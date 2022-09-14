Read full article on original website
BLM Conveys 642 Acres to Emery Town
The regularly scheduled town council meeting for Emery Town was Wednesday, Sept. 13. Following opening statements, Mayor Jack Funk invited Kyle Beagley, BLM Director for the Price office, to address the council. Beagley then introduced Lance Porter, who is the Green River BLM District Manager. They brought documents of conveyance for 642 acres of land to give to Emery Town.
Declining Enrollment Evaluations Begin in Emery County
Over the past two decades, overall student populations in the Emery School District have been declining, making it necessary to evaluate the alignment of classes. The total number for students in 1998 was 3,101 and, as of this year, it has dropped to 2,050 students. The Emery School District held three Town Hall Meetings to receive public input regarding three possibilities the district is currently considering.
Positive Pathways Expands Services to Castle Dale
Positive Pathways opened five years ago, beginning with Sabrina Carter working solo in what is called Medication Management. This is a term that is used when an individual in psychiatry focuses on mental health while adjusting and dosing medications. Carter prescribes, diagnoses and manages the aspects of the medications that...
Traveling Western Apparel Trailer Welcomed to Emery
On Tuesday afternoon, a ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted by the Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) to welcome traveling western apparel trailer Prickly Sweet. According to the business’s website, patrons will be able to find everything that is needed in one little space. Products available range from bags, clothing and hair accessories to tumblers, decor and more. The traveling trailer is owned by Jennifer Nattress, who told the ECBC that the clothing is for all body types, ranging from size small to 3X.
