Raleigh (thumb) went 1-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Angels on Saturday. Raleigh needed just one game off to recover from his jammed left thumb, reentering the lineup Saturday with a productive effort. The 25-year-old is putting together a serviceable September, posting a middling .243 average but complementing it with a .912 OPS thanks in large part to five extra-base hits (one double, four home runs) across 41 plate appearances.
Valdez has MLB-record 25th quality start, Astros down A's
HOUSTON (AP) — Working closely with Framber Valdez, Houston catcher Martin Maldonado has enjoyed a front-row seat for the journey that has turned the left-hander into one of baseball’s top pitchers in his fifth season. “It is a lot of calm, a lot of confidence and a lot of maturity from him,” Maldonado said. “He knows what he can do good. Listening more and taking pride in the work, less emotional on the mound. So I’ve seen a lot of stuff going into (his growth).” Valdez set a major league record with his 25th straight quality start, and Yordan Alvarez and Maldonado had four RBIs apiece in the Astros’ 11-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. Alvarez, who ranks second in the AL with 37 homers, drove in three runs with a double in Houston’s five-run third inning. He tacked on an RBI double in the sixth.
Reds' Graham Ashcraft: Next rehab outing set
Ashcraft (biceps) allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk over three innings Thursday for Double-A Chattanooga, and he's scheduled to continue his rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Louisville, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 24-year-old threw 53 pitches in his first rehab start...
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Could debut this year
The Rockies hope to get Tovar some experience in the majors before the end of the season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. The aggressive promotions for Tovar may not be at an end, as he just made his Triple-A debut earlier this week and played 66 games at Double-A as a 20-year-old earlier this season. Every move the Rockies have made with Tovar suggests that they plan on him being the primary big-league shortstop for most, if not all of the 2023 season. He is hitting .313/.381/.537 with 13 home runs and 17 steals in 67 games.
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Heads to bench
Yastrzemski will hit the bench Saturday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Yastrzemski has had more than a platoon role for most of the season, but his off day here against Julio Urias means he's now sat against six of the last eight lefties the Giants have faced. Lewis Brinson will get the start in center field.
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Still feeling sore
Castellanos (oblique) felt sore when swinging earlier this week and has backed off rehab work for a few days, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Castellanos has been out since early September with an oblique strain. The Phillies haven't provided an updated timeline for his return, but time is getting short for him to play a meaningful number of games before the end of the regular season. He at least hasn't been fully shut down, as he's merely stopped swinging and is still able to throw and do work in the outfield.
Angels' Max Stassi: Rests after three straight starts
Stassi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi will take a seat after he caught each of the Halos' last three games while going 0-for-10 with five strikeouts in those contests. Matt Thaiss will spell Stassi behind the plate Sunday.
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Heading to injured list
Nelson was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left elbow inflammation. The 26-year-old apparently suffered the injury Monday against the Dodgers, when he allowed three runs on a hit and a walk without recording an out. It's been a breakout campaign for Nelson with a 2.19 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB over 37 innings this year, but the elbow injury could bring his season to an early end.
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: X-rays inconclusive
Suarez underwent an X-ray on his right index finger that was inconclusive following Friday's game against the Angels, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Suarez sustained his injury while fielding a ground ball in the fourth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was ultimately removed in the fifth. The 31-year-old will likely undergo additional testing Saturday before the Mariners determine his status.
Giants 2-0 for first time in 6 years, beat Panthers 19-16
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With Brian Daboll as their coach, the New York Giants are doing something they haven’t done for more than five years: They’re finding ways to win consistently. Graham Gano kicked a 56-yard field goal with 3:34 to play, and the Giants ignored being booed off the field at halftime and beat the Carolina Panthers 19-16 on Sunday. New York improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and sent the Panthers to their ninth straight loss. “Whether you score a lot or not, it’s important to figure out ways to win games,” Daboll said. “You can win a game a variety of ways, and also lose it a lot of ways. Again, the object of the game is to have one more point and to give yourself a chance in the fourth quarter.”
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Heads to bench
McCarthy will sit Friday against the Padres. His off day comes against lefty Blake Snell, but it isn't necessarily a sign that he's now stuck in a platoon, as he'd started against each of the last eight southpaws the Diamondbacks have faced. McCarthy's been on fire lately, slashing .366/.416/.606 with four homers and eight steals in his last 18 games, but it will be Daulton Varsho who starts in right field Friday while Emmanuel Rivera handles DH duties.
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains sidelined
Haniger (back) remains on the bench Saturday against the Angels. Haniger left Sunday's game against Atlanta with tightness in his lower back and hasn't seen the field since. It's still not clear exactly when he'll return, though he was at least able to swing and run prior to Friday's series opener. Sam Haggerty will be the right fielder Saturday.
