Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Supply chain issues halting construction progression in Winnebago County
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the Racine Street roundabouts have reopened to motorists following construction. The roundabout intersections with Ahnaip Street and Main Street opened earlier Thursday evening and are expected to improve traffic flow throughout the area. The roundabouts will have...
pleasantviewrealty.com
517 South 15th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Close to parks, school, shopping, gym, and mini marts. Nicely located with easy access to Business 42 and Taylor Drive. This home offers a 2 car garage, off street parking for at least 4 cars, a front porch and patio, newer siding, windows, furnace, A/C , and roof. Check under Documents tab for buyer fact sheet for dates. Large eat-in kitchen, big pantry, formal dining/living room, den, and huge bath with a 6 x 3 room that could be a 1st floor laundry. Upstairs has a huge primary bedroom with ”His n Her” closets, a second good sized bedroom, and a smaller den listed as the 3rd bedroom. For the person that loves to decorate, this is perfect for you. Basement has a full egress window. Huge walk-in attic. Still has knob and tube wiring. Home is being sold ”As Is”.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Traffic alert: Expect delays for Fox Cities Marathon
APPLETON — The Community First Fox Cities Marathon takes place Sunday morning, and temporary traffic delays are expected throughout the Fox Valley. There will be some temporary traffic delays as runners make their way through the course. “Please be patient with runners as they make their way through the...
seehafernews.com
City of Green Bay Mulling Over Parking Exemption for Service Workers
The City of Green Bay is looking over a proposal that would allow service industry workers to park for free in the downtown area. The Improvement and Services Committee met earlier this week, where local business owner David Bartikofsky brought forth the idea. Under his plan, anyone making $15 or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Department Begins Annual K9 Wreath Sale
If you are looking for some new Christmas decorations and would like to support local law enforcement, the Manitowoc Police Department is here to help. The annual K9 Wreath Sale is now underway. The Manitowoc Police Department has once again teamed up with Honeymoon Acre’s Greenhouse to offer holiday wreaths,...
wtaq.com
Fond du Lac Manufacturing Plant Is Spreading Out
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Mercury Racing, a division of Mercury Marine, held a ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday for its operations plant. General manager, Stuart Halley says they’ve run out of room in order to meet global customer demand for the company’s marine propeller systems. The two-phase...
oshkoshexaminer.com
Driven by construction projects, Oshkosh school spending to jump 25%
The Oshkosh area school board has approved a 25% increase in spending for the current academic year, a jump driven largely by the district’s construction projects for two new schools. On Wednesday night the school board held a public hearing on the budget and then approved spending in 11...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Latest Fox Valley $1 million lottery winner purchased in Appleton
APPLETON — The latest $1 million winner in the Fox Valley was purchased Wednesday at an Appleton gas station. The Mega Millions ticket was sold Sept. 14, 2022 at the Northland Citgo in Appleton, according to the Wisconsin lottery. The big payout comes just two months after someone won...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBAY Green Bay
Garbage can fire causes $20,000 in damage to garage in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a garage fire Saturday morning around 8:55 AM at 1280 Chicago Street. Upon arrival, the Battalion chief found a garbage can on fire; the flames spread into the detached garage and extended into the roof. Firefighters were...
UPMATTERS
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes on I-41 north and southbound have reopened after ‘law enforcement activity’
FRIDAY 9/16/2022 – 5:20 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the incident that blocked all lanes of traffic on I-41 in Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes, both northbound and southbound, on I-41 near WIS 21 are now open. No other information was...
Wisconsin Town Wins Title of 'Best-Tasting Tap Water'
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Fond du Lac students' business finds enormous success
What started as a class project for Ayden Fowler and Lillian Goeckerman, became a business that exceeded all expectations.
seehafernews.com
West of the Lake Gardens Named to the State Register of Historic Places
One of the most beautiful attractions in Manitowoc is now an official landmark. West of the Lake Gardens was recently added to the State Register of Historic Places. The iconic home of Ruth St. John and John Dunham West was constructed in 1934, and despite having no previous gardening experience, Ruth transformed the area into the “largest and most elaborate privately owned garden in Wisconsin.”
Enjoy Luxury by the Lake at Family-Friendly Blue Harbor Resort
Blue Harbor Resort offers luxury on the lake, not far from home. The resort is located in Sheboygan, Wisconsin overlooking Lake Michigan, a few minutes from downtown Sheboygan. The resort is a 2.5 hour drive from Rockford, Illinois. *Disclaimer: Our stay at Blue Harbor Resort was sponsored. Our opinions are...
wearegreenbay.com
Popular Manitowoc County bakery to close, owners looking to sell location
WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular local bakery in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good and is now looking for someone to come in and buy the location. After 11 years in business officials at Cravings – Home of Kristy’s Kakes are calling it a career due to retirement and relocation.
seehafernews.com
Summit Clinical Celebrates Opening in Manitowoc With a Ribbon Cutting
Even though they have been operational since April, Summit Clinical Services in Manitowoc welcomed the public to their facility yesterday for a ribbon cutting and open house. Summit is a counseling center located at 820 Washington Street, which is one of only a couple organizations in the Clipper City focused on providing mental health counseling.
ozaukeepress.com
Number of beer garden parking tickets issued called ‘ghastly’
Commission member takes issue with citations but chief says officers are just enforcing clearly posted law. AT THE FIRST beer garden of the season in July, cars were parked on the grass in Upper Lake Park next to a sign that instructs drivers not to do that. Press file photo.
Neighbors asked to put out sprinklers to cool runners in Fox Cities Marathon
Neighbors who live along the course are asked to put out sprinklers to cool runners during the Fox Cities Marathon.
WBAY Green Bay
Firefighters save semi-trailer, contents in Hwy 41 fire
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says firefighters were able to save a semi-trailer and its contents after a fire on Highway 41 Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were dispatched to southbound Highway 41, just south of the Highway 151 overpass, at 1:38 P.M. and found the semi’s cab on fire.
Comments / 0