Half a Million Clearlink Basic Solution Sets Recalled Following Reports of Leaks

More than a half million Clearlink Basic Solution Sets are being recalled, due to a risk that leaks may occur, potentially exposing patients and medical professionals to powerful, sometimes toxic, drugs. The Clearlink Basic Solution Set is used as part of a system to administer drugs and solutions to patients....
