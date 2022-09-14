Read full article on original website
Related
ISP trooper 'making remarkable progress' on recovery
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper is "making remarkable progress" on his recovery after he was hit by a car over a week ago on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. Sergeant Mike Wendler was critically injured in the incident and has been recovering at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center ICU. According to a Facebook post from Idaho State Police (ISP), he was recently moved out of ICU and can now walk short distances.
Post Register
Idaho Woman wins $60,000 on Big Spin
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two weeks ago, Melissa Gorham got the surprise of a lifetime when she bought four Idaho Lottery Big Spin tickets. One of the four tickets earned her the chance to visit Boise Towne Square and spin the Big Spin Wheel to claim the game’s fourth top prize.
Idaho Town Prepares to Honor Idaho’s Funniest Movie This Weekend
If you're looking for something entertaining this weekend that doesn't involve college football, you might want to take a trip to one Idaho town that will honor the most famous film shot in our state. Is Clint Eastwood returning to Meridian to celebrate his film, Bronco Billy?. No, but this...
idaho.gov
F&G receives multiple reports of mountain lion in Garden City and West Boise
Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 14, Idaho Fish and Game’s Southwest Region Office received multiple reports of a mountain lion moving through western Boise and Garden City. Footage of the animal was captured on two residential doorbell cameras, allowing Fish and Game to confirm that the animal was a mountain lion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where is the Deepest Lake in Idaho and How Deep is it?
To get to Idaho’s deepest lake you’ll have to travel to the northern section of the state into the panhandle a few miles north of Coeur d’Alene. Lake Pend Orielle covers 148 square miles and at its lowest point is 1,158 feet deep. Which Idaho lakes Are...
Portion of Cougar Island on Payette Lake sold by State of Idaho
EAGLE, Idaho — There is a new partial owner of Cougar Island located on Payette Lake near McCall. The island is visible in a popular spot of the lake, with a family leasing a part of the property. The island is owned by the state, but Idaho is looking to sell the land to maximize financial return.
Boise Comic Arts Festival returns for 10th year with new venues
BOISE, Idaho — After two years of virtual and hybrid events, the Boise Comic Arts Festival (BCAF) is returning to an in-person event for its tenth year. The free, family-friendly event celebrates comics and fandom, and will feature a number of events including conversations with professionals in the industry and cosplay contests.
World Famous DJ, Producer Posts From Around Boise During Visit
Seriously, what's not to love about Boise!? We get all four seasons, the people are kind (for the most part), and we're close to a little bit of everything. When a celebrity rolls through town, most folks are surprised to see it but anymore, it's becoming commonplace. At this point,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 4 (9/16/22)
Get the latest Idaho high school football scores on SBLive as Week 4 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
Idaho avoids major consequences of railroad shutdown after tentative union deal
BOISE, Idaho — As a national railroad strike appears to be off, the value of railroad infrastructure is now on display. As unions worked with the railroad industry to get better pay and working conditions, there were real fears that significant sections of America’s railroad system would be shut down.
KTVB
What's new at Albertsons Stadium in 2022?
BOISE, Idaho — Ahead of Boise State's home opener Saturday at Albertsons Stadium, KTVB's Jay Tust got an inside look at upgrades and new features for Bronco Nation to enjoy in 2022. First, the Ford Fan Zone at DeChevrieux Field has a number of upgrades. The space is free...
Idaho runner shares uneasy encounter story on TikTok
BOISE, Idaho — Samantha MacIntyre took off down a familiar rural road all smiles. She's been training for a half-marathon, and has been documenting her fitness journey on TikTok. But 5 miles in, a red car with a driver who was acting suspicious drove past her twice. MacIntyre began...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'You're not alone': Huntington's Disease awareness walk returns after 2-year hiatus
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Boise Team Hope Walk will take place on Saturday at noon at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park in Meridian, hosted by the Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Southern Idaho Affiliate. The event is happening for the first time since being paused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Caldwell corn maze offers family fun on Chicken Dinner Road
BOISE, Idaho — Fall is right around the corner and fall weather will soon be settling into Idaho. Along with raking leaves, picking pumpkins and getting ready for Halloween, an adventure through a corn maze might be part of your fall plans. For Thursday's You Can Grow It, KTVB...
Indian Creek Festival underway in downtown Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho — There's plenty to do at the Indian Creek Festival in downtown Caldwell on Saturday: a fireman's breakfast, a car show, tug-of-war, and a race with kayaks made from cardboard and duct tape. The festival first started in 2003 as a small event held in a parking...
The Insanely Irritating Transplant Habit Idahoans Will Never Be Okay With
Unless you hail from a stock of uncultured swine, there are certain things decent people just don't do. Before we explain our beef with some (not all) Idaho transplants, we need to be on the same page. Listed below are a few examples of behavior Idahoans think of as wildly ignorant, supremely annoying, or just plain disrespectful.
Boise State political expert sets scene for Idaho's November general election
BOISE, Idaho — Ahead of the November 8th general election, millions and millions of dollars are flowing into political campaigns through donations. As of Friday afternoon, 54,648 Donors have given $43,837,132 to 1,093 Candidates and 236 PACs. Attention expands far beyond the top race on the ticket, the race...
Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years
You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
Republican lawmaker calls off planned political fundraiser at public school
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, who is running for the state Senate, has canceled her planned “Daddy-Daughter Dance” campaign fundraiser tomorrow at a public school in the West Ada School District. “The Daddy Daughter Dance will no longer be held at Centennial High School,” Galloway told the Idaho Press via email this afternoon.
Political fundraiser 'daddy-daughter dance' set for Saturday
BOISE, Idaho — UPDATE: This event has been canceled, . This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A GOP candidate for the Idaho state Senate is planning a “Daddy-Daughter Dance” campaign fundraiser Saturday at Centennial High School with admission costing $40 to $50, despite a 2018 state law that specifically forbids public property or resources from being used for candidates’ campaigns.
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 0