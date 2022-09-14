Read full article on original website
White Sox Pick Up Game in AL Central Race with Guardians' Loss, Now 3.5 GB
The Cleveland Guardians dropped a game 3-0 to the Minnesota Twins, meanwhile the Chicago White Sox dropkicked the Detroit Tigers 11-5. The White Sox climbed a game up in the American League Central standings and are now 3.5 games back of the division-lead, entering a critical series between the two teams in Chicago this week.
