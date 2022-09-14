Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
Related
27east.com
Saving Small Homes and Equity Sharing Among High Hopes for Housing Fund
Officials who hope to have a new affordable housing funding source at their disposal starting in 2023 if voters approve the Community Housing Fund in November said this week that... more. Sag Harbor Village Justice Lisa Rana this week dismissed the charge of second-degree harassment filed ... 16 Sep 2022...
newyorkconstructionreport.com
Construction to start on $27 million project to improve Long Island Expressway to Crooked Hill Road
A $27 million construction project will soon begin on the Long Island Expressway to provide a direct link from the to several shopping areas in Commack, industrial areas in Brentwood, Deer Park, and Hauppauge, the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College and Brentwood State Park. Crooked Hill...
Town of Babylon unveils new pickleball courts for residents
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning for the unveiling at Zahn’s Park.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $27 Million Project to Improve Connectivity from Long Island Expressway to Crooked Hill Road in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that construction is beginning on a $27 million project to modify Exit 53 of the Long Island Expressway to provide motorists quicker access to shopping, commerce and recreation on and near Crooked Hill Road. This project will provide a direct link from the Expressway to several shopping areas in Commack, industrial areas in Brentwood, Deer Park, and Hauppauge, the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, Brentwood State Park, and other local residences and businesses, while alleviating congestion on area local roads and the Long Island Expressway Service Roads. Visuals for the project can be viewed here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State attorney general should take a close look at how Riverhead Town flouts state laws
It’s bad enough that certain town officials don’t seem to have much respect for citizens who participate in local government by speaking out at meetings. But it’s inexcusable that some town officials have no respect for the law, either — the law they took a solemn oath to uphold when they were sworn into office.
RVAC to start billing insurance companies for all ambulance rides next year
The Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps will start billing insurance companies for all ambulance rides next year in an effort to boost revenue to offset the rising cost of first aid supplies and hire more staff members to respond to calls. The new billing has the potential to collect up to...
fireislandnews.com
Suffolk County Legislature Amends Local Law to That Would Regulate On-Demand Water Taxis
The office of Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski (Democrat, County District 1) announced the passage IR 1551-2022, a bill he sponsored to amend a local law that licenses commercial watercraft, that includes those that transport passengers. The goal of said amendment, which was unanimously adopted by the Suffolk County Legislature, is intended to protect Suffolk County’s bays from an increase in the number of on-demand water taxis and limos in recent years, that operate both along the coastline as well as cross-bay, which according to the statement released by the County District 1 statement, which asserts that components of their operation have largely gone unregulated.
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 15, 2022
Albies invade the east end. Bluefish and mackerel blitzes might trick you, but keep after them. Weakfish bite continues to impress. Huge numbers of tuna offshore. Hundreds of sharks swarm the surf. Striper bite picks up more every day. Looking for the Western L.I. and NYC fishing report? Click here...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cow seen wandering in Long Island country club sought by rescuers
MANORVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Rescuers on Saturday were looking for a cow that was caught on video wandering around a country club on Long Island. The 800-pound animal can be seen running about on a golf course in Pine Hills Golf & Country Club in Manorville. The video was provided by the Strong Island Animal […]
NBC New York
Suffolk County Documents Stolen in Cyberattack Posted on Dark Web: Officials
It’s been more than a week since Suffolk County discovered its computer networks were hacked, but while some county services are still offline, the hackers are upping the ante. The News 4 I-Team learned the group behind a cyberattack against the Suffolk County government posted documents with personal information...
ALERT CENTER: LIRR Ronkonkoma branch trains running on schedule following fire
Officials tell News 12 a garbage truck fire near the Deer Park train station had caused delays, but now trains are running on schedule.
NBC New York
14-Year-Old on Long Island Arrested for Online Terrorist Threat Against School: Police
Police on Long Island arrested a 14-year-old boy they said made a school threat on social media. Suffolk County Police arrested the teenager Thursday night after he allegedly said on social media that he was going to bring weapons to the R.C. Murphy Junior High School in Stony Brook and harm students and faculty.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
longisland.com
Plans For Starbucks To Replace Smithtown Friendly’s Moves Forward
A plan to replace the Friendly’s restaurant on the corner of Mount Pleasant Road and Route 347 in Smithtown with a Starbucks was given conditional approval by the Smithtown Town Board at an August 9 meeting. The 4,130-square-foot building at 220 Mount Pleasant Road was previously listed on Loopnet...
Officials: Hackers threatening to post stolen data from Suffolk County cyberattack
They say posts on social media were making the rounds on social media Friday after the county was the victim of a cyberattack last week. One of the posts regarding the county's court records, contracts with the state and other personal data of Suffolk residents will be or has already been published.
therealdeal.com
Sales price revealed for iconic Hampton Bays bar
The buyer of the Boardy Barn in Hampton Bays remains a mystery, but the price the new owner paid for the iconic bar has been revealed. Suffolk County deed transfers disclosed the purchase price on the property at 270 West Montauk Highway to be $4 million, Behind the Hedges reported. The 2.6-acre property in Hampton Bays was put up for sale about a year ago, but lacked a listing price ahead of the May transaction.
27east.com
East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of September 15
Victor Leonel Udavevillalpando, 46, of Hampton Bays was arrested and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, on September 4 at 12:39 a.m. According to East Hampton Town Police, he was driving... more. Steven P. Thompson, 36, of Bay Shore was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 21, at 2:41...
nypressnews.com
Doctors urging people to get
NEW YORK — The new COVID-19 vaccine booster, targeting the most prevalent Omicron variants, is out and coming to a doctor’s office near you!. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday, medical experts are urging people to get this latest booster before the weather changes and an expected fall surge.
Authorities: Teen arrested for threat made against Murphy Junior HS on social media
They say he made the threats on social media stating that he was going to bring weapons to the school and harm students and faculty.
Police: Man fatally shot in Bay Shore church parking lot
Police say a man was fatally shot in a church parking lot in Bay Shore early Saturday.
Wanted for South Setauket larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a South Setauket store in August. Three men, including the man pictured on the right, entered Home Depot, located at 255 Pond...
Comments / 0