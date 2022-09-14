ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

27east.com

Saving Small Homes and Equity Sharing Among High Hopes for Housing Fund

Officials who hope to have a new affordable housing funding source at their disposal starting in 2023 if voters approve the Community Housing Fund in November said this week that... more. Sag Harbor Village Justice Lisa Rana this week dismissed the charge of second-degree harassment filed ... 16 Sep 2022...
SAG HARBOR, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $27 Million Project to Improve Connectivity from Long Island Expressway to Crooked Hill Road in Suffolk County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that construction is beginning on a $27 million project to modify Exit 53 of the Long Island Expressway to provide motorists quicker access to shopping, commerce and recreation on and near Crooked Hill Road. This project will provide a direct link from the Expressway to several shopping areas in Commack, industrial areas in Brentwood, Deer Park, and Hauppauge, the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, Brentwood State Park, and other local residences and businesses, while alleviating congestion on area local roads and the Long Island Expressway Service Roads. Visuals for the project can be viewed here.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Sag Harbor, NY
fireislandnews.com

Suffolk County Legislature Amends Local Law to That Would Regulate On-Demand Water Taxis

The office of Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski (Democrat, County District 1) announced the passage IR 1551-2022, a bill he sponsored to amend a local law that licenses commercial watercraft, that includes those that transport passengers. The goal of said amendment, which was unanimously adopted by the Suffolk County Legislature, is intended to protect Suffolk County's bays from an increase in the number of on-demand water taxis and limos in recent years, that operate both along the coastline as well as cross-bay, which according to the statement released by the County District 1 statement, which asserts that components of their operation have largely gone unregulated.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 15, 2022

Albies invade the east end. Bluefish and mackerel blitzes might trick you, but keep after them. Weakfish bite continues to impress. Huge numbers of tuna offshore. Hundreds of sharks swarm the surf. Striper bite picks up more every day. Looking for the Western L.I. and NYC fishing report? Click here...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Plans For Starbucks To Replace Smithtown Friendly's Moves Forward

A plan to replace the Friendly's restaurant on the corner of Mount Pleasant Road and Route 347 in Smithtown with a Starbucks was given conditional approval by the Smithtown Town Board at an August 9 meeting. The 4,130-square-foot building at 220 Mount Pleasant Road was previously listed on Loopnet...
SMITHTOWN, NY
therealdeal.com

Sales price revealed for iconic Hampton Bays bar

The buyer of the Boardy Barn in Hampton Bays remains a mystery, but the price the new owner paid for the iconic bar has been revealed. Suffolk County deed transfers disclosed the purchase price on the property at 270 West Montauk Highway to be $4 million, Behind the Hedges reported. The 2.6-acre property in Hampton Bays was put up for sale about a year ago, but lacked a listing price ahead of the May transaction.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of September 15

Victor Leonel Udavevillalpando, 46, of Hampton Bays was arrested and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, on September 4 at 12:39 a.m. According to East Hampton Town Police, he was driving... more. Steven P. Thompson, 36, of Bay Shore was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 21, at 2:41...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
nypressnews.com

Doctors urging people to get

NEW YORK — The new COVID-19 vaccine booster, targeting the most prevalent Omicron variants, is out and coming to a doctor's office near you!. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday, medical experts are urging people to get this latest booster before the weather changes and an expected fall surge.
EAST ISLIP, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for South Setauket larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a South Setauket store in August. Three men, including the man pictured on the right, entered Home Depot, located at 255 Pond...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

