Court To Evaluate Expert Testimony Linking Side Effects Zantac and Cancer Next Week
A series of Daubert hearings will be held next week before the U.S. District Judge presiding over all federal Zantac lawsuits, to evaluate whether proposed expert witnesses will be allowed to testify at trial about the link between contaminants in the recalled heartburn drug and specific types of cancer. Zantac...
Half a Million Clearlink Basic Solution Sets Recalled Following Reports of Leaks
More than a half million Clearlink Basic Solution Sets are being recalled, due to a risk that leaks may occur, potentially exposing patients and medical professionals to powerful, sometimes toxic, drugs. The Clearlink Basic Solution Set is used as part of a system to administer drugs and solutions to patients....
