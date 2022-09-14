Read full article on original website
NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry has high school number retiredTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
L'Observateur
Casting call announced for ‘Nickel Boys’; filming planned for LaPlace
LAPLACE — Casting calls have been announced for production of “Nickel Boys,” with filming anticipated to take place in LaPlace, New Orleans, Hammond and Ponchatoula between mid-October and mid-December. Producers of MGM and Plan B are teaming up with director RaMell Ross for a film depiction of...
theneworleanstribune.com
First-ever NOLA East Fest Takes Place Saturday
The NOLA East Festival is set to take place from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Joe Brown Memorial Park. The inaugural event is being organized by the New Orleans East Matters Coalition and the Friends of Joe Brown Park as part of ongoing efforts to support historical neighborhoods in New Orleans and make sure the park, which spans around 200 acres, isn’t forgotten about.
myneworleans.com
First Ever New Orleans Web3 Festival Debuts in October
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Fresh Mint Fest (FMF), a New Orleans-based web3 festival, is excited to announce its first year, debuting Oct. 21-22. The newest festival of its kind to come to New Orleans, FMF is an annual experience that rallies around the (r)evolution taking place in web3. Showcasing music, gaming and art, the focus is on activating the local community while attracting a global audience and innovative minds to discuss where the envelope can be pushed next.
NOLA.com
Earth Wind & Fire, Tesla, Thundercat, the Broadside reopens: music for Sept. 15-21, 2022
Live music options in New Orleans for the week of Sept. 15 include a legendary funk/soul/R&B band, an ‘80s rock band and a young modern jazz trio’s homecoming. South Louisiana-born master drummer Ricky Sebastian is fluent in a broad range of styles, from Afro-Cuban to funk to Cajun; he’s worked with the likes of Harry Belafonte, Michael Franks, David “Fathead” Newman, Dianne Reeves and Jaco Pastorius, among many others. He also works extensively as a music educator, conducting workshops around the world and teaching in New Orleans classrooms. On Thursday at Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro, he’ll power a top-tier ensemble of young modern jazz players that includes bassist Martin Masakowski, pianist Kyle Roussel, saxophonist Derek Douget and trumpeter Andrew Baham. Shows are at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets are $20.
myneworleans.com
4 Ways to Transition to Autumn
It’s 100 percent premature, because New Orleans, but I emotionally transitioned to autumn last weekend with the blessedly — if slightly — cooler temperatures. While we’re still inching up around 90 degrees some days, the pleasant weather seems to be continuing so, I physically transitioned to fall this week in a few small ways, too. I partially blame that gorgeous harvest moon last Saturday. While the autumn equinox doesn’t technically happen until Sept. 22, for me, the harvest moon is a signpost directing me to turn my attention toward home and hearth. While I’m not breaking out the sweaters just yet — I’m eager, not delusional — I’m gently introducing a few elements of the season.
wwno.org
Cyndi Nguyen Finds Her Way: An Oral History
Former New Orleans city council member Cyndi Nguyen was a child when she and her family arrived in New Orleans East as refugees from Vietnam. As a restless teenager, Nguyen struggled to find her purpose. In this edition of the Historic New Orleans Collection’s oral history series, NOLA Life Stories, Nguyen reflects on how she ultimately formed her unique American identity.
NOLA.com
Chapel Hart finishes fifth on 'America's Got Talent'; Trombone Shorty drops in on finale
New Orleans transplants and "America's Got Talent" finalists Chapel Hart weren't the only Louisiana representation on the NBC series' finale Wednesday night — Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews joined the party. Grammy-winning New Orleans trombonist Andrews joined finalist Avery Dixon, a saxophonist from Atlanta, on stage to perform Stevie Wonder's...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 16-18
From festivals to lectures, the fun fall weekend is shaping up. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the New Orleans Jazz Museum hosts a MUSICAL CELEBRATION at 2 p.m. Friday. Get the details here. And NOMA hosts a HISPANIC CONCERT at 7 p.m. at the City Park museum. Check out the information here. An inaugural HISPANIC CELEBRATION kicks off at 11 .m. Saturday at the French Market. Look here for that information.
Eater
New Orleans Fried Chicken Hero Willie Mae’s Opens for Delivery Tomorrow in LA
New Orleans fried chicken legend Willie Mae’s is still planning to open its doors to the Venice community sometime later this fall or early winter, but it seems the family-run company just can’t hide its Los Angeles expansion excitement. Ahead of the launch of the full-fledged sit-down Westside restaurant, one of the year’s most anticipated projects, the family behind Willie Mae’s is launching a takeout and delivery menu out of Colony, the West LA shared kitchen and pickup space. That means that starting tomorrow, September 16, diners will be able to get actual Willie Mae’s fried chicken (and other food) delivered right to their doors — a first for the restaurant, and a big deal for Angelenos.
NOLA.com
Outdoor cooking in Westwego, white elephant sale in Metairie, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. DUTCH OVEN COOKING: The Wego Cookers welcomes those interested in outdoor cooking to its gathering beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Pavilion 6 in Bayou Segnette State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego. Food sampling begins at 11:30 a.m. The event is free, but the entrance fee to the park is $3 for those under 62. For more information call John Heiken at (504) 756-1853 or email at jheiken209@gmail.com.
The Big Health Event expected to be a big deal for New Orleans
The Big Health Event will provide free health screenings, healthy culinary demonstrations, a movement zone with personal trainers, yoga, Zumba, and even a children's zone with STEM activities. Find out how to register here.
Newell: Cantrell’s “anxiety” is a rope-a-dope
The explanations from New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell about her choice to fly on several first-class flights that have totaled roughly $30,000 since last year have evolved.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana
Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
tmpresale.com
New Orleans R&B Music Experience: Monica/Bobby Brown/112/Tamar Braxton at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans Nov 11, 2022 – presale code
The latest New Orleans R&B Music Experience: Monica/Bobby Brown/112/Tamar Braxton presale password is now available to our members: For a very limited time you can buy your very own tickets before anyone else. If you don’t order your tickets to New Orleans R&B Music Experience: Monica/Bobby Brown/112/Tamar Braxton’s show in...
Eater
Where to Eat the Best Bread Pudding in New Orleans
Bread pudding didn’t originate in New Orleans. Or even in America. It goes back centuries to thrifty home cooks in Britain who tried to transform a heap of stale bread into a treat to feed the family. Now considered a distinctly Southern dessert in the U.S., creative Creole chefs in New Orleans have made bread pudding their own over time. The traditional custardy version, often made from French bread or brioche, is served warm, sometimes punctuated with pecans or raisins, and doused with a rum or whiskey-forward sauce. Here are some of the best versions in town, ranging from traditional to more outside the box, but all deeply satisfying.
clarionherald.org
Food pantry locations in the Archdiocese of New Orleans
► St. Jane de Chantal Parish, 72040 Maple St., Abita Springs: Parish partners with the local St. Vincent de Paul and offers a small food pantry with canned goods, dry goods and other staples. Those needing assistance can call the office at (985) 892-1439 or stop by during normal business hours. For additional help, call the parish SVDP office at (985) 871-1563.
The Real Robert Mitchell, New Orleans radio legend, dead at 79
He brought great music, great humor and great talk to New Orleans for more than 50 years… Lonnie Matherne was an icon on the radio. Most people knew him better as Bob Mitchell or “The Real Robert Mitchell.”
bigeasymagazine.com
Things to Consider Before Moving to New Orleans
New Orleans, or NOLA, is famous for its vibrant nightlife, exciting music, and outstanding cuisine. It’s multi-cultural, which makes it instantly comfortable and welcoming to everyone. It’s also known for its festivities, including the most notable Mardi Gras. In addition, the city is an economic and commercial hub and has one of the busiest ports. All of these are enough to attract you to move to this city. However, there are things to consider before deciding to live permanently in the Big Easy, and we listed them below.
myneworleans.com
Shopping with a Purpose
Recently, I met a wonderful Ukrainian family. They have been in New Orleans for a few short years, but have already touched many people with their story, and have been fortunate enough to help several family members seek asylum in the U.S. It’s far from an ideal situation, difficult to make ends meet while waiting for their work visas, and they live together in tight quarters.
NOLA.com
Nobody knows as much about New Orleans’ street tiles as this guy. And he’s worried.
For more than a century, street corners in the older sections of the Crescent City have been marked with names made from embedded alphabet tiles. The Wordle of street names lends a certain genteel, old-fashioned charm to any stroll. Like beignets and Mardi Gras beads, they are among New Orleans' iconic images, a signature of the City That Care Forgot.
