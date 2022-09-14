We're now more than halfway through She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and it is leaving its mark on the world of superhero stories in the process. It's safe to say that the origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has been a bit unconventional, especially given her ongoing reluctance towards being a vigilante. As the teasers and trailers for She-Hulk have hinted at Jen's future — and Bruce Banner / Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo has teased that she'll be a fixture of the Avengers going forward — it was only a matter of when, not if, she would go through certain superhero milestones. One appeared to have been set up in the series' recently-released fifth episode, which teased how Jen might be getting her superhero suit. Spoilers for Episode 5 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans", below! Only look if you want to know!

