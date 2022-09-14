Read full article on original website
Related
pipestonestar.com
Featured News
Mike and Kathy Hachmann and their son and daughter-in-law Allan and Peyton Hachmann received this year’s Outstanding Conservationist Award. The Pipestone County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors chose them to receive this year’s award during its Aug. 11 meeting. Laura DeBeer, regional water specialist with the SWCD, said the board chose the Hachmanns because they are […]
KELOLAND TV
Tearing down and repurposing
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Buildings get torn down all the time, but it’s not every day that almost every single piece of material is salvaged and repurposed. That’s what is happening to a former cabinetry building just outside of Harrisburg. Noteboom RV in Harrisburg bought this building...
headlightherald.com
Mystery at Lake Sarah
Surrounded by slowly developing and worrisome white caps, a group of workers methodically but surely pulled a sports car with tabs from November 2003 from the bottom of Lake Sarah on Thursday. The process, which took more than three hours to complete, ended in front of a small crowd gathered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Are All Those Semi Trucks Doing in Sioux Falls This Week?
The South Dakota Truck Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is the reason you'll be seeing so many spiffed-up semis this week around the Sioux Falls area!. The 19th Annual Convoy rolls back into Sioux Falls on Friday (September 16) for a truly unique fundraising event for South Dakota Special Olympics.
2 injured after crashing into tractor trailer in southwestern MN
NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. -- Two young men suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon after crashing with a tractor trailer in southwestern Minnesota.The crash took place on Highway 60, just west of County Road 1 in Hershey Township. The state patrol says their car was traveling east when it collided with the tractor trailer, which was going north.The 20-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to separate hospitals. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
pipestonestar.com
Hachmanns named Outstanding Conservationists
Mike and Kathy Hachmann and their son and daughter-in-law Allan and Peyton Hachmann received this year’s Outstanding Conservationist Award. The Pipestone County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors chose them to receive this year’s award during its Aug. 11 meeting. Laura DeBeer, regional water specialist...
clayconews.com
KRISTI NOEM: Gevo Breaks Ground on Largest Economic Investment in State History in Lake Preston, South Dakota
PIERRE, SD – On Thursday, September 15th, 2022, Governor Kristi Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. "Businesses are choosing South Dakota because we are ‘Open for Business,’ and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myklgr.com
Marshall man responsible for armed stand-off in Redwood Falls Tuesday
A Marshall man was responsible for an armed stand-off in a Redwood Falls residential area Tuesday. On September 12, at 10:38 p.m. Redwood Falls Police Department responded to a disturbance call on the 400 block of East 2nd Street in the City of Redwood Falls. A female victim told officers the suspect, Christopher William Heuer, age 32, of Marshall, had allegedly assaulted the female and left before law enforcement arrived. Additional investigation revealed the suspect may have been armed with two firearms, and had outstanding arrest warrants from two other counties.
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Authorities identify three people killed in Roberts County car crash
SISSETON, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of those killed in a fiery car crash in Roberts County last weekend. It happened Saturday night on County Road 28, ten miles southwest of Sisseton when a car left the road, hit an approach, went airborne, then rolled and caught fire.
South Dakota woman killed is identified, suspect hospitalized
The Sioux Falls Police Department says a 26-year-old woman was fatally shot in an apartment in the south-central part of the city Wednesday morning.
Sheriff reports use of drones leads to arrests in Osceola County
Two people were arrested after officers deployed K9s and a drone to locate individuals in Siouxland fields.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kingsburyjournal.com
Fires, a crash and a helicopter, all in one day
A grain bin fire, explosion, evacuation, car accident and helicopter were all part of a full-scale training exercise held in Badger on Sat., Sept. 10, starting at 8:30 a.m. The town was full of emergency vehicles and personnel from Kingsbury County and Lake Norden, who all took part in the training throughout town.
dakotanewsnow.com
Only lightning could stop Luverne offense in big win over Windom Thursday night
LUVERNE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Luverne Cardinals made head coach Todd Oye happy Thursday night when they jumped out to a 29-0 lead after one quarter in a 36-0 win over Windom. That was the score at half-time and the game was called in the 3rd quarter due to heavy lightning.
Comments / 0