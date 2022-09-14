Read full article on original website
enchantingtexas.com
9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive
Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
realtynewsreport.com
Huge Project Underway in Conroe
CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
2 Texas-based barbershops among 12 best in the country, report says
Who's got the best barbershop in America? Texas, California, somewhere else perhaps? Well, today of all days we are choosing to celebrate them all!
inforney.com
Houston, TX Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060
Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
Burgers, burgers, burgers, that's what we're talking about today, one because it's National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!
realtynewsreport.com
Hines Plans 2400 Homes in New Houston Community
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Hines, the global real estate firm, along with partners Trez Capital, Caravel Ventures, and Sumitomo Forestry, acquired 850 acres in Rosenberg, near Houston, to be developed into Brookewater, a master planned community. Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in...
Click2Houston.com
TxDOT, transportation officials across Houston roll out mobility app to area commuters
HOUSTON – TxDOT and other transportation officials across Houston are hosting a news conference Friday to discuss a partnership to launch a mobility app for area commuters. Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan, TxDOT Houston District Engineer Eliza Paul, METRO President and CEO Tom Lambert and Harris County Toll Road Authority Director Roberto Trevino are expected to speak about Houston ConnectSmart, a new smartphone app that provides all transit options in the Houston area on one platform, including routes whether traveling by car, bus, rail, bicycle, foot or carpool, and transit ticketing.
Is Whataburger better than In-N-Out? This Californian says so.
A San Franciscan tries the Texas cult favorite burger for the first time.
KHOU
Houston construction entrepreneur breaking barriers for Latinos
HOUSTON — A Friendswood family that has helped build Houston roads, schools, and restaurants is breaking barriers for Latinos. Indi Construction Partners is owned and operated by a Hispanic woman who is quickly gaining ground as one of the largest general contractors in the city. Everywhere you turn in...
dallasexpress.com
Massive Alligator Caught in Texas Neighborhood
A massive alligator weighing 400 pounds and measuring 11 feet long was captured while walking through a Texas neighborhood on Monday. The alligator was found in Katy, Texas, Fox 26 reported, which is around 30 miles away from Houston. Calls to detain the large animal were answered by the Texas...
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History
Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
thepostnewspaper.net
Veterans, You’re Not Alone
I don’t know if you have seen the billboard pictured below off Interstate 45 going North into Harris County. It’s close to the Buccee’s exit. For once, unlike billboards past, this is a billboard that hits the mark. It is not political in nature and speaks a truth shared by all of the good-hearted Americans that love our nation’s veterans.
houstononthecheap.com
Best Houston Thai food near you – 15 highly rated restaurants for Pad Thai, curry & more!
If you’re in the mood for something deliciously spicy, Thai cuisine is sure to hit the spot. If you’re craving red, green, or yellow curry over rice, there are plenty of places in Houston that serve up a standout bowl of each. You might be looking for pad thai, the stir-fried noodles that Thai food is famous for. Or maybe you’re looking for Kao pad, also known as Thai fried rice. Another Thai cuisine favorite is tom yum soup, a hot and sour soup served with shrimp.
The Enchilada Queen dishes on her Tex-Mex empire!
She's the whole enchilada! Sylvia Casares is known as Houston's 'Enchilada Queen' for her award-winning Tex-Mex, cocinado con amor!
1207 Grand West Blvd Unit 1C
Vacation Rental!! $210/Night, $1,370/Week, $3600/Month, Min. 3 days stay & $70 cleaning fee will be added. *No Car Needed!! Fully furnished unit located at University Center in Katy,Texas. Welcoming murals in the entrance and accent designs on each floor! Each unit has fully equipped gourmet kitchen with SS appliances & granite counter tops, breakfast bar, spacious bedroom, washer & dryer, covered parking, gated parking & controlled access . This unit features convenient extra sleeper for guests. Other similar unit available!! Surrounded by more than $100 million development with easy access & walk-ability to amenities such as dining, grocery shopping, clothing, housing, transportation, education, leisure, etc. Easy access to i-10 & TX 99. Minutes away from Katy Mills Outlet Mall, Katy Asian Town, Memorial Herman Hospital, Energy Corridor area, University of Houston, etc.
What is Going on in Galveston, Texas? Why is the Water so Blue?
What is going on with the water on Galveston Beach in Texas? Yesterday, TV station KHOU captured what looks to be a pristine blue ocean, a rare occurrence for that part of the gulf. If you have ever been to Galveston you've come to expect the ocean to be a...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Newest Rooftop Lounge is a Steakhouse Stunner — Georgia James Embraces the Sky
On the menu upstairs at the new Rooftop Lounge at Georgia James: Crab Fingers in a cane vinegar marinade. (Photo by Michael Anthony) This fall as we thankfully begin to see the humidity and temperatures drop why not toast the new season with cocktails and bites at the new rooftop lounge at Georgia James? As you might recall, in July PaperCity took you for a virtual taste inside the splashy new digs of Underbelly Hospitality’s signature Houston restaurant on West Dallas where cast-iron seared steaks are the specialty.
This Mexican restaurant has the most extensive enchilada menu in Houston
Sylvia Casares is offering a flag-themed special for Mexican Independence Day this year.
yolotx.com
Prepare for Pearland
Welcome to Pearland, one of the fastest growing cities in the nation! Located south of Houston, this booming town is just as sweet as its namesake. From the town center to the diverse shopping experience, and wide range of culinary treats, there is a lot to bite into upon arrival. Let YOLO TX be your guide for the weekend.
