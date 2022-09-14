Read full article on original website
Sherman receives scholarship from Ohio Natural Gas and Oil Industry
MINFORD – The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) and The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Foundation (OOGEEF) announced they have awarded 32 $1,000 scholarships to students pursuing a career in the natural gas and oil industry. The 2022 class is diversely represented by individuals across 22 Ohio counties, 15 institutions of higher education, and covering 20 different majors.
WSAZ
Milk jug tradition embraced at Wheelersburg
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - If you’re an observant viewer of Football Friday Night, you’ve likely caught on that fans in Wheelersburg always use milk jugs to make noise. “We just do it to be loud and annoying so they hear us over there,” sophomore Ethan Hochstetler said.
Shawnee State University to host Showcase Day on Oct. 29
Shawnee State University’s Office of Admissions will host a Showcase Day on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event welcomes high school students and parents who are interested in learning more about SSU and the various programs offered. Attending students have the opportunity to personalize their day at SSU by choosing...
Shawnee State University to host Alumni Awards Dinner Sept. 24
Shawnee State University’s Alumni Association will host its Alumni Awards Dinner on Saturday, September 24 at 6 p.m. in the Morris University Center Ballroom on SSU’s campus. During the dinner, the Alumni Association will present its awards for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022. The 2020 award recipients...
Portsmouth Times
Gun Bash set for Oct 1
This October, The Patriot Friends of the NRA are ready to welcome guests once again to one of their big annual events they have this time each year called the Gun Bash. The group hosts two large events, one sizeable banquet in the spring and a scaled down version of that this time of year through the bash. Both events are usually well received by supporters of the non-profit.
WSAZ
Team of the Week | Ironton Fighting Tigers
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ironton Fighting Tigers not only won their game in the inaugural Gridirion Classic at Tanks Memorial Stadium Friday night, the Tigers also took home the WSAZ Team of the Week Award. Ironton beat Kentucky power Johnson Central 32-21 to remain undefeated on the year. The...
WSAZ
Play of the Week | Jackson Ironmen
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - Let’s check out the Play of the Week for this Football Friday Night -- fourth quarter with Jackson trailing Wheelersburg 12-7. Jackson quarterback Jacob Winters completes the pass to running back Cade Wolford, who outruns the defense all the way to the endzone, giving the Ironmen their first lead of the night.
Portsmouth Times
SPORTS SCOREBOARD —September 15
SPORTS SCOREBOARD —September 15. Wheelersburg 3, Valley 0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-10) South Webster 3, Waverly 1 (25-19, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18) Notre Dame 3, Green 0 (25-7, 25-8, 25-11) Coal Grove 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-20, 26-24, 25-23) Fairland 3, South Point 1 (21-25, 25-23, 29-27, 25-23) Rock Hill 3, Ironton...
WSAZ
WWII ship to dock in Port of Ashland
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A piece of history will be in Ashland, Kentucky this weekend. Courtney Hensley stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can tour the LST 325. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
iheart.com
Solar Farms: Approved in Highland County, Public Hearing in Jackson County
(Columbus) -- The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) approved an application Thursday filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC to construct a solar-powered electric generating facility in Highland County. The 117 megawatt "Dodson Creek Solar" facility will occupy 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships in...
WSAZ
Herd shocked at Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Oh. (WSAZ) - Football giveth and football taketh away. One week after winning at Notre Dame, the Marshall Thundering Herd lost at Bowling Green 34-31 in overtime. Marshall led 14-0 just 2 and a half minutes into the game but only scored twice more in regulation. In the...
Government Technology
ISP Announces Fiber Network Plans for Greenup County, Ky.
(TNS) — Greenup became the third local county on Tuesday to announce fiber Internet will be available to businesses and residences. The announcement from Kinetic ( Windstream) means that approximately 7,400 homes and businesses in Russell and surrounding parts of Greenup County will be equipped for high-speed fiber Internet by the end of the year.
Introducing Scioto Historical 4.0
Local history and touring app, Scioto Historical, has been undergoing massive updates through the unveiling of version 4.0 over a series of strategic release tours that have only just started. Its creator, Dr. Andrew Feight, is proud of its tenure on the local scene, as well as the hundreds of...
wymt.com
‘Power Up the Pantry’ brings in enough to make more than 125,000 meals
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The third annual Power up the Pantry event held at the end of August raised food and money for God’s Pantry, Facing Hunger Food Banks and area food pantries. Nearly $18,000 was raised and nearly 4,000 pounds of food from the community was brought in.
WSAZ
Person dead in Mason County crash
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Friday afternoon in a crash on state Route 2 just outside of Point Pleasant, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said. The accident involved three cars. According to the sheriff, the accident happened near Roosevelt Elementary School. Mason County dispatchers say at...
WSAZ
Marshall football offensive line coach resigns
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Less than a week after an historic win at Notre Dame, Marshall University’s football team is without an offensive line coach. Athletic Director Christian Spears confirms Offensive Line Coach Eddy Morrissey has submitted his resignation and left the team for personal reasons. A statement from...
WSAZ
Truck turning over closes road
POINT PLEASANT W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Mason County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Viand Street near the GoMart just after 9 A.M. Friday. No one has been injured though one lane of the...
WSAZ
Stabbing sends one person to the hospital
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the incident was reported just after 4 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Fraziers Lane near Lesage, West Virginia. Sheriff Zerkle said the victim’s wounds are...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 5: The bloody shoe print in George Wagner IV’s trial is finally introduced
WAVERLY, Ohio — On the fifth day of trial for George Wagner IV in Pike County, the so-called “smoking gun” was finally introduced: a bloody shoeprint at one of the crime scenes. Friday the jury only heard from one witness who was an Ohio BCI agent who...
Fox 19
Ohio woman knew her husband might kill her before it happened, sister says
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 12-year-old boy found himself suddenly orphaned Wednesday after the unthinkable death of his mother at the hand of his father, who then turned a gun on himself. The victim’s twin sister says the violence had its roots in a protection order. She also says...
