ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Lyon, PA

Man charged with two assaults, home invasions

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TdB0d_0hvKgzrq00

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he committed multiple assaults at two separate homes in Newport Township.

According to the Newport Township Police Department, on August 9 around 7:30 p.m., a man came to police headquarters and reported to officers that while he was on a Zoom meeting at his home, his dog alerted him to a man and woman on his porch. The victim told police three other people were outside the home on the sidewalk.

Police say that the man, later identified as Isaiah Cruz, 24, of Glen Lyon, tried to open the door and the victim armed himself with a gun as he feared for the safety of his children.

When the victim opened the door, Cruz tried to step in further and the woman was recording the confrontation, according to court documents.

PSP vehicle involved in Tobyhanna crash

Investigators stated as the victim told the group to leave, Cruz and the woman were irate and making threats to harm him.

The group finally left when another woman in the group informed Cruz that a man named “Pablo” did not live at the home and that they have the wrong address.

According to authorities, around ten minutes later, at 7:40 p.m., officers were called to a home invasion and assault in the 60 block of East Main Street in Glen Lyon.

Once arriving on the scene, a second victim claimed a group of people forced their way into his residence, punched him, and kicked him.

During the investigation, police say they learned that Cruz and the group went to this second home asking about a snake and “Pablo’s” whereabouts.

As stated in the affidavit, the victim had no idea where “Pablo” was and Cruz left for about 15 minutes, then returned irate saying “I’m not leaving without hurting you or taking you with me” to the victim.

A fight broke out between Cruz and the victim and again the woman recorded the altercation, according to court papers.

Police stated the victim tried to close the door and Cruz punched him in the face, knocked him to the ground, and tried to pull him into their car making threats to kill him.

During the fight, the victim told the group police were called and all suspects fled the scene, investigators say.

Cruz was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, criminal trespass, aggravated assault, burglary, and unlawful restraint. He was released after posting $20,000 total bail.

Police did not specify who the group was looking for, or what led to either incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Mother charged after tot allegedly found wandering neighborhood

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick mother was charged after a neighbor reportedly found the woman's four-year-old daughter wandering the neighborhood. After police returned the little girl and saw the condition of her home, they also contacted Children and Youth and the Berwick codes enforcement office, court records show. Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler got a call on Aug. 23 around 8 a.m. from a woman who lives on LaSalle Street, saying...
BERWICK, PA
wkok.com

State Police Say Watsontown Death Investigation Involves Suicide

WATSONTOWN – A death investigation in Watsontown Friday night involved a woman taking her own life…that’s the update from state police who assisted Watsontown police this weekend. In an update, troopers from Milton say the 7:45pm call on East First Street involved suicide. They say their investigation...
WATSONTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman accused of banging on doors, breaking into Snyder County home

Middleburg, Pa. — A woman banged on the doors of a Snyder County home and then pried a door open to yell inside before taking off in her car. Middleburg Police say on Sept. 12, Taylor Keister, 27, of Mount Pleasant Mills, stormed into the home uninvited in Middlecreek Township. A resident at the home told police that Keister, who is known to them, started sending them threatening phone calls...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Tobyhanna, PA
City
Glen Lyon, PA
local21news.com

Man sentenced to 9 to 18 years for attempted homicide of police officer

PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce announced today that David Folweiler was sentenced to 9 to 18 years in state prison for the attempted murder of Pittston City Police Officer Drew Malvizzi on January 22, 2021. On January 22, 2021, Folweiler fired a shot...
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Man who fired at police headed to prison

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man will spend time behind bars for shooting at police officers in Luzerne County. David Folweiler pleaded guilty on Thursday to attempted murder and was sentenced to nine to 18 years in prison. Investigators say Folweiler approached a marked Pittston police car last January...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Burglary suspect breaks into apartment, makes tea

Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station man was charged with burglary after a woman discovered him inside her apartment. The woman said she had left the apartment on the 5000 block of Lycoming Creek Road in Hepburn Township around noon on Sept. 10, and came home just after 10 p.m. When she got home, she said she saw a man in her apartment and called 911 to report the intruder,...
COGAN STATION, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
WBRE

Woman accused of using stolen checkbook to take over $20,000

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a woman was arrested for allegedly stealing over $20,000 from a 71-year-old victim in Schuylkill County. Officials say someone stole checks from a 71-year-old woman’s checkbook on August 27. Investigators state a 52-year-old woman used the stolen checks to write out about $20,801.13 to herself. Troopers […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mayor: Juvenile crime a community issue, gang violence concerning but rare

Recent juvenile gang violence, while concerning, is an abnormality in Williamsport, according to city Mayor Derek Slaughter, adding that it is spearheaded by a small number of youths in the community. “I think that was an anomaly,” Slaughter said. “It ebbs and flows. And then we had those (shootings) that week or so in a time frame where we had an uptick in, unfortunately, juvenile violent crime.” A rash of...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of vandalizing car by pouring oil inside

RUSH TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a woman Wednesday after they say she vandalized a car multiple ways including pouring oil inside it. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday troopers were called to an incident. Through an investigation it was found that a 26-year-old woman damaged a man’s car by […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Blunt object used to strike man in Bradford County

Wysox, Pa. — A Bradford County woman allegedly struck a man in the back of the head with a blunt object during a fight. The assault took place near the 100 block of Tulip Lane when a fight broke out between three people, police said. Erica Christi Coolbaugh, 22, of Wysox hit one of the people with the object as they fought, according to the affidavit. Swelling and bruising could...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
yourdailylocal.com

Thursday Accident in Sheffield Claims Life of Luzerne County Man

SHEFFIELD, Pa. – An early morning accident in Sheffield Township on Thursday claimed the life of a Luzerne County man. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police said Charles J. Honeywell, 52 of Hunlock Creek, PA, was driving north on State Route 948 when he failed to negotiate a turn just south of Henrys Mill Road. Honeywell’s 2019 Chevy Silverado went into the oncoming traffic lane and into the path of a 2004 International.
SHEFFIELD, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man assaults woman on college campus and steals her car

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Lancaster man allegedly assaulted a female student and then stole her vehicle at the campus of Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove. Selinsgrove Police say Marcus A. Harvey, 22, was staying with the accuser at her residence hall when he assaulted her on Sept. 12. Harvey then took her car keys and drove off in her Honda Accord. Police were called when others on campus heard the accuser...
SELINSGROVE, PA
WBRE

$4,660 worth of items stolen from church, PSP

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say approximately $4,660 worth of electronics were stolen from a church in Northumberland County. According to state troopers, a burglary took place at Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church on Schwaben Creek Road between September 12 at 9:30 p.m and September 13 at 4:00 p.m. Investigators say a customized […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Pine Grove Woman Accused of Forging Checks and Stealing Over $20,000

A Pine Grove woman is accused of stealing over $20,000 by forging another woman's checks. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on August 27th, 2022, Troopers started an investigation after a 71 year old Pine Grove woman reported that her personal checks were stolen from her check book.
PINE GROVE, PA
Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Murder In Reading, Police Say

Police in Berks County are seeking a man on murder charges, they announced Thursday, Sept. 15. Andre Lee Davis is wanted in connection with the Sunday, Sept. 11 shooting on the 100 block of N Fourth Street near Walnut Street, where responding officers found 57-year-old Bruce Sellers around 1:40 a.m., Reading police said.
READING, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Rapist denied motion for new trial, sentence reconsideration

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was denied his request for a new trial after being found guilty on multiple felony counts for the abuse of a minor. Related reading: Judge gives minimum sentence of 75 years incarceration for convicted child rapist Collin Scott Reid filed a motion arguing against his arrest, one for a new trial, and one for his sentencing for the rape of a child. Reid...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy