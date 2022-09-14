ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pipestone, MN

Mike and Kathy Hachmann and their son and daughter-in-law Allan and Peyton Hachmann received this year’s Outstanding Conservationist Award. The Pipestone County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors chose them to receive this year’s award during its Aug. 11 meeting. Laura DeBeer, regional water specialist with the SWCD, said the board chose the Hachmanns because they are […]
PIPESTONE COUNTY, MN
Tearing down and repurposing

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Buildings get torn down all the time, but it’s not every day that almost every single piece of material is salvaged and repurposed. That’s what is happening to a former cabinetry building just outside of Harrisburg. Noteboom RV in Harrisburg bought this building...
HARRISBURG, SD
Mystery at Lake Sarah

Surrounded by slowly developing and worrisome white caps, a group of workers methodically but surely pulled a sports car with tabs from November 2003 from the bottom of Lake Sarah on Thursday. The process, which took more than three hours to complete, ended in front of a small crowd gathered...
MURRAY COUNTY, MN
2 injured after crashing into tractor trailer in southwestern MN

NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. -- Two young men suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon after crashing with a tractor trailer in southwestern Minnesota.The crash took place on Highway 60, just west of County Road 1 in Hershey Township. The state patrol says their car was traveling east when it collided with the tractor trailer, which was going north.The 20-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to separate hospitals. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
Marshall man responsible for armed stand-off in Redwood Falls Tuesday

A Marshall man was responsible for an armed stand-off in a Redwood Falls residential area Tuesday. On September 12, at 10:38 p.m. Redwood Falls Police Department responded to a disturbance call on the 400 block of East 2nd Street in the City of Redwood Falls. A female victim told officers the suspect, Christopher William Heuer, age 32, of Marshall, had allegedly assaulted the female and left before law enforcement arrived. Additional investigation revealed the suspect may have been armed with two firearms, and had outstanding arrest warrants from two other counties.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
Fires, a crash and a helicopter, all in one day

A grain bin fire, explosion, evacuation, car accident and helicopter were all part of a full-scale training exercise held in Badger on Sat., Sept. 10, starting at 8:30 a.m. The town was full of emergency vehicles and personnel from Kingsbury County and Lake Norden, who all took part in the training throughout town.
BADGER, SD

