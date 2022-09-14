ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

2022 College Football Data Review: Notre Dame vs. California

Or something like that is what I’m feeling looking back on Notre Dame football’s Week 3 victory against the California Golden Bears. The team went into its second home game of the season 0-2 and in desperate need (on several fronts) for a win. They ultimately got it in a not so pretty but effective, 24-17 win against Cal. While much of the game was unpleasant too watch, I’ve got to admit that it felt good to see the team get to sing the Alma Mater with their heads deservedly held high after the way things have been going this season.
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Was a scare from Cal enough to destroy Notre Dame’s hubris?

You’re probably familiar with what it means to have “a chip on one’s shoulder.” Merriam-Webster defines it as having “an angry or unpleasant attitude or way of behaving caused by a belief that one has been treated unfairly in the past.” In other words, cockiness. What you may not be familiar with is the origin of that expression.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame Football: Cal Green, a soulful preview

Well last Saturday could have gone better huh? Buchner’s out. The playoff hopes dashed. The honeymoon with coach Freeman is over. The Irish have their backs against the wall. Adorned in their finest green livery, Notre Dame looks to get into the win column for the first time this year. Enter the Cal Bears. Fresh off a thrilling(?) victory over the Rebels of UNLV, 20-14, sixth year head coach Justin Wilcox brings his 2-0 Golden Bears for to Notre Dame stadium for the first time since 1967. It’s the Irish wear green game, with the carpet finally matching the drapes.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame vs Cal Prediction, Game Preview

Notre Dame vs Cal prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Notre Dame (0-2), Cal (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Moller: Freeman Era teetering on brink of disaster

It’s hard to believe that just last week, there were many Notre Dame fans across the country expecting the Irish to finish the season 11-1 after a hard-fought loss to Ohio State in the opening week of the season. Fast forward a week and the narrative is completely different following a stunning Irish defeat to the Marshall Thundering Herd.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Slicers Fall to Lake Central and Lose Quarterback

(ST. JOHN, INDIANA) - La Porte, hoping to build on their upset win over Chesterton last week, traveled to Lake Central Friday to defeat the Indians for the second straight time. Instead, they came home with a 21-7 loss and lost quarterback RJ Anglin to what looked preliminarily like a broken clavicle.
LA PORTE, IN
Former Irish quarterback seeks to help athletes navigate NIL space

In 2018, Arike Ogunbowale hit back-to-back game-winning buzzer beaters in the national semifinal and championship to earn the Notre Dame women’s basketball team its first national title since 2001. The historic feat further propelled Ogunbowale to stardom, even leading to an appearance on “Dancing with the Stars.” Despite the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame officially dedicates 2.5 MW hydropower plant

The University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., has officially dedicated its 2.5 MW small hydropower plant on the St. Joseph River. The groundbreaking ceremony for the facility was held in 2019. Work concluded and the facility was commissioned in May 2022. The plant is located at Seitz Park,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Notre Dame inches up national college rankings

Notre Dame was ranked No. 18 in the U.S. News & World Report best national university rankings released Monday. The list, which ranks 443 U.S. colleges and universities, ranks Notre Dame as tied for No. 18 with Columbia University. Notre Dame was ranked a spot below at No. 19 in last year’s rankings.
NOTRE DAME, IN
2022 class of inductees announced for South Bend Community Hall of Fame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Alumni Association officially announced on Saturday the 2022 inductees into the South Bend Community Hall of Fame. Inductees include: Ambassador to the Holy See, Joseph Donnelly, Alfred J. Guillamue, Jr., Ph.D., Jon and Sonja Laidig, Edward Levy, Muffet McGraw, Patrick and BJ Magley and Roberta Spencer.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Don Dicken’s Impact On Golf In Warsaw Continues

The story of the sport of golf in Warsaw can’t be told without Don Dicken. During Dicken’s remarkable career, he was designated a master professional by the PGA, earned Golf Professional of the Year in 1993, as well as Teacher and Merchandiser of the Year by the PGA. He was also named to the Richmond Golf Hall of Fame. His lowest competitive score was a 64 and he totaled 12 holes-in-ones over the course of his career.
WARSAW, IN
Father, son buy historic Kizer House

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A father and son bought the historic Kizer House located in the 800 block of West Washington Street in South Bend. Stephen and Ed Ziegler bought the property back in March. “And I’ve been watching the real...
SOUTH BEND, IN
New Area Attraction Will Have Something for Everyone

(South Bend, IN) - The longtime dream of an area businessman is finally coming to fruition. Mark Tarner’s South Bend Chocolate Company will soon be the anchor for a multi-million-dollar tourist attraction on the northwest side of South Bend. Construction has begun on a 90-acre parcel near the intersection...
SOUTH BEND, IN

