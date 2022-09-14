ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

What happened Last Friday?

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 4 days ago

CLAYTON — The goal of Last Friday in Clayton is simple but meaningful, says Dan Barbour, one of its founders. “We started Last Friday ... to give downtown businesses a reason to stay open later than normal and really showcase everything that downtown Clayton has to offer,” said Barbour, co-owner of Barbour Shop Creative Services, a graphic design company at […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post What happened Last Friday? first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

'We are excited': Pittsboro alpaca farm reopens to the public

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — After more than a year being of closed to the public, a Pittsboro alpaca farm is reopening to guests. Carolina Sunshine Alpaca Farm is reopening to guests after a year of being closed to the public. It's hosting a grand opening celebration September 17 and...
PITTSBORO, NC
cbs17

Hundreds crowd Downtown Cary for Public Safety Day

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a celebration in Downtown Cary as law enforcement from across Wake County came together to meet their communities and celebrate their work. “Stepping out from behind the badge, letting people see you as a member of the community, as a person that they can relate to, someone they can come up and talk with,” Kenric Alexander, with the Cary Police Department, said about the day.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Public safety, fun and food trucks event to close Cary’s Academy Street

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — South Academy Street in Downtown Cary will close on Saturday to make way for Cary’s Public Safety Day. From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, local law enforcement and first responder agencies will come together for activities and attractions to promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity.
CARY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clayton, NC
Business
City
Clayton, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Sale closed in Clayton $830,000 for a four-bedroom home

A 3,910-square-foot house built in 2011 has changed hands. The property located in the 300 block of Brady Drive in Clayton was sold on Aug. 4, 2022 for $830,000, or $212 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot, which also has a pool.
CLAYTON, NC
raleighmag.com

31 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 15–21

There’s a host of fun events happening in Raleigh this week—from fests to fundraisers to football and more!. “Let It Go” and make the trip to DPAC for the Broadway musicial Frozen–including 24 performances and 12 new numbers by the film’s songwriters. Well, the show never bothered us anyway… dpacnc.com.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphic Design#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry
Axios Raleigh

9 must-do fall activities in and around Raleigh

We can already hear our sweaters and flannels begging to be released from the closet, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple pickingApple picking season is in full swing in the Carolinas. Here are some spots worth the drive from Raleigh.Grandad's Apples: This Hendersonville orchard has 30 different varieties of apples, plus apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slushies, a bakery and family activities. Hours: Open 8am-6pm daily (bakery closes at 5pm)Address: 2951 Chimney Rock Rd., Hendersonville (4 hours from Raleigh)Sky Top Orchard: Make a day trip...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
cbs17

Durham crews work to repair water system in 2 areas

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham is working to restore its water service in some areas in the city from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Officials said crews are working to restore service at the corner of Cornwallis Road and TW Alexander Drive. They advised customers to flush their bathtub’s cold water while service is being restored.
DURHAM, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Our Favorite Raleigh Sushi Restaurants

Raleigh is a fun-loving city in North Carolina that boasts good food and good times for all. Most American towns have multiple sushi restaurants and Raleigh is no exception. However, there are a few who stand out from the pack for their delicious signature rolls, the ambiance inside the restaurant, and customer service.
RALEIGH, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Raleigh Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Raleigh features some of the most rib-sticking, biscuit-sopping, finger-licking southern cooking anywhere in the United States. From craft kitchen creations to the homiest of down-to-earth Southern cooking, Raleigh restaurants deliver on breakfast and then some. American breakfast is taking new turns as the culinary world explores. Coffeeshops craft artisanal breakfast...
RALEIGH, NC
The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
1K+
Followers
525
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

Comments / 0

Community Policy