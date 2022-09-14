ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Charges may be dropped against Randy Cox, who became paralyzed after being in police custody

By Braley Dodson, Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mt4Pg_0hvKsaTR00

Editor’s Note: WTNH previously reported that the charges against Cox have been dropped. At this time, the charges still remain but may be dropped in the future.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney Ben Crump returned to New Haven on Thursday to provide an update on Richard “Randy” Cox after he was paralyzed while in police custody.

Cox, 36, was arrested on June 18 for unlawfully possessing a firearm. He was handcuffed and placed inside a police van that had no seatbelts. When the vehicle stopped, Cox was launched headfirst toward the front of the van’s holding area, smashing his head into the wall.

Family of man injured in New Haven police custody demands justice

The incident, which was caught on video, left Cox paralyzed from the chest down. Crump said Cox was recently readmitted to the hospital due to complications from his injuries and that he has a fever.

“He can’t wipe his eyes if he’s crying,” Latoya Boomer, his sister, said. “He has no use of his fingers.”

Lawyers for Cox and New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said they are hearing the charges against Cox will be dropped.

“The state’s attorney mentioned that he was going to drop the charges. I don’t know officially if he has,” Chief Jacobson said.

Cox’s family wants the five officers involved in the incident to be arrested and fired. All of them are currently on paid administrative leave.

“When you have a citizen in your custody, they’re in your care and so Randy was in their custody and we see what kind of care they gave Randy,” Crump said.

New Haven officials unveil reforms after man paralyzed in police van

Crump, a nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney, has represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Trayford Pellerin and Jacob Blake.

The attorneys were hoping that the state police investigation into the incident would have been completed by the time of the press conference on Thursday. It wasn’t, but they say they are ready to file their federal complaint once the investigation is complete.

In response, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobsen released a joint statement saying they “share their disappointment” that Cox was once again in the hospital.

After the incident, police created a plan for new initiatives and reforms, according to the joint statement.

“We are firmly committed to make good on those promises for the sake of the Cox family, New Haven residents and the integrity of the police department,” the statement reads.

The statement lists seven actions the leaders said were either in progress, or had been finished. Those include keeping the five officers who were involved on leave pending an ongoing investigation, hosting public safety town halls, implementing new policies and procedures, conducting training, planning bystander training for police and will undergo random body camera audits within the detention facility.

The incident and the mistreatment of Mr. Cox were completely unacceptable, and we are deeply committed to these initiatives and reforms and to making the necessary changes within the NHPD to ensure an incident like this does not happen,” the statement reads.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Police: Man robbed in Bridgeport Sunday morning

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was struck in the face with a firearm and robbed Sunday morning, according to the Bridgeport Police Department. The robbery allegedly occurred around 3:00 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Capital Avenue. The victim told police the alleged thieves stole his wallet, cellphone and shoes. The robbers were […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to 222 Judith Ln. around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Police: Man shot in Hartford Saturday night

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Late Saturday night a man in his forties arrived at a Hartford hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Hartford Police Department. The shooting occurred around the area of Maple Avenue at Barnard Street, around 11:02 p.m. The shooting is currently being investigated by the […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

Man paralyzed in New Haven police van is back in hospital

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven man left paralyzed while in police custody earlier this summer is now back in the hospital. Randy Cox’s family and attorneys provided an update Thursday afternoon while also trying to put some pressure on the city. Cox is paralyzed from the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hamden crash, police say

HAMDEN — One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle and car collided on Dixwell Avenue Friday, police said. Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue near its intersection with Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. for the reported crash, Hamden Detective Sean Dolan said. Dolan said the 36-year-old man riding the...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

2022-09-18@12:38pm– A person was shot on Logan Street. A dark-colored car fled southbound on I-95. No further details at this time. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Ben Crump
Register Citizen

East Hartford man stabbed woman outside Manchester Popeyes, police say

MANCHESTER — An East Hartford man was charged with attempted murder Friday after police say he stabbed a woman outside a Popeyes restaurant on Spencer Street. Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree threatening, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree breach of peace, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer, Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said.
MANCHESTER, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Van#Personal Injury#Attorneys#Paralyzed
Register Citizen

Police: Person hospitalized after Hamden shooting Friday

HAMDEN — Police say a man was hospitalized after a shooting early Friday. Hamden officers were called to the intersection of Treadwell Street and Bagley Avenue at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Friday for multiple reports of shots fired and located a shooting victim, according to police. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the St. Raphael campus of Yale New Haven Hospital by a private vehicle, police said.
HAMDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsTimes

After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices

Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
WTNH

Simsbury police investigating attempted bank robbery

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Simsbury police are investigating an attempted robbery at the Webster Bank on Hopmeadow Street. According to the police, the male suspect showed a note to bank employees demanding money on Friday morning at 11:05 a.m. Police said the suspect then left the bank and was not given any money. The suspect […]
SIMSBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Newington man pleads guilty after police find 40 firearms, flamethrower and 30K rounds of ammo in home

A Newington man faces up to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing numerous guns, firearm components and ammunition, according to federal prosecutors. Glen Dauphin, 50, on Thursday pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to possession of an unregistered silencer. He is released on a $200,000 bond pending his sentencing on Dec. 21, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Friday.
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

WTNH

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy