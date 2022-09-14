Read full article on original website
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance’s teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance had taken over the starting job this season from Garoppolo after being drafted third overall in 2021. San Francisco traded three first-round picks to move up nine spots to take Lance, making a major investment in him.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals at Cowboys Week 2 Madden Simulation
It’s not often a road team in the NFL is a touchdown-favorite, but that’s who the Cincinnati Bengals are this week. Cincinnati will face a Dallas Cowboys team one week after their quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right thumb injury. This is comforting for Bengals fans, but history has not always been kind to the team in these circumstances.
Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase fined by NFL for middle finger salute in Week 1 loss to Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has reportedly been hit with a pair (pun intended) of fines for
CBS Sports
Ravens' Steven Means: Exits Sunday's game
Means (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Means had to be carted off the field during the first half against Miami after he appeared unable to place any weight on his injured right ankle, Hensley reports. With Means sidelined, Baltimore figures to rely heavily on starters Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston to support the team's depleted corps of outside linebackers.
CBS Sports
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not happy with Super Bowl's 'corporate' and 'dinner party' atmosphere
Joe Burrow earned a trip to the Super Bowl after just his second season in the NFL. It's a dream come true for a lot of players, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had mixed feelings about it. It wasn't just the fact that the Bengals lost a close game to...
The 10 craziest stats from the Miami Dolphins’ wild, come-from-behind win in Baltimore
The Miami Dolphins’ stunning 42-38, come-from-behind win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday was one for the record books.
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
The Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys each seek their first win of the 2022 season as they face off in Week 2. Here's picks and odds for the game.
CBS Sports
Saints' Mark Ingram: Expected to play Sunday
Ingram (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ingram logged limited practices throughout the week, but it appears he'll be able to suit up Sunday. The veteran running back will be in line for a hefty workload with Alvin Kamara (ribs) expected to be sidelined, per Schefter.
Jimmy G replaces injured Trey Lance, leads 49ers over Seahawks
Jimmy Garoppolo came off the bench for an injured Trey Lance and guided the San Francisco 49ers to a 27-7
CBS Sports
Falcons' Damien Williams: Won't play this week
Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Williams rejoined the Falcons' Week 1 contest after injuring his ribs early on, but he's missed practice ever since and now will sit out for at least one game. Avery Williams replaced him as the complement to Cordarrelle Patterson in the season opener, and while Williams could be modestly involved again, the Falcons likely will find work for rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, who was a healthy scratch Week 1.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Catches first TD since 2019
Watson caught both of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game that the wideout also picked up a shoulder injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Watson's first catch of the season was...
CBS Sports
Jets' C.J. Uzomah: To be game-time call
Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Uzomah (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Browns, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Uzomah is coming off a full practice Wednesday and a limited session Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him be listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Tyler Conklin operated as the Jets' top tight end during the team's season-opening loss to Baltimore, while Uzomah was not targeted.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Won't return Thursday
Danna (calf) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Danna recorded two tackles over 35 defensive snaps played before exiting with an unspecified calf injury during the second half of the Chiefs' Week 2 tilt. While the exact nature and severity of this issue is still unclear, the backup defensive end will now have a 10-day break to work his way back heading into Kansas City's next game Sept. 25.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Picks up injury in win
Hardman (ankle) caught three of his four targets for 49 yards and recorded one carry for a four-yard loss during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers. He also came away from this game with an unspecified ankle injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Hardman was seen having his left foot...
CBS Sports
Texans' Justin Britt: Won't play against Broncos
Britt won't play Sunday against the Broncos for personal reasons, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Britt played every snap during the Texans' Week 1 tie against the Colts, but he'll be held off the field for Week 2. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for the team's Week 3 matchup against Chicago on Sept. 25, but Scott Quessenberry will serve as Houston's starting center against Denver.
Cowboys BREAKING: Cooper Rush Moves, Rookie DT John Ridgeway Cut; Bengals Week 2: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Dallas Cowboys host Joe Burrow and the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday as both teams hope to improve after Week 1 losses.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Keaontay Ingram: Inactive again Sunday
Ingram (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game in Las Vegas, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Like he was in the opener, Ingram is a healthy scratch Week 2. With the rookie sixth-round pick in street clothes, Arizona again will rely on James Conner as the team's top runner, while Eno Benjamin handles primary backup duties and Darrel Williams and Jonathan Ward likely stick to special-teams roles.
CBS Sports
Jets' C.J. Uzomah: Not on track to play Sunday
Uzomah (hamstring), who is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game in Cleveland, isn't in line to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Fantasy managers likely weren't counting on Uzomah playing this weekend after he was tagged as "doubtful" following Friday's practice, but Pelissero's report confirms the tight end hasn't progressed enough in the last 48 hours to have a realistic shot at suiting up Sunday. Expect Uzomah to be included on the Jets' inactive list released 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, leaving Tyler Conklin in line to serve as the team's clear top tight end.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Doubtful for Sunday
Stanley (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Stanley has been deemed doubtful for back-to-back games to start the campaign as he continues to work his way back from 2021 season-ending ankle surgery. Ja'Wuan James, who started at left tackle in Stanley's absence during the season opener, was placed on IR after tearing his Achilles during the contest, so Patrick Mekari is in line to start opposite Morgan Moses on Baltimore's offensive line in Week 2.
CBS Sports
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Heads to active roster
The Jets elevated Yeboah from the practice squad to their active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Browns. Yeboah didn't make the initial 53-man roster but inked a practice-squad deal at the beginning of September. He'll get his first look on the active roster, but it's unclear what his role will be. C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) is unlikely to play and Jeremy Ruckert was a healthy scratch for Week 1, but Tyler Conklin and Lawrence Cager are still expected to garner the majority of the tight-end snaps.
