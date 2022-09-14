ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Cohen Memoir Most Talkative Being Developed as NBC Comedy

Andy Cohen ‘s past could have a future at NBC.

Universal Television is turning the Watch What Happens Live host’s 2013 memoir Most Talkative into a coming-of-age comedy for NBC, with Blumhouse Television attached, TVLine has learned.

Using the book as inspiration, Most Talkative follows a fictionalized version of Cohen growing up as a teenager in 1980s St. Louis. “He’s gay, loves the Cardinals, his bar mitzvah tutor is a stoner, and his soap opera-fueled imagination makes him both the life of the party and the source of endless drama,” per the official logline. “Most Talkative is a series about not fitting into any one box, and figuring out how to build your own.”

Cohen will executive-produce alongside writers Gordon Greenberg and Michael Weiner, and director Todd Holland. Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Chris Dickie will also executive-produce for Blumhouse Television.

“I’m tickled to use my childhood as the jumping off point for what I know will be a hilarious show, and to work with an incredible team, including my pal Jason Blum and UTV,” Cohen says in a statement.

Would you watch a show about a young Cohen growing up in St. Louis? Drop a comment with your thoughts on NBC’s potential comedy series below.

TVLine

Quantum Leap Vet Scott Bakula Reveals His 'Very Difficult Decision' to Pass on NBC Reboot

Oh, boy. Scott Bakula, in a bid to “quiet the rumors,” has opened up about his decision to not be involved in NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot — at all. Set nearly 30 years after Sam Beckett — Bakula’s leaper from the original TV series — stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, the new series follows a team led by physicist Ben Song (played by Kevin Can F**k Himself‘s Raymond Lee), which was assembled to restart the project. But everything changes when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Ernie Hudson Says Quantum Leap's Magic 'Would Love to Get' Scott Bakula's Sam Beckett Back Home

In the original Quantum Leap series, which ran from 1989 to 1993 on NBC, Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Christopher Kirby) was just a soldier in the Vietnam War when Samuel Beckett (Scott Bakula) leaped into him in the Season 3 episode “The Leap Home, Part 2 (Vietnam).” Decades later, NBC’s upcoming revival — premiering Monday, Sept. 19 at 10/9c — now finds Magic (played by Ernie Hudson) heading up the rebooted Quantum Leap project with the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine, and the man who created it. “[Magic] spent pretty much all of his adult life in the military...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Alaska Daily: Hilary Swank Gets Frosty Reception Up North In Official Trailer for New ABC Drama

Are the Oscars not televised in Anchorage? Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank gets the cold shoulder up North in the first full-length trailer for Alaska Daily, ABC’s new one-hour drama (premiering Thursday, Oct. 6, at 10/9c). The series, from Spotlight auteur Tom McCarthy, finds Swank (who is also an exec producer) playing Eileen Fitzgerald, an award-winning investigative journalist who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage. Her first assignment: Get the scoop on a conspiracy-addled cold case involving a serial killer targeting indigenous women. As previewed in the trailer above,...
ANCHORAGE, AK
TVLine

Sarah Michelle Gellar: 'I Was Grateful' NBC Killed Cruel Intentions Reboot

The Cruel Intentions TV series never made it to NBC, and for that, its star Sarah Michelle Gellar is “grateful.” The network initially ordered a pilot for the potential adaptation in February 2016, before ultimately opting against greenlighting the project in October of that same year. Now, in an interview with The New York Times, Gellar (who played devious step-sister Kathryn Merteuil in the 1999 movie and its unaired pilot) stated that the network and concept were simply not a good fit. “I don’t know. That was a whole crazy time,” she said. “Nothing against NBC, but Cruel Intentions is straight streaming....
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Scott Bakula
Person
Jason Katims
Person
Jason Blum
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Todd Holland
TVLine

Young Sheldon EP Reveals Why Reba Costars Have Never Shared a Scene — Will It Finally Happen in Season 6?

Young Sheldon producers are well aware of the potential sitcom reunion on their hands. For three seasons now, Reba McEntire has recurred on the Big Bang Theory spinoff as hairstylist June Ballard, ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson’s Dale. And from the beginning, fellow Reba vet Melissa Peterman (aka Barbara Jean) has recurred as next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. June and Brenda have even appeared in the same episode — Season 4’s “A Second Prodigy and the Hottest Tips for Pouty Lips,” in which Brenda received a haircut not unlike Reba Hart — but McEntire and Peterman’s characters still did not cross...
TV SERIES
TVLine

How to Watch Dancing With the Stars Season 31, Only on Disney+ Streaming

Dancing With the Stars is showing off some very fancy footwork in its 31st season, foxtrotting away from its longtime ABC home to exclusively stream on Disney+. Here’s how you can avoid missing a single step. Dancing With the Stars makes its Disney+ debut on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8/7c. As first confirmed by TVLine, Season 31 of the reality competition will feature no commercials for the entirety of its run. Tyra Banks is returning for her third season as host and executive producer, this time around sharing emcee duties with AFV‘s Alfonso Ribeiro.  The judging panel will again be comprised of Len...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Yellowstone Spinoff 1923 to Introduce a Haunted Dutton: Brandon Sklenar Cast as Harrison Ford’s TV Nephew

The Dutton family tree sprouted another branch on Thursday when Paramount+ announced that Brandon Sklenar has been tapped to play Spencer Dutton in Yellowstone’s second spinoff, 1923. How, exactly, does the character fit in with the Duttons of the early 20th century? Spencer, the streamer explains, is the nephew of Harrison Ford’s Jacob and the brother of Hightown vet James Badge Dale’s John Sr. He also comes with some heavy baggage, having borne witness to the horrors of World War I. If Sklenar looks familiar, it might be from his guest appearances on Westworld or The Offer (the Godfather bio-drama in...
MOVIES
TVLine

Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Photos: See Stars From Abbott Elementary, Ted Lasso and More as They Arrive

Television’s biggest night is almost upon us. But before we can get to this year’s Emmys ceremony, we must first navigate television’s biggest red carpet. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC (8/7c) from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, where some of the biggest names in TV are already gathering in pre-celebration. All eyes will be on the casts of this year’s most-nominated shows, including Succession (25), Ted Lasso and The White Lotus (20), and Hacks and Only Murders in the Building (17). We’re also looking out for the stars of fan-favorite hits like freshman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

Pat Sajak Leaving Wheel of Fortune? Host Says the 'End Is Near'

Here’s one puzzle we never wanted to solve: How much longer will Pat Sajak host Wheel of Fortune? The TV icon is currently celebrating his 40th season of peddling vowels, and in a new interview with ET, he strongly suggests that those days could be numbered. “Years go by fast,” Sajak says. “We’re getting near the end. It’s been a long [time]. We’re not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near. … It’s an honor to have been in people’s living rooms for that long.” Sajak acknowledges, “In most television shows by this time, you would have said, ‘That’s...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

John Oliver Eviscerates Law & Order Franchise, Accuses Dick Wolf of Peddling 'Fantasy' of Law Enforcement

Just days before NBC’s trio of Law & Order series returns with new episodes, John Oliver had some choice words for the franchise, and its overlord Dick Wolf, on Sunday’s Last Week Tonight. In the episode’s main segment (embedded above), Oliver took a deep dive into how cop shows “significantly distort the big picture of policing,” whether that means giving real-life police departments behind-the-scenes input on how they’re presented, or crafting a “false narrative of law enforcement” in which “exceptionally competent cops [are] working within a largely fair framework that mostly convicts white people.” “It’s presenting a world where the cops can...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Emmys 2022: Amanda Seyfried Wins Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Hulu's The Dropout

That’s Emmy-winning actress Amanda Seyfried to you. At Monday’s 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony, the Big Love vet snagged won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her portrayal of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout. Seyfried prevailed over fellow nominees Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Margaret Qualley (Maid), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story), Lily James (Pam & Tommy) and Toni Collette (The Staircase). In TVLine’s Dream Emmy blurb for Seyfried, we wrote, “Much has been made about the skill with which Seyfried replicated Elizabeth Holmes’ trademark, oft-ridiculed voice — and with good reason. She nailed her alter ego’s performative, authoritative baritone. But the...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Regé-Jean Page, Glen Powell to Star in Butch and Sundance Series at Amazon

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid are about to saddle up for Amazon Prime Video, with a couple of familiar faces taking on the iconic roles. Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page and Top Gun: Maverick breakout Glen Powell are set to headline Butch and Sundance, a new series adaptation of the classic Western in the works at the streamer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s billed as a “reimagining,” taking place in an alt-history America a la Apple TV+’s For All Mankind. Details are slim, but Page will play Butch Cassidy, the role played by Paul Newman in the 1969 film, with Powell...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Johnny Depp/Amber Heard Defamation Trial to Get Movie Adaptation at Tubi

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s highly publicized trial is getting the TV-movie treatment. The actors’ contentious defamation case, which made many a headline this spring, will be adapted into the original movie Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial at Fox Entertainment’s free streaming service Tubi, TVLine has learned.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Fresh Prince Alums Alfonso Ribeiro And Tyra Banks Recall Their On-Screen Romance Getting Cut Short By Will Smith

On The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Carlton Banks did well if he got one or two love interests a season. Meanwhile, his cousin, Will Smith, had a cavalcade of girlfriends over six seasons -- with one or two serious relationships in the mix. It seemed things might turn for Alfonso Ribeiro when one of the show’s most notable guest stars, Tyra Banks, popped up as Jackie in Season 4. Unfortunately, those plans didn’t work out, as she was revealed to be a childhood friend of Will. Years after the series ended, the Fresh Prince alums recalled their co-star's character cutting their on-screen romance short.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

She-Hulk Director: Madisynn/Wong Bonus Scene Didn't Exist in the Script

The mid-credits sequence in which She-Hulk viewers get to see Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and Madisynn King, supreme party girl, fast become “besties” was not in the original script for Episode 4. The Disney+ comedy’s Sept. 8 episode opened with magician Donny Blaze (played by Entourage‘s Rhys Coiro) pulling Madisynn (Florida Girls‘ Patty Guggenheim) from the audience as a volunteer and then sending her into an interdimensional portal that the Mystic Arts dropout opened with his sling ring. Some time later, Madisynn fell through another portal into Wong’s (MCU vet Benedict Wong) Kamar-Taj crib, where she promptly spoiled his bingeing of...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Emmys 2022: Matthew Macfadyen Wins Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Succession

Finally, some respect for Tom! In one of Emmy night’s first surprises, Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He prevailed over co-stars Kieran Culkin (aka the perceived frontrunner) and Nicholas Braun, as well as Billy Crudup, (The Morning Show), John Turturro (Severance), Park Hae-soo (Squid Game) Oh Young-soo (Squid Game) and Christopher Walken (Severance). In his acceptance speech, Macfadyen said, “It’s really such a pleasure and a privilege to play this bonkers gift of a role in this show.” Succession also won Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing at Monday’s ceremony. In TVLine’s Dream Emmy blurb for Macfadyen, we...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Roswell Vet Joins Upload, Leslie Odom Jr. Visits Abbott and More

Roswell, New Mexico alumna Jeanine Mason is uploading her next TV role: The actress has joined Season 3 of the Prime Video sci-fi comedy Upload, our sister site Variety reports. Mason will play Karina Silva, “a charming senior Horizen executive in charge of new product development and cybersecurity.” Upload Season 2 premiered March 11 (after a 22-month hiatus) and wrapped up with Nathan experiencing a worrisome nosebleed after he “downloaded” to break into Freeyond. The series was renewed for a third season in May. Mason most recently portrayed Liz Ortecho on The CW’s Roswell reboot, which was cancelled in May ahead of its...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Sistas and The Oval Set October Premiere Dates on BET — First Look

With new seasons of The Oval and Sistas on the way, it’s pretty much going to be Tyler Perry’s October on BET and BET Her. And we have no complaints. It all begins with the return of The Oval on Tuesday, Oct. 11 (9/8c), TVLine has learned exclusively. The political thriller’s fourth season premiere, ominously titled “The Package,” finds Victoria receiving “disturbing news from the White House doctor concerning Jason,” while Donald “learns Grip is not the indestructible man he thought he was.” Coming back to The Oval for Season 4 are cast members Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels Acknowledges 'Difficult' Transition Year Ahead in Wake of 7 Cast Exits

Saturday Night Live is heading into Season 48 down a staggering seven cast members, and show boss Lorne Michaels is not sugarcoating the losses. As TVLine reported earlier this month, SNL vets Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, as well as rookie featured player Aristotle Athari, have left Studio 8H. The trio’s departure follows the  previously announced exits of Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney. “This will be a transition year, and the change years are always difficult,” Michaels conceded to reporters backstage at Monday’s Emmy Awards, where SNL was named Outstanding Variety Series for the sixth straight year, before adding...
TV SERIES
