ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy Park, WA

Normandy Park 3-day Vintage Sale will feature 6 Vendors this weekend

Normandy Park Blog
Normandy Park Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TDX5B_0hvKnDcR00

SPONSORED:

Normandy Park 3-day Vintage Sale will feature 6 Vendors this weekend.

The sale will take place at 19411 Normandy Park Drive SW (map below) this Friday, Sept. 16, Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. all days.

The three-day event will include Vintage Furniture, Home Decor and some new items.

Chandeliers, seasonal items, from the practical to the whimsical.

“Don’t miss out!”

A Pop-Up Sale two doors down will feature Vintage Pyrex & many collectibles.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Normandy Park, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vintage Furniture#Home Decor#Vintage Pyrex Many
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park, WA
178
Followers
553
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Normandy Park, WA

 https://normandyparkblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy