The Vermont State Police has continued its investigation into an assault on a construction worker that occurred Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, 2022, in the woods near Interstate 91 southbound in the town of Rockingham. A suspect who had been arrested on an aggravated assault charge, 45-year-old Ryan Avery, has been cleared of involvement after state police investigators were able to determine conclusively that he was at another location when the incident occurred. In addition, the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office has dismissed a separate charge of simple assault against Avery that related to his actions while in custody at the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster early Thursday morning.

WESTMINSTER, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO