Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Norman seeks to create a business improvement district

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman is seeking to create a business improvement district. The city wants to bring more curb appeal to downtown Norman, but some business owners said they are not on board. "It's offensive. I've owned this property since 2003, I've taken care of it. As you can...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
okcfox.com

Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Ballet under the stars at Scissortail park draws large crowd

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Hundreds of Oklahomans of all ages gathered with lawn chairs and picnic blankets at Scissortail park Saturday evening for the annual Ballet Under The Stars event. The family friendly event was free, open to the public and began at 7 p.m. The event Included selections...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kosu.org

Headlines: Record teacher shortage, Heartland Flyer resumes & OAFCon in Norman

Survey shows record teacher shortage in state. (Tulsa World) Epic Charter School plans new rules on attendance. (NewsOK) Retiring DA faces condemnation for taking teaching job. (NewsOK) Heartland Flyer resumes service after strike averted. (NewsOK) State initial jobless claims dip after sharp increase. (Tulsa World) Lawmakers recommend $30M in ARPA...
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Malcolm visits Frenzy Brewing Company

Malcolm Tubbs visits Frenzy Brewing Co in Edmond. This is Edmond's first and only brewery. For more information on some events, the beer they have, and when you can go call (405) 562-5350 or click here.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

What foods can you expect at the Oklahoma State Fair?

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair is approaching and there are lots of foods you can expect. KOCO 5 tried some of the foods on Wednesday. The fair has so many options to choose from. As the fair gears up for thousands of Oklahomans to come out Thursday,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Houston Chronicle

Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery

OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Edmond teacher named KOCO 5 August Teacher of the Month

EDMOND, Okla. — Congratulations to Courtney Tsotigh-Yarholar, a teacher at Edmond Public Schools. She was named KOCO 5’s and Quail Creek Bank’s August Teacher of the Month. KOCO 5’s Alejandra Briones surprised Tsotigh-Yarholar and spoke with her about being named the August Teacher of the Month.
EDMOND, OK
blackchronicle.com

Sooner legacy predicted to land with OU

We’ve talked in great detail at Sooners Wire about Oklahoma’s 2023 five-star quarterback commit Jackson Arnold. He’s had a heck of a year from a development standpoint and has gone from four-star to consensus five-star player in 2023. However, the buck doesn’t stop there. With Jeff Lebby...
NORMAN, OK

