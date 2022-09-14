Or something like that is what I’m feeling looking back on Notre Dame football’s Week 3 victory against the California Golden Bears. The team went into its second home game of the season 0-2 and in desperate need (on several fronts) for a win. They ultimately got it in a not so pretty but effective, 24-17 win against Cal. While much of the game was unpleasant too watch, I’ve got to admit that it felt good to see the team get to sing the Alma Mater with their heads deservedly held high after the way things have been going this season.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO