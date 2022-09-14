ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MI

wgvunews.org

All About Women

All About Women, today’s topic Women’s Health and Vitamin D Deficiency with Grand Rapids Women’s Health Dr. Robyn Hubbard. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

MiBiz with Mark Sanchez

Patrick Center: Wednesday afternoon. Time for our bi-monthly conversation with MiBiz senior writer, Mark Sanchez. Calvin University launching a startup garage business incubator. Walk me through this. Mark Sanchez: Yeah. Business incubator…many universities today and colleges run business incubators or organizations, economic development groups in the community, they run these...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Lowell, MI
wgvunews.org

WMCAT offers tech career pathway program for adults

The West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology will train adults in cybersecurity and governance, risk and compliance (GRC). The courses are free, and students will receive a stipend while training. The West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology (WMCAT) is launching a tuition-free Adult Career Training Program to provide...
KENT COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

LEAP launches ag-tech business branding campaign for M-21 corridor

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) is leading a new marketing campaign to attract agricultural and technology ventures to three mid-Michigan counties. LEAP is part of a half dozen development agencies now promoting the M-21 AgTech Corridor. Communities along the state highway spanning parts of Clinton, Ionia and Shiawassee counties...
LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
MICHIGAN STATE
townbroadcast.com

Sarah Brewer successfully defends PhD dissertation

Sarah Brewer, a 2006 Wayland High School graduate, successfully defended her dissertation Wednesday for her her doctorate in epidemiology from the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine She had been working part time as a project manager for a multi-site, four-year R01 NIH grant. Her interests include infectious disease, history of epidemiology, and public health projects in developing countries. She also serves on the executive board of Graduate Epidemiologists at Michigan State (GEMS). However, she is perhaps best known for her impressive efforts in long distance running. She is the daughter Sue, a former teacher and coach at Wayland, and former Wildcat golf coach Allen Brewer.
wgvunews.org

Grand Rapids offers up special events during ArtPrize

Over the course of the 18-day event, visitors will experience large-scale, interactive art installations across three square miles of downtown Grand Rapids and discover art inside and outside of a variety of public and private facilities. A city news release says event organizers are hoping to add to the synergy of more than half a million people visiting the City during ArtPrize and are producing a wide range of complementary cultural and performing art events.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

‘No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problem’ returns after two years

A local nonprofit is planning the return of its annual fundraiser after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In The Image, a nonprofit providing clothing and household necessities to people in need, is hosting its annual “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problem” luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at High Five GR, 19 La Grave Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Muskegon could have a new city manager soon

Muskegon could have a new city manager as early as Friday evening, following an all day interview process with finalists for the job. The Muskegon City Commission set aside all-day Friday to interview the six candidates in the running for the vacant City Manager position. Those finalists would be Dennis...
MUSKEGON, MI
WLNS

14 MI counties see “high” COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI

