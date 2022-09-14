Read full article on original website
Monarchs Fall To Bears
DELAWARE – Marysville had trouble finding its groove Thursday as the girls varsity volleyball team traveled to Olentangy Berlin and dropped a match in straight sets to the hosts, 25–11, 25–21 and 25–19. Marysville’s Morgan Shick had 14 digs in the match, leaving her just eight digs shy of 1,000 in her career.
Lee’s Hat Trick Paces Monarchs
GROVE CITY – Cam Lee netted a hat trick and added an assist as she led Marysville in a thumping of Grove City, 7-2, in girls varsity soccer action Thursday. Also scoring goals for the Monarchs were Vivian Blevins, Leah Brown, Kasey Duke and Emily Thomas, while Megan Daniel, JoJo Eberhart, Maci Sherick and Paige Thallman each had an assist. Shannon Cordle had six saves in goal for Marysville.
Pioneers Back In Win Column
NEW CARLISLE – Jonathan Alder moved to 4-0 in Central Buckeye Conference play and 8-3 on the season with a straight set win over Tecumseh Thursday in varsity volleyball action. The Pioneers took the match 25-14, 25-20 and 25-11. Emma Ishmael was a perfect 16-for-16 serving closing with 12...
Friday High School Football Lineup
Marysville (3-1) @ Grove City (3-1) Jerome (4-0) @ Hilliard Bradley (3-1) Jonathan Alder (3-1) @ North Union (4-0) Fairbanks (2-2) @ Madison Plains (0-4) When the Ohio High School Athletic Association decided to let any school which wanted to participate in the high school football playoffs during the Season of Covid, I applauded and praised that decision in print. Teams were allowed to opt out, of which many did, and everybody else got to jump in the playoff pool. Good for them.
Vickie A. Furlong
Vickie A. Furlong, 58, of Pickerington and formerly of West Mansfield, passed away early Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Kobacker House in Columbus with family by her side, following several months of failing health. A devoted wife, loving mother, doting mamaw and beloved sister, she loved doing crafts of...
Kroger Marysville Grand Re-Opening Today
MARYSVILLE – Kroger is set to celebrate a newly remodeled Marysville store next week after more than 5 months of renovations and improvement. Located at 1501 West 5th Street, the store will officially unveil its $2 million renovation on Friday, September 16. Shoppers may explore the store’s updates, register to win one of eight $100 Kroger gift cards, sample food and take advantage of Grand Re-Opening specials.
Plain City Moves Forward On Treatment Plant
The Plain City Village Council moved closer to expanding and upgrading the village’s sewer treatment plant as it voted Monday to issue bonds totaling just over $11.2 million in order to raise funds for the sewer plant expansion. There are actually two bonds, one for $10 million and the...
