Manitowoc, WI

Supply chain issues halting construction progression in Winnebago County

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the Racine Street roundabouts have reopened to motorists following construction. The roundabout intersections with Ahnaip Street and Main Street opened earlier Thursday evening and are expected to improve traffic flow throughout the area. The roundabouts will have...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
517 South 15th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Close to parks, school, shopping, gym, and mini marts. Nicely located with easy access to Business 42 and Taylor Drive. This home offers a 2 car garage, off street parking for at least 4 cars, a front porch and patio, newer siding, windows, furnace, A/C , and roof. Check under Documents tab for buyer fact sheet for dates. Large eat-in kitchen, big pantry, formal dining/living room, den, and huge bath with a 6 x 3 room that could be a 1st floor laundry. Upstairs has a huge primary bedroom with ”His n Her” closets, a second good sized bedroom, and a smaller den listed as the 3rd bedroom. For the person that loves to decorate, this is perfect for you. Basement has a full egress window. Huge walk-in attic. Still has knob and tube wiring. Home is being sold ”As Is”.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Traffic alert: Expect delays for Fox Cities Marathon

APPLETON — The Community First Fox Cities Marathon takes place Sunday morning, and temporary traffic delays are expected throughout the Fox Valley. There will be some temporary traffic delays as runners make their way through the course. “Please be patient with runners as they make their way through the...
APPLETON, WI
City of Green Bay Mulling Over Parking Exemption for Service Workers

The City of Green Bay is looking over a proposal that would allow service industry workers to park for free in the downtown area. The Improvement and Services Committee met earlier this week, where local business owner David Bartikofsky brought forth the idea. Under his plan, anyone making $15 or...
GREEN BAY, WI
Business
Manitowoc Police Department Begins Annual K9 Wreath Sale

If you are looking for some new Christmas decorations and would like to support local law enforcement, the Manitowoc Police Department is here to help. The annual K9 Wreath Sale is now underway. The Manitowoc Police Department has once again teamed up with Honeymoon Acre’s Greenhouse to offer holiday wreaths,...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fond du Lac Manufacturing Plant Is Spreading Out

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Mercury Racing, a division of Mercury Marine, held a ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday for its operations plant. General manager, Stuart Halley says they’ve run out of room in order to meet global customer demand for the company’s marine propeller systems. The two-phase...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Driven by construction projects, Oshkosh school spending to jump 25%

The Oshkosh area school board has approved a 25% increase in spending for the current academic year, a jump driven largely by the district’s construction projects for two new schools. On Wednesday night the school board held a public hearing on the budget and then approved spending in 11...
OSHKOSH, WI
Latest Fox Valley $1 million lottery winner purchased in Appleton

APPLETON — The latest $1 million winner in the Fox Valley was purchased Wednesday at an Appleton gas station. The Mega Millions ticket was sold Sept. 14, 2022 at the Northland Citgo in Appleton, according to the Wisconsin lottery. The big payout comes just two months after someone won...
APPLETON, WI
Garbage can fire causes $20,000 in damage to garage in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a garage fire Saturday morning around 8:55 AM at 1280 Chicago Street. Upon arrival, the Battalion chief found a garbage can on fire; the flames spread into the detached garage and extended into the roof. Firefighters were...
GREEN BAY, WI
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days

(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
APPLETON, WI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
West of the Lake Gardens Named to the State Register of Historic Places

One of the most beautiful attractions in Manitowoc is now an official landmark. West of the Lake Gardens was recently added to the State Register of Historic Places. The iconic home of Ruth St. John and John Dunham West was constructed in 1934, and despite having no previous gardening experience, Ruth transformed the area into the “largest and most elaborate privately owned garden in Wisconsin.”
MANITOWOC, WI
Summit Clinical Celebrates Opening in Manitowoc With a Ribbon Cutting

Even though they have been operational since April, Summit Clinical Services in Manitowoc welcomed the public to their facility yesterday for a ribbon cutting and open house. Summit is a counseling center located at 820 Washington Street, which is one of only a couple organizations in the Clipper City focused on providing mental health counseling.
MANITOWOC, WI
Firefighters save semi-trailer, contents in Hwy 41 fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says firefighters were able to save a semi-trailer and its contents after a fire on Highway 41 Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were dispatched to southbound Highway 41, just south of the Highway 151 overpass, at 1:38 P.M. and found the semi’s cab on fire.
FOND DU LAC, WI

