Over $2M awarded in Capital Region science grants

By Michael Mahar
 4 days ago

ALBANY N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Over $2.2 million in science grants have been awarded to five higher education institutions in the Capital Region, in order to fund research that includes improving STEM education and training the future workforce in semiconductor technology. These federal grants will also look to fund research on radio technology and more.

“The vision and dedication of researchers, professors and students in our very own Capital Region continue to drive transformative research and innovation here and around the world,” Congressman Paul Tonko said. “This pioneering work will help lift up and inspire talented young minds in their fields and carry our nation to new heights of scientific achievement. Congratulations to all involved on your success in developing these projects that have earned these well-deserved awards.”

Awardees

  • $749,633 was granted to SUNY Polytechnic Institute to connect first-year and transfer students with scholarships and effective supporting activities in order to increase retention of students in pursuit of a STEM education.
  • $634,799 was granted to the University at Albany to construct an experimental radio telescope to determine how best to mitigate radio frequency interference from other users of the electromagnetic spectrum.
  • $415,881 was granted to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to demonstrate a prototype of a quantum sensing device and through this research, help train the next generation workforce for semiconductors, nanoscale technology, optical science and engineering.
  • $299,715 was granted to Siena College to improve and increase students’ interest and understanding of magnetism and other complex physics topics through the implementation of Augmented Reality.
  • $169,044 was granted to Union College to research how rice cultivation practices, along with climate change, impact the release of arsenic from the soil in order to promote better rice cultivation practices.
