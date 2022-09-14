ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bada Bing! Here’s Where To Get the New ‘The Sopranos’ Funko Figurines

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. There haven’t been any new episodes of The Sopranos since 2007, but fans have been eagerly waiting for more of their favorite characters in any shape or form. Not even the release of The Many Saints of Newark, the 2021 prequel movie starring James Gandolfini's son Michael as a young Tony Soprano, was enough for the show's biggest fans, but—bada bing!—Funko has come in to fill the void. The pop culture-centric toy company has new figures of everyone’s favorite suburban New Jersey crime family and they’re now available for pre-order, with their official release expected later this year.
SHOPPING
When ‘Doctor Who’ Wanted Tom Hanks to Appear as the Doctor

From Big to Forrest Gump to Cast Away and beyond, there are few actors more recognizable than Tom Hanks. And he almost played other iconic roles. While Hanks was speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, it came out that Peter Capaldi, who played the Twelfth Doctor on Doctor Who, lobbied the producers for Hanks to appear as an incarnation of the Doctor.
MOVIES
