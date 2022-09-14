Read full article on original website
Primal Creator Already Has Ideas for Season 3
Across its two seasons, Primal has earned its place as one of the best originals to air on Adult Swim. Genndy Tartakovsky, the famed creator behind Samurai Jack, thought up the prehistoric series before years of development left him with an award-winning show. And in a recent interview, the creator admitted they already had ideas for a new season.
Who Dies in House of the Dragon Episode 5?
The first four episodes of HBO's House of the Dragon have been nothing short of eventful, but things are only going to get more intense as the show's first season continues. There's a major time jump coming very soon, which will see Alicent and Rhaenyra become adults, and the realm eventually descend into war. As that period of turmoil gets closer and closer, it's easy to wonder when some of the major characters on the show will begin to fall.
Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in October 2022
While October may not begin for a couple more weeks, Hulu is already getting subscribers prepared for what's to come next month. The streaming service has revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup throughout the month of October and there is quite a lot for fans of all genres to get excited about. Horror fans, however, have an especially exciting month ahead, with plenty of Halloween titles being added to Hulu.
One Piece Shocks Fans with Some of Wano's Most Impressive Animation Yet
One Piece is doing big things with the manga, and of course, the anime has its own burden to bear these days. While Eiichiro Oda handles the manga's final act at long last, Toei Animation is keeping a tight hold on the Wano Country saga. After all, the storyline is one of the most intense to date, and it seems fans are in disbelief over episode 1033 right now.
Pokemon Fans are Loving Ash's Huge New Win
Ash Ketchum has come a long way since he first decided to make Pikachu the first Pokemon in his roster as he set out on his journey to becoming a great trainer. Having won the Alola Region tournament during Pokemon Sun And Moon, Pokemon Journeys has taken Ketchum to the top by having the young trainer participate in the Masters 8 Tournament. With his latest battle seeing the protagonist take on Cynthia, fans are celebrating Ketchum's latest victory and what it means for the anime adaptation's future.
New Peacock Murder Mystery Series to Bring Phantom of the Opera to TV in Unexpected Way
Andrew Lloyd Webber and former NBC chief Robert Greenblatt are bringing Phantom of the Opera to Peacock -- in a surprising way. Currently in development for Peacock, The Show Must Go On will mark the first time Webber's interpretation of Phantom is being used for TV. Zoey's Extraordinary Playbook creator Austin Winsberg and The Tannenbaum Company, who produced that series, are teaming with Greenblatt and Webber to develop the Lionsgate Television series, with Universal TV co-prducing and Richard Shepard on board to direct the pilot. The series won't just be about the traditional Phantom, though; it's more about showbiz-adjacent mysteries more generally.
Studio Trigger Refused to Revise a Specific Piece of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Studio Trigger is responsible for some of the best anime series in the business, and right now, the company is pushing boundaries with its new project. Last week, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners made its debut at last, and fans are flocking to the show. Both fans and critics are obsessed with Studio Trigger's take on the Cyberpunk 2077 IP. And in a recent interview, fans learned the anime's execs refused to revise one piece of the anime.
Rick and Morty Star Opens Up About Beth's Increased Involvement in Show
Rick and Morty is promising even more of a inside look at the Smith Family's changing dynamic with Season 6 of the series, and the voice star behind Beth Smith has opened up about her character's deeper and extended involvement in the show over the years. When the series first kicked off in full, it began with a focus on the titular duo while the rest of the family was relegated to smaller B plots that usually took place on Earth. But as fans have seen in the seasons since, it's been a pretty transformative time for each member of the family with Beth getting some particularly interesting evolutions.
The Best Star Wars Games Go On Sale for $10
Some of the best Star Wars games and more are currently on sale via a bundle for just $10. Star Wars is one of the cornerstones of entertainment and has managed to stretch beyond George Lucas' films. It has expanded into books, comics, television, and of course, video games. Star Wars has some of the most beloved video games out there thanks to how well they fulfill the wishes of fans, enhance that universe, and deliver satisfying gameplay experiences, even for people who don't care about the sci-fi series. With that said, given how old the IP is at this point, there are decades of games that some fans may have missed or haven't the hardware for.
Lightyear Interactive Robot Toy Coming From Robosen
Robosen, a collectables company with an eye toward innovation in the robotics space, announced this week that they have teamed with Disney and Pixar to bring a new Buzz Lightyear collectible robot to market. Pre-orders for the toy, which currently runs about $650, began yesterday, with full details and a place to pre-order at buzz.robosen.com. The robot will ship in Spring 2023. There's actually an "Infinity Pack" that's available for an extra hundred bucks, which includes some additional accessories and options. The retail price for the standard is actually $799, making the pre-order price a $150 savings, while the collector's limited edition Buzz Lightyear Infinity Pack is available represents a $250 pre-order savings off its standard $999, with both models requiring a $99 deposit.
Marvel Reveals First Look at Spider-Man Horror Series
This Halloween season, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man becomes the deadly neighborhood Spider-Man. Written by Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas (Marvel's Werewolf by Night) and B. Earl (Spirits of Vengeance: Spirit Rider) with art by Juan Ferreyra (King in Black: Thunderbolts), Marvel's Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man sees Peter Parker face his demons — literally. Before the Spider-Verse ends in Dan Slott and Mark Bagley's Spider-Man #1 this October, this "revolutionary dark take" on the wall-crawler sees Spider-Man's dream trip to Los Angeles turn into a waking nightmare when Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man swings onto stands October 19.
Last Call For the Disney+ D23 Expo 2022 Subscription Deal
The second annual Disney+ Day event took place on September 8th, and the D23 Expo 2022 event that followed included a ton of new reveals for fans of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more. Indeed, the next few days are going to be exciting for Disney fans, and that includes a Disney+ subscription deal. Until September 19th at 11:59pm PT / 2:59am ET, "new and eligible returning subscribers" will be able to get one month of Disney+ right here for only $1.99.
Ghost Rider Fans Are Freaking Out Over New Robbie Reyes Marvel Legends Figure
After nearly a decade of waiting, the Marvel Legends team at Hasbro is finally releasing a Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider action figure—one that happens to be one of the line's most elaborate pieces yet. Friday, Hasbro workers unveiled a Ghost Rider and Hell Charger collectible as the next addition to the company's HasLab crowdfunding efforts. Costing a whopping $349.99, the package comes with the typical 6-inch Robbie Reyes figure with interchangeable heads. Furthermore, his iconic Charger has all sorts of extra goodies, including LED lights that light up the interior and wheels as if they're on fire.
New Red Dead Redemption Remaster "Leak" Gets Quickly Debunked
A new rumor associated with a remaster of Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption has been quickly shot down. As of this morning, a substantial leak associated with the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series began circling on the internet. In the wake of this leak, it was briefly thought that a new look at a remastered version of Red Dead Redemption also happened to have come about from this same breach. As we've now learned, though, this isn't the case after all.
Netflix Animation Lays Off 30 People After Restructure
Netflix officially laid off 30 employees this past Wednesday from their animation staff. In a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant is restructuring their company due to a declining number of subscribers that began last Spring. Netflix lost over 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022, which was followed by a tremendous loss of 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter of the year. There was a previous layoff of 70-plus employees in animation and multiple canceled projects that included Meghan Markle's Pearl, which made the animation side of the studio begin a restructuring.
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting 2021 Game of the Year Winner
A popular title that was the recipient of a number of Game of the Year awards in 2021 is finally poised to come to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED consoles. While a number of great games from 2021 have already been available on Switch (Metroid Dread, Monster Hunter Rise, Death's Door), one of the most notable releases of the past year has only been tied to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Luckily, this won't be true for much longer as Switch owners will finally be able to play this game before 2022 wraps up.
Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test Announced
In addition to revealing that several classic fighters like Ken and Blanka would be returning for Street Fighter 6 among other announcements, developer Capcom has revealed that there will be a Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test for the highly anticipated fighting video game held in early October. There are a few caveats, however, for anyone interested in checking it out next month.
WWE's Kofi Kingston Pushes to Be in the MCU's Upcoming Black Panther Series
Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E have shown their various fandoms with their ring gear throughout their history-making run as "The New Day." Their most recent gear is an obvious homage to Thor: Love and Thunder and Kingston was asked about that during a new interview with TMZ Sports. He explained, "We just put stuff out there and we hope for the best, you know what I mean? We're all big Marvel fans, DC fans. Any time we can combine pop culture with what we do, it hits with a certain audience. That's what has made us... it gives us that street cred with people. We have that bond."
WWE
Marvel Has Unannounced Animated Series in the Works From Longtime Disney Illustrator
Marvel Studios has been killing it for the past ten years and they're only just getting started. The studio is about to wrap up their Phase Four slate with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will launch Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. One of the coolest things Marvel has done in Phase Four was the animated What If…? series which prompted them to begin developing numerous animated series like Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and Marvel Zombies. The studio is known to keep some things up their sleeve and it seems that some information may have just gotten leaked. Longtime Disney artist Brian Kesinger took to his Facebook page to reveal that he will be directing a previously unannounced series for the studio.
New Elder Scrolls Game Details Revealed
Details about a new Elder Scrolls tabletop game have been revealed ahead of the launch of its crowdfunding campaign next year. Chip Theory Games has revealed new details about Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era, a new 1-4 player cooperative game built using the game engine of Too Many Bones. The core game will feature content from Black Marsh, Cyrodil, High Rock, Morrowind, and Skyrim, with expansion content from Valenwood also available. Chip Theory Games also announced plans to include Hammerfall and Summerset in future expansions. The story for Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era will center on the Order of the Black Worm, a group of necromancers that were a recurring presence in the first few Elder Scrolls games.
