Marysville (3-1) @ Grove City (3-1) Jerome (4-0) @ Hilliard Bradley (3-1) Jonathan Alder (3-1) @ North Union (4-0) Fairbanks (2-2) @ Madison Plains (0-4) When the Ohio High School Athletic Association decided to let any school which wanted to participate in the high school football playoffs during the Season of Covid, I applauded and praised that decision in print. Teams were allowed to opt out, of which many did, and everybody else got to jump in the playoff pool. Good for them.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO