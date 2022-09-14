The office of Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski (Democrat, County District 1) announced the passage IR 1551-2022, a bill he sponsored to amend a local law that licenses commercial watercraft, that includes those that transport passengers. The goal of said amendment, which was unanimously adopted by the Suffolk County Legislature, is intended to protect Suffolk County’s bays from an increase in the number of on-demand water taxis and limos in recent years, that operate both along the coastline as well as cross-bay, which according to the statement released by the County District 1 statement, which asserts that components of their operation have largely gone unregulated.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO