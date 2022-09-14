Read full article on original website
Can't find a PS5 or Xbox Series X? Here's why Google Stadia is a solid alternative
Google Stadia isn't for everyone, but this cloud-based gaming service can be a strong alternative to console and PC gaming for casual or budget-concious fans.
Modern Warfare 2 wants your phone number before you can play on PC
Activision Blizzard has released the system requirements for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's open beta, including the rather oddball insistence that PC players "must" have their phone number linked to their Battle.net or Steam account. I doubt Bobby Kotick's going to be using it for late night booty calls but, all the same, why does a game need your mobile number to run on your PC?
The Windows Club
Fix 0x000001F4 Microsoft Store Error Code the right way
In this post, we will help you fix the Microsoft Store error 0x000001F4 on Windows 11/10 computers. Some users have reported that when they try to access the Gaming section or Apps section, etc., in the Microsoft Store app, that section doesn’t open. Instead, they receive this error code 0x000001F4. Microsoft Store app starts without any problem, but these sections show this error message. If this problem also troubles you, then we have covered some options that might work. The entire error message for this problem looks like this:
The best FPS games on Android in 2022
Not all mobile ports and adaptations are created equal, even if big names are attached to the project. First-person shooter mobile games are always measured against how superior the performance and smooth the controls feel while playing. It's already tough to stack up to games that don't provide controller support since you can't test your favorite Android gaming controller to see if you can take your running and gunning to the next level. That's not to say touch-controls cannot be optimized for mobile play to compete against those with a controller, which is why we have rounded up some of the best FPS games on the platform, including titles with controller support and without — which FPS game will you be adding to your Android library?
techeblog.com
Half-Life 2 VR Mod Public Beta Launches on Steam, Here’s Some Hands-On Gameplay
While we wait for the Apple virtual reality headset, the much anticipated Half-Life 2 VR mod public beta has now launched on Steam. If it’s your first time hearing about this fan-made project, this mod essentially adds support to the original 2004 PC gaming classic by Valve Software, complete with tracked motion controls that enable players to physically walk around, pick up objects or climb ladders.
ZDNet
How to 'downgrade' a Windows 11 PC to Windows 10
Most new PCs today come preinstalled with Windows 11. The hardware was designed to work with Microsoft's latest operating system, and most models built for the consumer market don't offer the option to install the older Windows 10. (PCs made for the enterprise market sometimes offer this option, but the price tag for these business-class PCs is typically higher.)
Engadget
'Yakuza: Like A Dragon 8' arrives in 2024
If you've been craving more Yakuza games, don't worry — you're going to get plenty in the next couple of years. Sega has revealed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon 8 is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC (via Steam) in 2024. While it's still early days, the developers have confirmed that both Like a Dragon's Ichiban and series veteran Kiryu will both serve as protagonists. You'll see an RPG-style combat system once more, and Kiryu will have his own party.
Ars Technica
Discord’s new feature looks a bit like Internet forums—with a dash of Reddit
Discord announced a new feature on Wednesday called "Forum Channels" to allow for more organized and asynchronous discussions within servers. The intent with Forum Channels seems to be to make it easier for specific conversations to continue for extended periods without the worry that a topic change or another simultaneous conversation will bury a subject in the annals of chat log history.
Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller is designed for mobile and Xbox gaming
Gaming on the go is better with the Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller. Designed specifically for both Xbox and cloud gaming, it has a gamepad design you’re comfortable with. Great for mobile gamers who use compatible Android devices, it boasts a whopping 30-hour battery life. Not only that, but it also has play-and-charge capability, which lets you enjoy day-long gaming as you’re out and about. Simply connect it to your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or Windows PC using the 10′ braided USB cable. Furthermore, Superhuman Hearing, custom audio presets, and other features offer impressive audio abilities. With an ergonomic shape, cooling grips, and adjustable phone clip, it’s super comfortable for all-day use. Plus, it securely mounts on all compatible Android phones. And then just detach the clip to use it as a stand.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Bad Image 0xc000012f Error in Windows 10 & 11
How to Fix Bad Image Error 0xc000012f in Windows 11/10. A Guide to Fixing Bad Image Error 0xc000012f in Windows 11/10. How to Fix Bad Image Error 0xc000012f on Windows 11/10 PCs. Users have posted on numerous support forums about Bad Image error 0xc000012f. Those users needing to fix that...
Telegram 9.0 brings 'endless' emoji to Premium subscribers, leaves some for free users
Telegram is one of the best-known secure messaging apps out there. Despite offering its services for free to all users since its inception in 2013, the company announced a major shift in its functioning by launching a paid tier a few months ago, known as Telegram Premium. This week, the app developer announced the rollout of version 9.0 of Telegram, which includes some new features primarily targeting Premium subscribers.
Ars Technica
Microsoft Teams stores cleartext auth tokens, won’t be quickly patched
Microsoft's Teams client stores users' authentication tokens in an unprotected text format, potentially allowing attackers with local access to post messages and move laterally through an organization, even with two-factor authentication enabled, according to a cybersecurity company. Vectra recommends avoiding Microsoft's desktop client, built with the Electron framework for creating...
NME
Xbox boss says it isn’t the right time for a price increase on consoles
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said it isn’t the right time for Microsoft to increase the price of its consoles. Last month, Sony announced it would be raising the price of the PS5 by £30 / €50 across seven regions, not including the US, effective immediately. Sony Interactive CEO Jim Ryan wrote that this was down to the “current global economic environment.”
Engadget
Yakuza spinoffs ‘Judgment’ and ‘Lost Judgment’ finally arrive on Steam
In a surprising turn of events, Sega has released Yakuza series spinoffs Judgment and Lost Judgment on Steam. The former first arrived on PlayStation 4 in before making its way to current generation consoles and Stadia . Judgment casts players as Takayuki Yagami, a private detective investigating a serial murder case in a fictional part of Tokyo modeled after the city’s famous Kabukicho district. The game’s 2021 sequel, Lost Judgment, takes place three years later and has a darker tone and new gameplay elements.
Nintendo Download: The Second Biggest Monkey Headline Guybrush Has Ever Seen
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005435/en/ VARIOUS DAYLIFE is available now in Nintendo eShop. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Odyssey Interactive Reveals Omega Strikers, a Cross-Platform Multiplayer Game for the Next Generation of Competitive Players
WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Odyssey Interactive, an independent game development studio founded by former Riot Games leads on League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, has revealed their debut title, Omega Strikers, a free-to-play cross-platform 3v3 knockout striker for the next generation of players. Omega Strikers is an innovative blend of the best parts of modern competitive multiplayer games, weaving in goal-focused objectives, physical fun and knockouts, and character depth and mastery into thrillingly fast-paced matches. Omega Strikers is now available in Closed Beta for PC via Steam and will be fully cross-platform when it launches to mobile devices later this year and across all major consoles in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005032/en/ Omega Strikers from Odyssey Interactive (Graphic: Business Wire)
Uncharted lands on PC October 19, Sony reveals system requirements
Bottom line: Sony's PC gaming push continues by bringing another of its top franchises to the platform for the first time. Uncharted's PC specifications and system requirements fall in line with Sony's other recent PC ports, but prospective buyers might want to clear out some storage space. This week, Sony...
Ars Technica
The end of Ethereum mining could be a bonanza for GPU shoppers
For most of the world, yesterday's long-awaited Ethereum "Merge"—which took the cryptocurrency from proof-of-work mining to a proof-of-stake model—is notable for cutting Ethereum's energy consumption by 99.95 percent. But for gamers, the Merge has already contributed to a dramatic shift in the market for GPUs and could continue to drive down graphics card prices going forward.
notebookcheck.net
EVGA leaves the GPU market amid conflict with Nvidia and won't release any RTX 4000 graphics card
After several painful years of inflated desktop GPU prices, gamers around the world are anxiously awaiting the official reveal and subsequent release of Nvidia's next-gen GeForce RTX 4000 series of graphics cards. While these cards are rumored to offer some noticeable performance gains in some cases, prospective buyers of these next-gen GPUs will unfortunately have one less reputable AIB brand to choose from.
Xbox boss Phil Spencer: "I can definitely say we have no plans to raise the price of our consoles"
"When our customers are more economically challenged and uncertain than ever, we don't think it's the right move"
