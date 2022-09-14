Read full article on original website
New Peacock Murder Mystery Series to Bring Phantom of the Opera to TV in Unexpected Way
Andrew Lloyd Webber and former NBC chief Robert Greenblatt are bringing Phantom of the Opera to Peacock -- in a surprising way. Currently in development for Peacock, The Show Must Go On will mark the first time Webber's interpretation of Phantom is being used for TV. Zoey's Extraordinary Playbook creator Austin Winsberg and The Tannenbaum Company, who produced that series, are teaming with Greenblatt and Webber to develop the Lionsgate Television series, with Universal TV co-prducing and Richard Shepard on board to direct the pilot. The series won't just be about the traditional Phantom, though; it's more about showbiz-adjacent mysteries more generally.
A Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Is Back for Season 2
It's time to head back to Alfea College. On Friday, September 16th, Netflix officially launched the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga. The live-action series is inspired by the beloved Winx Club animated series, and has developed its own cult following ever since Season 1 debuted in 2021. This new batch of episodes will give fans a chance to check in with Bloom, Stella, Terra, Aisha, Musa, and more in their fight against the evils of their world.
Constantine Fans Are Shocked by Keanu Reeves Sequel News
Earlier today, it was reported that a sequel to the 2005 DC movie, Constantine, is in the works with Keanu Reeves set to return in the titular role. According to Deadline, the follow-up to the cult classic is in development at Warner Bros, and the first movie's director, Francis Lawrence, is also returning. Akiva Goldsman is set to write the script and produce the film, and J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella are producing with Lorenzo DiBonaventura and Erwin Stoff executive producing. The first film made $230.9 million worldwide against a budget between $70-100 million, but was ultimately met with mixed reactions from film critics. However, over the last 17 years, the movie has developed quite a following. In fact, many fans have taken to social media to celebrate the news.
Stranger Things Star Comments on Possible Season 5 Return
Stranger Things first premiered back in 2016, and over the course of the show's four seasons, fans have met many wonderful characters. The second season saw the debut of Paul Reiser as Dr. Sam Owens who replaced Dr. Brenner as Director of Operations at Hawkins Lab and began looking after Will Byers after his traumatic stint in the Upside Down. Reiser made appearances in the third and fourth seasons of Stranger Things, but it's currently unclear what his future holds. The horror series is set to have a fifth and final season and Reiser recently spoke with E! News about returning.
Keanu Reeves Returns as John Constantine With New Look in Fan Art
Earlier today it was announced that Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence would be re-teaming for a sequel to Constantine (2005). J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot will produce the sequel with Akiva Goldsman penning the script. Abrams was initially developing a series focusing on the character for HBO Max, but that, and Madame X has been shelved, marking a major change of direction. Fans have been wondering what was happening with Abrams' Justice League Dark projects, and now we know. One fan celebrated the news by creating a new piece of fan art that shows a very different look for Reeves as the character.
Who Dies in House of the Dragon Episode 5?
The first four episodes of HBO's House of the Dragon have been nothing short of eventful, but things are only going to get more intense as the show's first season continues. There's a major time jump coming very soon, which will see Alicent and Rhaenyra become adults, and the realm eventually descend into war. As that period of turmoil gets closer and closer, it's easy to wonder when some of the major characters on the show will begin to fall.
Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in October 2022
While October may not begin for a couple more weeks, Hulu is already getting subscribers prepared for what's to come next month. The streaming service has revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup throughout the month of October and there is quite a lot for fans of all genres to get excited about. Horror fans, however, have an especially exciting month ahead, with plenty of Halloween titles being added to Hulu.
Studio Trigger Refused to Revise a Specific Piece of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Studio Trigger is responsible for some of the best anime series in the business, and right now, the company is pushing boundaries with its new project. Last week, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners made its debut at last, and fans are flocking to the show. Both fans and critics are obsessed with Studio Trigger's take on the Cyberpunk 2077 IP. And in a recent interview, fans learned the anime's execs refused to revise one piece of the anime.
The Woman King Earns $19 Million in Opening Weekend at the Box Office
Viola Davis-led The Woman King will take the top spot at the box office in its opening weekend. Boosted by an A+ CinemaScore, The Woman King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, earned $6.8 million on Friday, including $1.7 million in preview day screenings. Its estimated first weekend total is now of $19 million. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Woman King holds a 94% positive Certified Fresh score and a critical consensus that reads, "All hail Viola Davis! The Woman King rules." The film's supporting cast includes Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and John Boyega.
Marvel Has Unannounced Animated Series in the Works From Longtime Disney Illustrator
Marvel Studios has been killing it for the past ten years and they're only just getting started. The studio is about to wrap up their Phase Four slate with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will launch Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. One of the coolest things Marvel has done in Phase Four was the animated What If…? series which prompted them to begin developing numerous animated series like Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and Marvel Zombies. The studio is known to keep some things up their sleeve and it seems that some information may have just gotten leaked. Longtime Disney artist Brian Kesinger took to his Facebook page to reveal that he will be directing a previously unannounced series for the studio.
Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Adds Peacemaker's Robert Patrick to Cast
The wide world of Yellowstone continues to grow with the fifth season coming in November, and multiple spinoffs in the works. In addition to the upcoming 6666, 1883 was a limited series that ended earlier this year, and 1923 is coming later this year. The cast of the newest prequel series continues to grow as it introduces another generation of Duttons to the franchise. The new series will take place four decades after 1883, and it's set to star iconic actors, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. This week, it was announced that Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Peacemaker's Robert Patrick will be joining the cast.
Netflix Animation Lays Off 30 People After Restructure
Netflix officially laid off 30 employees this past Wednesday from their animation staff. In a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant is restructuring their company due to a declining number of subscribers that began last Spring. Netflix lost over 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022, which was followed by a tremendous loss of 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter of the year. There was a previous layoff of 70-plus employees in animation and multiple canceled projects that included Meghan Markle's Pearl, which made the animation side of the studio begin a restructuring.
She-Hulk Episode 5 Teases How Jen Gets Her Superhero Costume
We're now more than halfway through She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and it is leaving its mark on the world of superhero stories in the process. It's safe to say that the origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has been a bit unconventional, especially given her ongoing reluctance towards being a vigilante. As the teasers and trailers for She-Hulk have hinted at Jen's future — and Bruce Banner / Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo has teased that she'll be a fixture of the Avengers going forward — it was only a matter of when, not if, she would go through certain superhero milestones. One appeared to have been set up in the series' recently-released fifth episode, which teased how Jen might be getting her superhero suit. Spoilers for Episode 5 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans", below! Only look if you want to know!
Star Wars: The Acolyte Adds Russian Doll Star Charlie Barnett
Charlie Barnett, best known for his role in Netflix's Russian Doll, is reportedly in talks to appear in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Amandla Stenberg's upcoming Disney+ series. As with basically any character in a high-profile franchise series like this, details on the character are under wraps, with The Hollywood Reporter saying only that it's a supporting role.
Everything You Need to Know About Batman Day 2022
It's Batman Day, a day when DC Comics fans celebrate one of the most iconic characters in comics. Sure, one could argue that every day is Batman Day given the vast popularity of the character across comics, television, movies, video games, and more, but today (September 17, 2022 — the third Saturday of the month) is the official day set aside to celebrate the Dark Knight and his impact on popular culture. For many that means catching up on Batman comics, watching their favorite Batman movies, or even taking to social media to celebrate the character and creators that make the iconic character such an enduring favorite.
Rick and Morty Star Unpacks What Space Beth's Return Means for the Show
Rick and Morty has fully brought Space Beth back into the events of the series with Season 6, and the voice star behind both Beths has opened up about what the returning character means for her take on Beth already! After Rick offered Beth a chance to escape her life and leave a clone with the Smith Family, this Space version of Beth returned to the series at the end of the fourth season. While the fifth season didn't bring her into the series really, Season 6 has already changed things by promising we'd get to see her more often.
Warner Bros. Discovery Financial Woes May Prevent DC From Finding Its Kevin Feige
Last month, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced during the media company's Q2 2022 earnings call that there is a 10-year plan for DC Films and that a part of that plan was for the company to find its own version of Kevin Feige to help DC Films mirror the progress made by Marvel Studios with the wildly successful Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then, however, the search for that figure has thus far been less than successful with Todd Phillips reportedly not interested and negotiations with Dan Lin reportedly also not working out. Now, a new report from The Hollywood Reporter suggests that Warner Bros. Discovery may have much larger issues preventing them from finding their Feige-like figure, specifically the company's heavy debt load as well as uncertainty about the studio's future.
She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil Is Having Fun Trolling Jennifer Walters on Twitter
Jameela Jamil is best known for playing Tahani Al-Jamil on The Good Place, but these days she's known to Marvel fans as Mary MacPherran/Titania. Jamil made her MCU debut in the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, and she came back with a vengeance in the fifth episode. Titania copyrighted the name She-Hulk and sued Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) for using the name, making her one of the most hilariously petty villains the franchise has ever seen. There's been a lot of fun promotions surrounding the show, and this week saw Titania taking over the 1-877-SHE-HULK number. Jamil has also been having some fun with her character and has even been trolling Jen on Twitter.
Titania Takes Over She-Hulk's Real-Life Phone Number
After this week's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil) has definitely staked her claim in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The antagonist has had a ridiculous and hilarious stamp on the show thus far, which has only been made better by Jamil's real-world guerrilla marketing for the show, including appearing in costume as Titania to vandalize She-Hulk posters and crash New York Fashion Week. Now, Titania has taken things a step further and even hacked She-Hulk's IRL voice number, which fans could call to hear a voicemail message from Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra) after the show's San Diego Comic-Con trailer. Now, if fans call 1-877-SHE-HULK, they can hear a voicemail from Titania — and it has to be heard to be believed.
