Norman seeks to create a business improvement district
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman is seeking to create a business improvement district. The city wants to bring more curb appeal to downtown Norman, but some business owners said they are not on board. "It's offensive. I've owned this property since 2003, I've taken care of it. As you can...
Groups call on OKC, Edmond, Midwest City to sever ties with Oklahoma County jail, CJAC
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Thursday afternoon, a number of groups gathered at the Midwest City municipal complex to call for Oklahoma City, Edmond, and Midwest City to end ties with the Oklahoma County Detention Center and the Criminal Justice Advisory Council. The People's Council for Justice Reform,...
Truck hauling 105 cattle overturns in Oklahoma City, troopers say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A cattle hauler carrying 105 cattle overturned on Sunday in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said the truck overturned just after 10:30 a.m. on I-44 northbound at Southwest 59th Street. Troopers said in a press release the 105 cattle are being loaded into...
Oklahoma hospitals impacted after false alert of active shooter at high school
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma hospitals were impacted after a false alert of an active shooter at a high school. KOCO 5 got an inside look at just how fast hospitals prepared to take in shooting victims. Local hospitals started pulling resources as soon as they were alerted. Now, we...
Bull riding fans fill Paycom Center for first-of-its-kind event
OKLAHOMA CITY — Bull riding fans filled the Paycom Center for a first-of-its-kind event. On Friday, the stars of the show made their way around town. KOCO 5 got to meet the bulls and the riders make up Oklahoma’s own professional bull riding team. They’re confident they’ll be...
Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
Ballet under the stars at Scissortail park draws large crowd
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Hundreds of Oklahomans of all ages gathered with lawn chairs and picnic blankets at Scissortail park Saturday evening for the annual Ballet Under The Stars event. The family friendly event was free, open to the public and began at 7 p.m. The event Included selections...
‘This man was loved’: Wife demands answers after husband dies in federal custody
Days after her husband Jonathan died suddenly at the Federal Transport Center in Oklahoma City, Abbie Alvarado-Patterson says she still doesn’t know what happened to him and the facility hasn’t returned his body.
Headlines: Record teacher shortage, Heartland Flyer resumes & OAFCon in Norman
Survey shows record teacher shortage in state. (Tulsa World) Epic Charter School plans new rules on attendance. (NewsOK) Retiring DA faces condemnation for taking teaching job. (NewsOK) Heartland Flyer resumes service after strike averted. (NewsOK) State initial jobless claims dip after sharp increase. (Tulsa World) Lawmakers recommend $30M in ARPA...
DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
Malcolm visits Frenzy Brewing Company
Malcolm Tubbs visits Frenzy Brewing Co in Edmond. This is Edmond's first and only brewery. For more information on some events, the beer they have, and when you can go call (405) 562-5350 or click here.
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
What foods can you expect at the Oklahoma State Fair?
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair is approaching and there are lots of foods you can expect. KOCO 5 tried some of the foods on Wednesday. The fair has so many options to choose from. As the fair gears up for thousands of Oklahomans to come out Thursday,...
‘They weren’t reading the meter’: Customer at war with Edmond Electric over meter readings
It still feels like summer in September and many customers, including John Van Pelt, have been experiencing extraordinarily high electric bills.
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery
OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
One-On-One With First Female Director Of Oklahoma State Bureau Of Investigation
The new director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is making history in her new role: Aungela Spurlock is the first woman to hold the job in the agency’s 98-year history. News On 6 went to OSBI headquarters in Oklahoma City for an exclusive one-on-one interview with Spurlock.
New Korean fried chicken restaurant opening in OKC
Oklahoma City residents will soon have the chance to try a new restaurant featuring Korean fried chicken.
Edmond teacher named KOCO 5 August Teacher of the Month
EDMOND, Okla. — Congratulations to Courtney Tsotigh-Yarholar, a teacher at Edmond Public Schools. She was named KOCO 5’s and Quail Creek Bank’s August Teacher of the Month. KOCO 5’s Alejandra Briones surprised Tsotigh-Yarholar and spoke with her about being named the August Teacher of the Month.
Sooner legacy predicted to land with OU
We’ve talked in great detail at Sooners Wire about Oklahoma’s 2023 five-star quarterback commit Jackson Arnold. He’s had a heck of a year from a development standpoint and has gone from four-star to consensus five-star player in 2023. However, the buck doesn’t stop there. With Jeff Lebby...
Edmond drivers claim stop light ‘out of sync’; the city says impossible
Several drivers in Edmond have claimed the traffic light at the city’s most dangerous intersection continues to malfunction.
