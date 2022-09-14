ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Portsmouth Daily Times

Sherman receives scholarship from Ohio Natural Gas and Oil Industry

MINFORD – The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) and The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Foundation (OOGEEF) announced they have awarded 32 $1,000 scholarships to students pursuing a career in the natural gas and oil industry. The 2022 class is diversely represented by individuals across 22 Ohio counties, 15 institutions of higher education, and covering 20 different majors.
OHIO STATE
WSAZ

Milk jug tradition embraced at Wheelersburg

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - If you’re an observant viewer of Football Friday Night, you’ve likely caught on that fans in Wheelersburg always use milk jugs to make noise. “We just do it to be loud and annoying so they hear us over there,” sophomore Ethan Hochstetler said.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
Portsmouth Times

Gun Bash set for Oct 1

This October, The Patriot Friends of the NRA are ready to welcome guests once again to one of their big annual events they have this time each year called the Gun Bash. The group hosts two large events, one sizeable banquet in the spring and a scaled down version of that this time of year through the bash. Both events are usually well received by supporters of the non-profit.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Team of the Week | Ironton Fighting Tigers

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ironton Fighting Tigers not only won their game in the inaugural Gridirion Classic at Tanks Memorial Stadium Friday night, the Tigers also took home the WSAZ Team of the Week Award. Ironton beat Kentucky power Johnson Central 32-21 to remain undefeated on the year. The...
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Play of the Week | Jackson Ironmen

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - Let’s check out the Play of the Week for this Football Friday Night -- fourth quarter with Jackson trailing Wheelersburg 12-7. Jackson quarterback Jacob Winters completes the pass to running back Cade Wolford, who outruns the defense all the way to the endzone, giving the Ironmen their first lead of the night.
JACKSON, OH
Portsmouth Times

SPORTS SCOREBOARD —September 15

SPORTS SCOREBOARD —September 15. Wheelersburg 3, Valley 0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-10) South Webster 3, Waverly 1 (25-19, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18) Notre Dame 3, Green 0 (25-7, 25-8, 25-11) Coal Grove 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-20, 26-24, 25-23) Fairland 3, South Point 1 (21-25, 25-23, 29-27, 25-23) Rock Hill 3, Ironton...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
WSAZ

WWII ship to dock in Port of Ashland

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A piece of history will be in Ashland, Kentucky this weekend. Courtney Hensley stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can tour the LST 325. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

Herd shocked at Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Oh. (WSAZ) - Football giveth and football taketh away. One week after winning at Notre Dame, the Marshall Thundering Herd lost at Bowling Green 34-31 in overtime. Marshall led 14-0 just 2 and a half minutes into the game but only scored twice more in regulation. In the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Government Technology

ISP Announces Fiber Network Plans for Greenup County, Ky.

(TNS) — Greenup became the third local county on Tuesday to announce fiber Internet will be available to businesses and residences. The announcement from Kinetic ( Windstream) means that approximately 7,400 homes and businesses in Russell and surrounding parts of Greenup County will be equipped for high-speed fiber Internet by the end of the year.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
Portsmouth Daily Times

Introducing Scioto Historical 4.0

Local history and touring app, Scioto Historical, has been undergoing massive updates through the unveiling of version 4.0 over a series of strategic release tours that have only just started. Its creator, Dr. Andrew Feight, is proud of its tenure on the local scene, as well as the hundreds of...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Person dead in Mason County crash

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Friday afternoon in a crash on state Route 2 just outside of Point Pleasant, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said. The accident involved three cars. According to the sheriff, the accident happened near Roosevelt Elementary School. Mason County dispatchers say at...
WSAZ

Marshall football offensive line coach resigns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Less than a week after an historic win at Notre Dame, Marshall University’s football team is without an offensive line coach. Athletic Director Christian Spears confirms Offensive Line Coach Eddy Morrissey has submitted his resignation and left the team for personal reasons. A statement from...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Truck turning over closes road

POINT PLEASANT W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Mason County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Viand Street near the GoMart just after 9 A.M. Friday. No one has been injured though one lane of the...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WSAZ

Stabbing sends one person to the hospital

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the incident was reported just after 4 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Fraziers Lane near Lesage, West Virginia. Sheriff Zerkle said the victim’s wounds are...
CABELL COUNTY, WV

