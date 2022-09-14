ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Larry Brown Sports

Kirk Herbstreit has strong criticism for one college football team

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit delivered a fairly stinging criticism of one college football team that he clearly sees as overrated. On Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Herbstreit had a rather blunt take on the Texas A&M Aggies following their upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. Herbstreit said the Aggies had fallen victim to “unwarranted preseason hype” and did not deserve to be ranked No. 6 in the first place.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Billy Napier, Anthony Richardson questioned by media after Florida football struggles in 31-28 win over USF

"They played well, they've got a transfer at quarterback and a slot of skill players," Napier said, via Swamp247. "They blocked us well, gave us some unique concepts. So a ton of respect for what Jeff’s building. He’s a good friend of mine. We made it hard, but I tell you what — a lot of that had to do with South Florida and their execution."
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Arkansas moves up in latest USA Today Coaches Poll

Following a 38-27 comeback victory against the Missouri State Bears, the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 10 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. Arkansas also remained at No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Arkansas is one of eight...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their 17-10 loss to Tulane

This is what Kansas State players are saying after their 17-10 loss to Tulane on Saturday, September 17, 2022. “It wasn’t going our way. I haven’t looked at the stats or anything but we didn’t get a lot of first downs. For that mentality of us, as an offense, saying we’re going to win this game no matter what. I think it speaks volumes to our preparation but we have to come back better.”
MANHATTAN, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas drops ANOTHER Top 10 team as Hogs race up polls

Just get out of their way at this point. Arkansas volleyball is on a roll like no other in this, the 2022 season. The Razorbacks, which cracked the Top 25 for the first time in seven years earlier this week, beat their second Top-10 team this year on Thursday. No. 7 Georgia Tech visited Barnhill Arena having lost only two games of their 20 so far this year en route to a 6-0 record. But after falling to sixth-ranked Ohio State on Sunday, 3-1, the Hogs went ahead and handed the Yellow Jackets a second straight loss by the same score, 3-1. Arkansas knocked off then Top-10 team Washington in August, which, combined with Thursday’s victory gives the program their first-ever season with two victories over teams within that Top 10. Knocking off the seventh-ranked Tech team gives Arkansas an upset over the highest ranked opponent the team has had since 2007. The Razorbacks are back at it Friday night against North Carolina State.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher addresses Texas A&M player suspensions in postgame remarks

News broke Saturday afternoon that Texas A&M had suspended four true freshman football players for violations of team rules in wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris. The exact extent of the suspensions was unknown going into Saturday night's critical contest for the Aggies versus Miami, a 17-9 win for A&M and, although all four players went through war ups prior to kickoff, none of them played in the first half of the game.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 poll after Week 3

College football's unpredictability during the regular season continued on Saturday as several nationally-ranked teams were pushed to the brink coming off a scintillating weekend that included three Sun Belt teams beating favored opponents. Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 3 includes shakeup inside the top 15 after Michigan State's road loss to Washington and Penn State's win at Auburn, which should vault the unbeaten Nittany Lions past several programs in Sunday's new poll.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Snap Judgments: Georgia football dominates yet again in SEC road victory

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia’s first trip outside the Peach State this season proved quite sweet for the Bulldogs. No. 1 Georgia roughed up South Carolina on Saturday in what proved to be a 48-0 victory for the road Bulldogs. The win added to what’s been an impressive start to the season for Georgia, which ripped apart South Carolina with 24 first-half points and kept its foot on the throttle in the second half of the team’s blowout win over an FBS foe.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Nebraska contacts Urban Meyer in Huskers coaching search, per CBS Sports

Nebraska contacted former Ohio State and Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer regarding its coaching search, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Meyer is 187-32 in his college coaching career, winning two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State. Meyer took a step into the NFL in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but went 2-11 in 13 games before he was fired.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

WATCH: USC vs. Fresno State pregame team warm-ups and the Trojan Marching Band

Video part 2 (sorry we had to start the feed on another device):. The No. 7 ranked USC Trojans (2-0) are hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with the game nationally televised on Fox. Prior to kickoff we will be broadcasting LIVE from the press box showing the USC football team warming up on the field along with the pregame show for the Trojan Marching Band.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning reacts to Oregon's blowout win to No. 12 BYU

Oregon head football coach discusses his team's 41-20 victory over visiting No. 12 BYU inside Autzen Stadium. Lanning gives his instant reactions, what really stood out to him, his thoughts on Oregon's style of play and identity that is starting to form, and his early thoughts heading into Pac-12 play next week.
EUGENE, OR
