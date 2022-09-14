Man injured in early morning Hunters Point shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 22-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to police. Officers responded around 3 a.m. to the 800 block of Innes Avenue, where the city’s ShotSpotter gunshot detection system was activated.

Police learned the victim later went to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening. No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and no suspect details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

