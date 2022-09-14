Missourians To Vote On Cannabis Legalization, Bill To Allow Independent Growers To Sell Cannabis Directly To Patients In PA, Flowhub Cuts Workforce

Read full article on original website
Related
Former Crime Analyst To Lead Michigan Cannabis Agency & Latest Key Executive Changes In Marijuana Space
Former Crime Analyst To Lead Michigan Cannabis Agency. Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency is getting a new director after Andrew Brisbo, who resigned after serving in that position since the launch of the state's commercial and recreational market in 2019. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that it had named Brian Hanna the acting director of the Cannabis Regulatory Agency reported MLive.
Cannabis Reg. Update: Marijuana Legalization In Oklahoma & News From Arkansas, Wisconsin And Oregon
Arkansas Poll Shows Growing Majority Support For Marijuana Legalization Ballot Initiative As Top Republicans Urge ‘No’ Vote. Despite Arkansas’s governor and conservative officials' attempt to convince voters to say 'NO' to the cannabis legalization initiative that will appear on the November ballot, a new survey found that "59 percent of likely voters in Arkansas are in favor of the ballot measure, with just 29 percent opposed and 13 percent undecided."
Benzinga
Land Trust Alliance Honors Lillian "Ebonie" Alexander of North Carolina's Black Family Land Trust, Massachusetts' Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust with National Awards
The Land Trust Alliance is proud to honor Ebonie Alexander of the Black Family Land Trust with the distinguished Kingsbury Browne Conservation Leadership Award and Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust in Massachusetts with our 2022 National Land Trust Excellence Award. New Orleans, Louisiana (PRWEB) September 17, 2022. The Land Trust...
Benzinga
Multi-Billion Dollar Combined Cycle Natural Gas Power Station with Carbon Capture Announced in West Virginia by Competitive Power Ventures
Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) today announced that it has selected West Virginia for a ~1,800 MW combined-cycle natural gas power station utilizing carbon capture and storage. Following permitting and construction, the project will go into operation later this decade. The project was made possible by the advancement of the recently passed federal legislation, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, that expanded the 45Q federal tax credit for carbon capture.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump Body-Shames Chris Christie After The Former Governor Justifies Mar-a-Lago Raid
Former President Donald Trump targeted his friend Chris Christie on social media after the former New Jersey governor was critical of him in an interview with ABC News’ “This Week,” which aired last Sunday. Christie Says DOJ Left With No Option: Referring to the Department of Justice’s...
Coast Guard In Florida Seizes Up To Half-Billion Dollars In Cannabis And Cocaine Off Miami
The U.S. Coast Guard recovered nearly 30,000 pounds of cocaine and cannabis, valued at more than $475 million, offloading it on Thursday at the Base Miami Beach, Florida. The drugs retrieved by an international crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Legare were found in international waters. The operation was jointly undertaken by the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard and the Royal Netherlands Navy to confiscate drugs from suspected cartels, according to a U.S. Coast Guard press release.
Tesla Sued To Hold Elon Musk 'Accountable' For 'Misleading And Deceptive Statements' On Autopilot, FSD
A California-based Tesla Inc TSLA owner has sued the electric carmaker, saying that the company and its CEO Elon Musk are "deceptively and misleadingly" marketing the Autopilot and "Full Self-Driving" software. Tesla owner Briggs Matsko has said that he paid a $5,000 premium for his 2018 Tesla Model X to...
Benzinga
WPEC West Palm Beach to Host Florida Gubernatorial Debate Between DeSantis and Crist on October 12
WPEC, Sinclair Broadcast Group's West Palm Beach television station, today announced it will host a Gubernatorial debate on October 12. Incumbent Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for a second term, and Democratic nominee Charlie Crist will participate in the first televised debate between the two candidates. The debate...
RELATED PEOPLE
Elon Musk Explains Why SpaceX' Starbase Orbital Launch Facility Is Located In Texas
Elon Musk delved into why Texas was chosen as the location for its SpaceX Starbase facility in a yet-to-be aired CNBC interview. "We needed a place out of the way. It’s a giant rocket, it sometimes explodes and so it needed to be a remote location," the billionaire said, according to snippets of the interview shared by television host Jay Leno on Twitter.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
83K+
Followers
167K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0