Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: State Department spokesman Ned Price holds news briefing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday slapped sanctions on dozens of Russian and Ukrainian officials and a number of Russian companies for human rights abuses and the theft of Ukrainian grain. Watch the briefing in the player above. The State Department said it had imposed sanctions on...
WATCH: Secretary of State Blinken signs strategic economic agreement with Jordan prime minister
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi signed the fourth Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership (MOU) between the United States and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Friday, providing $1.45 billion per year in U.S. bilateral foreign assistance to Jordan extending to 2029. Watch the...
WATCH: Hate-fueled violence ‘has no place in America,’ Biden says
WASHINGTON (AP) — A grocery store in Buffalo. A nightclub in Orlando. A Walmart in El Paso: All sites of hate-fueled violence against Black, Hispanic or LGBTQ Americans over the past five years. And all somber symbols of a “through line” of hate that must be rooted out, President Joe Biden said Thursday.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs strict abortion ban into law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed into law a ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy, making West Virginia the second state to enact a law prohibiting the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling overturning its constitutional protection. The bill...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tentative railway labor deal to avert strike, Biden says
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a strike that could have been devastating to the economy before the pivotal midterm elections. Railroads and union representatives had been in negotiations for 20 hours at the Labor Department on...
Florida flies migrants to ‘sanctuary destination’ of Martha’s Vineyard
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration’s failed border policies. Flights to the upscale island enclave in Massachusetts...
WATCH: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says Ukraine using U.S. weapons ‘with great effect’
As Ukrainian troops apply pressure on retreating Russian forces, pressing a counteroffensive that has produced a stunning blow to Moscow’s military prestige, the White House says Ukraine is using advanced rocket systems provided by the U.S. “with great effect.”. Watch the briefing in the player above. “Clearly, at...
Ukraine alleges Russians tortured detainees at village near border
KOZACHA LOPAN, Ukraine (AP) — In a dank basement behind the local supermarket, metal bars cordon off a corner of the room to form a large cell. Dirty sleeping bags and duvets show three sleeping spots on top of sheets of Styrofoam for insulation from the damp earth floor. In the corner, two black buckets served as toilets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UN calls Taliban’s exclusion of Afghan girls from high schools ‘shameful’
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations on Sunday called for Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to reopen schools to girls in grades 7-12, calling the anniversary of their exclusion from high school “shameful.”. The U.N. said it is increasingly concerned that the policy, together with other restrictions on basic...
Biden approval up ahead of midterms, AP-NORC poll shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s popularity improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July...
2022 New Hampshire Primary Election Results
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc won New Hampshire’s Senate Republican primary on Wednesday and will face potentially vulnerable Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan in November – setting up another test of whether a fierce conservative can appeal to more moderate general election voters.
Some census takers who fudged 2020 data didn’t get fired, federal report says
Some census takers who falsified information during the 2020 count didn’t have their work redone fully, weren’t fired in a timely manner and in some cases even received bonuses, according to the U.S. Commerce Department’s watchdog group. The findings released Friday by the Office of Inspector General...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawsuits to block removal of Confederate memorials dropped in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Lawsuits filed to stop the removal of memorials to Confederate leaders and a pro-slavery congressman in a South Carolina city have been dropped. The Post and Courier reports that the American Heritage Association helped fund one of the lawsuits. It had been filed by descendants of John C. Calhoun, a former congressman and vice president who died before the Civil War, opposing the city of Charleston’s removal of Calhoun’s statue.
Ukraine President Zelenskyy says mass grave found in recaptured city
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities found a mass burial site near a recently recaptured northeastern city previously occupied by Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday night. “A mass grave of people was found in Izium in the Kharkiv region. The necessary procedures have already begun there. More...
Bodies found near recaptured Ukraine region show signs of torture, official says
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the prosecutor’s office in the Ukrainian region of Kharkiv says some of the bodies unearthed from the mass burial site near Izium showed signs of torture. Some had their hands tied behinds their back or ropes around their necks. Ukrainian authorities...
WATCH: Biden announces tentative railway labor agreement has been reached
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rail companies and their workers reached a tentative agreement Thursday to avert a nationwide strike that could have shut down the nation’s freight trains and devastated the economy less than two months before the midterm elections. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. President...
Bolduc wins New Hampshire’s GOP Senate primary
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc won New Hampshire’s Senate Republican primary on Wednesday and will face potentially vulnerable Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan in November – setting up another test of whether a fierce conservative can appeal to more moderate general election voters.
WATCH: Biden touts Inflation Reduction Act despite a new report showing prices are still rising
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden gathered a crowd of thousands at the White House Tuesday to celebrate last month’s passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, even as a new government report showed how hard it could be to bring surging prices down near prepandemic levels. Watch Biden’s...
Michigan man gets 5 years in prison for role in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Michigan man was sentenced on Friday to five years in federal prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack by a mob that disrupted Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Chief Judge Beryl Howell also sentenced Anthony Robert Williams, 47,...
WATCH LIVE: Biden gives remarks on electric vehicle manufacturing at Detroit Auto Show
DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden, a gearhead with his own vintage Corvette, is showcasing his administration’s efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit Wednesday to the Detroit auto show. Biden’s remarks are scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above....
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0