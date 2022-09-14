ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson: Want to reduce crime? Invest in re-entry program that’s building people, lowering recidivism

This is an opinion column. This is the flip side, the uplifting Ying to the horrific Yang that angers us all: the senseless shootings, illogical deaths, maniacal wounding and killing of innocents, of people simply trying to live. Of children. Children robbed of their future. Children wondering, why did they shoot me? Because, dear child, folks are resolving their beefs—over money, over a man or woman, over revenge, over ego, over whatever—with guns.
Indictments issued in 3 unrelated killings in Birmingham, Tarrant

Three murder suspects have been indicted in separate Jefferson County killings. A Jefferson County grand jury in August issued murder indictments against Thaddeus Tyrese Canady, 19, Jamari Lee Cook, 21, and Joseph Andrew Edwards, 43. The indictments were made public Friday. Canady is charged in the Nov. 11, 2021, shooting...
Birmingham Museum of Art receives $3 million in two endowment gifts

The Birmingham Museum of Art has received two gifts totaling $3 million for the endowment of two critical museum positions. Dora and Sanjay Singh provided $1.5 million in funding for the director of learning and engagement at the BMA, and the Hugh Kaul Foundation has awarded the museum a grant of $1.5 million to support the role of chief financial officer. The financial gift was given in honor of the late finance executive and arts benefactor Corbin Day.
6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast

Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
Archibald: Birmingham Water Works still leaks trouble

This is an opinion column. What comes to mind when you think of the Birmingham Water Works Board?. The indictments? The ineptitude? The cronyism? The constant fights over who gets paid?. Probably not. That time in 2014 they lost $4.3 million in retirement funds to a ponzi scheme?. Probably not...
The Les Dames Market Takeover at Pepper Place is putting a spotlight on female culinary talent in Birmingham

There are two weeks left to enjoy the Birmingham chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International’s month-long celebration of women in food. Since the beginning of September, the organization of women leaders in the food, beverage, and hospitality industry have partnered with the Market at Pepper Place for the “Les Dames Market Takeover,” a month of promoting female chefs, food makers, culinary instructors, and cookbook authors who are Les Dames d’Escoffier members and also work in the Birmingham food scene.
Alabama pitmaster tests his pizza-making skills on TV’s ‘Best in Dough’

Barbecue, pizza and reality TV could be the winning ingredients for Dwayne Thompson, a pitmaster from Alabama. Thompson, who lives in Alabaster, is the founder of Big Daddy Bomb BBQ Sauce. The chef, a New Orleans transplant, is all about hearty seasoning and the rich, smoky flavors of barbecue. Thompson will showcase his culinary skills -- along with his outgoing personality -- on reality TV this week, appearing in a new Hulu streaming series, “Best in Dough.”
Dana Hall McCain: Samford should hold to their orthodox roots

Samford University has been in the news this week for denying table space at a ministry fair to two student ministry organizations whose views conflict with the school’s statement of faith. I have no idea why this is even news besides the fact that religious liberty is a concept Americans still struggle to understand and apply.
Two inmates escape from Alex City facility

Alabama Department of Corrections officers and the Coosa County Sheriff’s office are searching for two inmates who escaped from the Alexander City Community Work Center this morning, according to law enforcement officers. Richard Mordecai and Terry Warren escaped custody from the facility, which is located near the Coosa and...
