Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Fresno contestant to be on The Price is Right

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno contestant will soon have the opportunity to come on down on the longest-running game show in the United States, The Price is Right. According to CBS, on Tuesday one of the contestants on the Price is right will be from Fresno. The name of the contestant has not been […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Officers reunite stolen Fresno dog with her owner

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog has been reunited with her owner after she was stolen from a home earlier this week in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said a suspect was caught on a surveillance camera stealing a dog named Piper from her owner’s home in a local neighborhood. Investigators said the […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Fresno firefighter delivers his own baby on Highway 41

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno firefighter delivered his own baby on Highway 41, City of Fresno officials said. Firefighter Taylor Cruz was on duty at FFD Station 4 located in the area of N. First and E. Iowa, when he received an emergency call from his wife Lisa telling him that she was in […]
FRESNO, CA
Fresno, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
thecampusjournal.com

Youth Drag Event in Visalia Faces Criticism at VUSD Board Meeting

In multiple locations over the last few months, we have seen an increase in a backlash against drag show-related events. This has hit Visalia, with a youth drag show event being canceled due to threats from community members, and groups involved facing criticism once again now that the event has occurred.
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

What are the Top Concerns for Fresno Residents? Survey Says!

After two years in the top spot, worries about the COVID pandemic have been overtaken by other pressing concerns among city of Fresno residents. That’s according to an annual survey from the Fresno County Civic Engagement Table. Housing has now replaced COVID-19 as the top worry among many local...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man hit by train in Downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was hit by a train early Friday morning in Downtown Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was hit around 4:00 a.m. near H and Fresno Street. According to police, the conductor saw what he thought was a garbage bag on the tracks. As […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

School shooting hoaxes bring back cell phone ban talk

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There’s been three school shooting hoaxes in Central Valley schools this week alone: two at schools in Madera and one at Bullard High School in Fresno. For many, it’s brought up the question of whether banning phones at Bullard is still a good plan. Fresno Unified board trustee Terry Slatic says […]
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Brick & Stone Coffee in Dinuba

Near the end of last year, Anthony and Evelyn Reyna opened a new coffee shop in downtown Dinuba, CA called Brick & Stone. While coffee is great all year long, as the weather begins to cool off nothing sounds better than a great cup of coffee, so it seemed like the perfect time to learn more about the new kid in town. Recently we chatted with their manager, Mikayla Protzman.
DINUBA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot riding bike in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was shot while riding his bike Thursday night in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was shot in the upper torso around 10:00 p.m. near Thorne and Dakota avenues. The victim told police he was riding his bike when he was […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno scavenger group is close to hiding silver somewhere in town

Do you like to spend your spare time looking for buried treasures?. Fox 26 News hooked up with a Fresno scavenger group that's ready to hide a ten-ounce bar of silver. Fresno Scavenger Hunts is a group that likes to hide gold and silver around town. If you're willing to...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

California Turf and Landscaping: From a plot of dirt to liveable space

California Turf and Landscaping provides creative solutions to outdoor living. Their friendly staff has creatives that can transform any space and they have relationships with trades from every sector to get your job done hassle-free. Check out what they did with this outdoor entertaining space at a home in Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Take a ride in a vintage WWII aircraft above Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Flying tours on a pair of historic aircraft began on Friday in Visalia. Passengers are being welcomed to ride the B-17 and B-25 in the skies above the Central Valley. Flights are scheduled from Friday until Sunday from the Visalia Municipal Airport. “The airplanes are noisy, they’re breezy, they can be hot […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire destroys home in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home is destroyed after a fire broke out Friday evening in Fresno County, according to Fresno County Fire. Fire officials say that sometime after 8:00 p.m., Fresno County Fire responded to a residential fire on South Indianola between East Central Avenue and East American Avenue. The extent of the […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Educator of the Week: 3rd-grade teacher from Manchester Gate Elementary in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – With the start of the new school year, KSEE24 is proud to honor outstanding teachers and staff every week from schools throughout the valley. This week’s KSEE24 Educator of the Week took us to Manchester Gate Elementary in Fresno, where, Allison Connelly, a third-grade teacher is making learning fun for her students. She has been teaching for over two decades and has been at Manchester Gate for nine years.
FRESNO, CA
ca.gov

NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Completes First Structure in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, today announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between State Route 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia

VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
VISALIA, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Valley Animal Center: Will you give Santana a chance at love?

Pit Bull/Boxer mix Santana (animal ID: 23391) needs someone to give her a chance to show just how loving she is!. Santana was rescued from Central California SPCA by no-kill animal shelter Valley Animal Center in August of 2020. She was a very pregnant mom, emaciated and full of fleas and ticks. After giving birth to a litter of six, all her puppies quickly found forever homes. Santana, however, still resides at Valley Animal Center.
FRESNO, CA

