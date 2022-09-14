Read full article on original website
Related
Top Rated Restaurant Opening New BBQ Joint in Fishkill, NY
Signs promoting a new restaurant coming to East Fishkill have got a lot of people curious about the new eatery. What is it and what kind of food do they offer?. The Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing restaurants and bars. We're about to get one more very soon. If you've been driving in downtown East Fishkill then you may have noticed a massive sign in front of a building that is currently being renovated. The sign on Main Street says 'Beast Fishkill' and it has a lot of residents wondering what the place is about.
7 Great Hudson Valley Cheeseburger Spots
Looking for a great cheeseburger in the Hudson Valley? We've got you covered. Ah, the cheeseburger. America's favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese. The cheeseburger is so loved, that there is even a National Cheeseburger Day celebrated each year in September. So many great options around the Hudson Valley area to find a great cheeseburger.
Popular discount store opens new location in Connecticut
Homegoods, the popular home decor store, just opened a new location in Ridgefield, Connecticut. If you're like me, you love Homegoods for all of its fantastic home decor goodies. Well, guess what? They've just opened up a brand new store in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?
One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 12
Resorts World Hudson Valley offers sneak peek of new casino
The Hudson Valley is getting a sneak peek of what a new casino in the region will look like when it opens sometime this fall. Resorts World Hudson Valley has released images online of what Will B. Tabler Architects has crafted. The 90,000 square foot casino at the Newburgh Mall...
News 12
Yonkers' Riverfest draws in families for food, fun and free entertainment
Crowds of people flocked to Yonkers today to enjoy the annual Riverfest – Westchester County's largest free, one-day festival. The family-friendly event has always been a big draw for the city. The celebration, established in 1992, brought out families together under a sunny sky for music, arts and crafts...
Missing Autistic Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In Woods
In a tragic update, we've learned a missing autistic Hudson Valley man with "limited verbal skills" was found dead in the woods. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, around 4 p.m., two hunters called the Town of Hyde Park Police Department to report a dead body that was found in the woods off Route 9G.
How Many Hudson River Crabs Can You Eat Before Being Poisoned?
It's blue crab season and many people are wondering if it's actually ok to eat them out of the Hudson River. You may be surprised by the answer. Blue crabs are highly sought-after shellfish prized for their buttery taste. This year, the price of Chesapeake Bay crabs has skyrocketed, forcing some crab lovers to opt for a do-it-yourself option.
IN THIS ARTICLE
talkofthesound.com
Westchester County Car Show at Glen Island Park 9/25
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 16, 2022) — A wide variety of collectible cars, street rods and motorcycles, all carefully restored to mint condition or modified for performance, will be on display next weekend when the Westchester Street Rod Association presents the Westchester County Car Show. Event details:. Glen Island...
Celebrity Chef To Open Restaurant In White Plains
Celebrity chef David Burke, known for his award-winning restaurants and stints on TV's "Top Chef," is opening his first Westchester County restaurant. Burke is planning to open the second Red Horse restaurant, with the first being in Rumson, New Jersey, early next year in the Opus Westchester in White Plains, the chef said.
Hudson Valley Officer Accused of Selling Drugs From New York Home
A corrections officer from the Hudson Valley was allegedly caught selling drugs in New York and setting up drug deals on the job. On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., announced a Dutchess County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly selling cocaine out of his New York City apartment.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Middletown set to close
The Middletown store is one of five from New York on the list scheduled to be closed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?
Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
luxury-houses.net
Majestic Brick Georgian House in Greenwich Overlooking 8+Park-like Acres Lists for $37M
The House in Greenwich was transformed to blend top of the line appointments with a rich array of custom detailing, now available for sale. This home located at 555 Lake Ave, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 8 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with 18,954 square feet of living spaces. Call Leslie McElwreath – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 917-539-3654) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Greenwich.
Halloween In Sleepy Hollow Country! Would You Take This Mysterious House Tour?
This Halloween season you are invited to Sleepy Hollow country for an evocation of the many otherworldly myths & mysteries that have permeated the most unique home in New York State, the Armour Stiner Octagon House. For years, local rumors have swirled around the Octagon House in Irvington, NY, implying...
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
These Westchester Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Multiple Hudson Valley schools were named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of award recipients annually. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at an...
rcbizjournal.com
Didier Dumas French Patisserie In Nyack For Sale But Pastry Wizard Says He’s Looking For Buyer To Preserve Legacy
Legendary Business Owner Is Seeking The Right Buyer To Transition His Business; No Plans To Close. Lightning can strike twice. Word is out that Didier Dumas, the French pastry genius, has put both his business and building on Main Street in Nyack up for sale. But let’s recall what happened...
Allrecipes.com
We Tried NYC's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies & Were Not Expecting the Winner
New York City may be the big apple, but this city packs some major punch when it comes to desserts. From old school throwbacks like Black and White Cookies to new school mashups like the Cronut, NYC is home to all kind of confectionary creations. But when it comes to desserts, you can't get more classic than the good ol' CCC: Chocolate Chip Cookie.
Why Are the Skies Across the Hudson Valley So Hazy?
Hazy skies are nothing too out of the ordinary, especially during the hot and humid summer months. But Friday's weather is calling for cooler highs, with lower humidity across the Hudson Valley. So why do the skies above many parts of the Hudson Valley have that dull, blueish-gray tint to it?
Comments / 0