Read full article on original website
Related
PharmaTher Presents Positive Data On Ketamine For Treatment Of Dyskinesia In Parkinson's Disease
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a leader in specialty ketamine pharmaceuticals, announced Friday that the Phase 1/2 clinical study of ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease was presented at the MDS International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders in Madrid, Spain, reported Psychedelic Finance.
Major Psychedelics Firm Is Studying Magic Mushrooms To Treat Meth Addiction
Life sciences company Revive Therapeutics Ltd. RVVTF is advancing its first Phase I/II clinical trial of oral psilocybin for methamphetamine use disorder treatment while also developing an oral psilocybin thin film strip product. Revive is currently studying psilocybin’s potential as treatment for the addiction of this particular stimulant drug together...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
83K+
Followers
167K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0