wgvunews.org
All About Women
All About Women, today’s topic Women’s Health and Vitamin D Deficiency with Grand Rapids Women’s Health Dr. Robyn Hubbard. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
wgvunews.org
MiBiz with Mark Sanchez
Patrick Center: Wednesday afternoon. Time for our bi-monthly conversation with MiBiz senior writer, Mark Sanchez. Calvin University launching a startup garage business incubator. Walk me through this. Mark Sanchez: Yeah. Business incubator…many universities today and colleges run business incubators or organizations, economic development groups in the community, they run these...
WILX-TV
M-21 AgTech Corridor hopes to attract new businesses to Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Everyday, as many as 36,000 vehicles drive up and down M-21 between Flint and Grand Rapids. That’s a lot of potential customers – which is why there is an effort to draw new businesses to the M-21 Corridor here in Mid-Michigan. The effort is being led by the M-21 AgTech Taskforce.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
German-style beer bar and outdoor eatery prepares to open in Portage
PORTAGE, MI -- The Kalamazoo area is known for its wide variety of beer, and a new outdoor biergarten aims to add several new imported tastes to the mix. Steinspark, 2603 E. Milham Ave. in Portage, is scheduled to open Friday, Sept. 16. “I’ve always wanted to do something like...
wgvunews.org
WMCAT offers tech career pathway program for adults
The West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology will train adults in cybersecurity and governance, risk and compliance (GRC). The courses are free, and students will receive a stipend while training. The West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology (WMCAT) is launching a tuition-free Adult Career Training Program to provide...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
New plans show development of a 10-story building in Grand Rapids
Developers want to add 318 studio, 86 one-bedroom, and 17 two-bedroom apartments to the building that's planned to sit near Division Avenue and Wealthy Street.
Largest-ever donation to Calvin University used for new business school
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The largest single donation in Calvin University's history led to a huge milestone for the school. Thanks to a $22.25 million contribution anonymously gifted to the university in 2021, there was a ribbon cutting for the brand new School of Business Wednesday night. Calvin has...
wkar.org
LEAP launches ag-tech business branding campaign for M-21 corridor
The Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) is leading a new marketing campaign to attract agricultural and technology ventures to three mid-Michigan counties. LEAP is part of a half dozen development agencies now promoting the M-21 AgTech Corridor. Communities along the state highway spanning parts of Clinton, Ionia and Shiawassee counties...
wcsx.com
Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
Say Goodbye To This West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond That’s Closing Its Doors For Good
Every time I think of the housing goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, I always think of the mid-2000's Family Guy Skit about Peter Griffin going to find what exactly is in the "Beyond" of Bed Bath & Beyond. While, you and I may have never found what is for...
townbroadcast.com
Sarah Brewer successfully defends PhD dissertation
Sarah Brewer, a 2006 Wayland High School graduate, successfully defended her dissertation Wednesday for her her doctorate in epidemiology from the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine She had been working part time as a project manager for a multi-site, four-year R01 NIH grant. Her interests include infectious disease, history of epidemiology, and public health projects in developing countries. She also serves on the executive board of Graduate Epidemiologists at Michigan State (GEMS). However, she is perhaps best known for her impressive efforts in long distance running. She is the daughter Sue, a former teacher and coach at Wayland, and former Wildcat golf coach Allen Brewer.
wgvunews.org
Grand Rapids offers up special events during ArtPrize
Over the course of the 18-day event, visitors will experience large-scale, interactive art installations across three square miles of downtown Grand Rapids and discover art inside and outside of a variety of public and private facilities. A city news release says event organizers are hoping to add to the synergy of more than half a million people visiting the City during ArtPrize and are producing a wide range of complementary cultural and performing art events.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
‘No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problem’ returns after two years
A local nonprofit is planning the return of its annual fundraiser after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In The Image, a nonprofit providing clothing and household necessities to people in need, is hosting its annual “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problem” luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at High Five GR, 19 La Grave Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.
Walkers irked by barbed wire on trail north of Grand Rapids park
A man walking his dog was shocked Wednesday when the dog ran into a makeshift barbed wire fence while the two explored trails just north of Richmond Park in Grand Rapids.
‘Michigan’s Pompeii’: Exploring the lost city of Singapore
From prosperity to poverty, the lakeshore community stood on the shores of Lake Michigan for only about 40 years. In the end, it was greed that did this community in.
'A very warm welcome, followed by a very cold shoulder'; Restaurant in Downtown Grand Rapids closes three months after opening
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Downtown Grand Rapids restaurant is closed tonight, just three months after opening. A Taste of Cairo served authentic Egyptian food, with a vegan and vegetarian menu. The restaurant opened in June. This is the owners' second location, after several years in business at Egyptian...
wgvunews.org
Muskegon could have a new city manager soon
Muskegon could have a new city manager as early as Friday evening, following an all day interview process with finalists for the job. The Muskegon City Commission set aside all-day Friday to interview the six candidates in the running for the vacant City Manager position. Those finalists would be Dennis...
14 MI counties see “high” COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
