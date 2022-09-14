ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Comments / 11

Kookaloo2
4d ago

Ah, yes...White! The non- color of the year. So versatile every single house in America is painted it....except the ones that are painted gray, lol. Sooooo individual.

Reply
8
littlebit
4d ago

Cheapest, crappiest, thinnest paint ever. Used it one time....never again. You get what you pay for.

Reply
7
Related
People

Behr Just Announced the 2023 Color of the Year — Here's How to Incorporate It Into Your Home

Hint: It’s a cozy update on a classic paint hue! The color of 2023 is (drumroll please)... Blank Canvas! According to the color experts at paint company Behr, the hottest hue for this year is a "hopeful, warm, and welcoming white."  "People are looking to create spaces that feel like a retreat, that feel restorative," Jodi Allen, Behr's Global Chief Marketing Officer, tells PEOPLE. "This white is very warm, it's very engaging, it's welcoming." The new shade joins the lineup of Behr's Designer Collection palette, a line of specially...
INTERIOR DESIGN
shefinds

Professional Colorists Say These Are The Most Unflattering Hair Colors For Women Over 40

Finding the best hair colors for your skin tone can be exciting, as is a trip to the salon for a fresh turn-of-the-season style. With that said, we checked in with a professional hair stylist and expert for tips on what hair colors and dyes to avoid over 40 for a more youthful look, and other helpful tips to keep in mind before heading to the salon. Read on for insight and advice from Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tranquility#Creativity#Blank Canvas#Behr Paint Company
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Marketing
shefinds

Hair Styling Tricks Stylists Swear By To Hide Thinning: Curtain Bangs And More

While treatment for hair loss and thinning can be found through doctor visits, a healthier diet and nourishing hair products, you can still hide signs of weaker strands with clever styling tricks. We reached out to professional hair stylists and experts for 2 tips regarding hair styling, and to learn how curtain bangs and two clever updo hacks can transform your look. Read on for suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert, stylist and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Amr Salem, scalp micropigmentation specialist and hair expert at INKredible Scalp.
HAIR CARE
homedit.com

12 Popular Curtain Tops: A Guide to Understanding Different Styles

Curtain tops are a distinguishing characteristic of various curtain styles. From structured pleats to industrial grommets, there are such varied designs that you can choose from. Curtain tops have a significant impact on the style of the room, but you shouldn’t feel confined by this. It is important to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
architecturaldigest.com

How to Clean Carpet and Get Rid of Stains, Smells, and Other Messes

Beautiful wall-to-wall carpet can look modern, as well as do its duty of adding warmth, texture, and reducing noise. Knowing how to clean carpet well—and keep it clean—is an essential skill that every homeowner should have. No need to live with dull discoloration in high-traffic areas, tough stains, and other messes. You’ve got plenty of cleaning products to ensure that your carpet and area rugs remain as plush as ever. And if you think a vacuum is the only carpet cleaning tool to get the job done, think again.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy