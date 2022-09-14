ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payette, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

ISP trooper 'making remarkable progress' on recovery

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper is "making remarkable progress" on his recovery after he was hit by a car over a week ago on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. Sergeant Mike Wendler was critically injured in the incident and has been recovering at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center ICU. According to a Facebook post from Idaho State Police (ISP), he was recently moved out of ICU and can now walk short distances.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Idaho Woman wins $60,000 on Big Spin

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two weeks ago, Melissa Gorham got the surprise of a lifetime when she bought four Idaho Lottery Big Spin tickets. One of the four tickets earned her the chance to visit Boise Towne Square and spin the Big Spin Wheel to claim the game’s fourth top prize.
BOISE, ID
idaho.gov

F&G receives multiple reports of mountain lion in Garden City and West Boise

Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 14, Idaho Fish and Game’s Southwest Region Office received multiple reports of a mountain lion moving through western Boise and Garden City. Footage of the animal was captured on two residential doorbell cameras, allowing Fish and Game to confirm that the animal was a mountain lion.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Where is the Deepest Lake in Idaho and How Deep is it?

To get to Idaho’s deepest lake you’ll have to travel to the northern section of the state into the panhandle a few miles north of Coeur d’Alene. Lake Pend Orielle covers 148 square miles and at its lowest point is 1,158 feet deep. Which Idaho lakes Are...
KTVB

What's new at Albertsons Stadium in 2022?

BOISE, Idaho — Ahead of Boise State's home opener Saturday at Albertsons Stadium, KTVB's Jay Tust got an inside look at upgrades and new features for Bronco Nation to enjoy in 2022. First, the Ford Fan Zone at DeChevrieux Field has a number of upgrades. The space is free...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years

You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
STAR, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Republican lawmaker calls off planned political fundraiser at public school

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, who is running for the state Senate, has canceled her planned “Daddy-Daughter Dance” campaign fundraiser tomorrow at a public school in the West Ada School District. “The Daddy Daughter Dance will no longer be held at Centennial High School,” Galloway told the Idaho Press via email this afternoon.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Political fundraiser 'daddy-daughter dance' set for Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — UPDATE: This event has been canceled, . This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A GOP candidate for the Idaho state Senate is planning a “Daddy-Daughter Dance” campaign fundraiser Saturday at Centennial High School with admission costing $40 to $50, despite a 2018 state law that specifically forbids public property or resources from being used for candidates’ campaigns.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
Boise local news

