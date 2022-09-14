Read full article on original website
The 20 Best TV Shows to Stream on Hulu Right Now
From 'The Bear' to 'What We Do In the Shadows,' Hulu has become a thriving destination for great original programming, plus terrific series you might have missed elsewhere.
What Would 'Breaking Bad' Look Like If It Were a Pixar Movie? See for Yourself
A 'Bad' fan has reimagined Walter White's meth-fueled tragedy as a bouncy comedy.
'House of the Dragon' Star Paddy Considine Reveals What Disease King Viserys Is Suffering From
'House of the Dragon' star Paddy Considine shares the details on the disease afflicting his character, King Viserys Targaryen.
Watch the Original 'Breaking Bad' Cast Audition Tapes
Catch the original 'Breaking Bad' cast work their magic in the dreaded audition room.
Watch This Supercut of the Cold Opens From ’The Office’ Season Finales
If you agree that the opening scenes of 'The Office' are some of its best, you can watch 13 full minutes of them.
Bada Bing! Here’s Where To Get the New ‘The Sopranos’ Funko Figurines
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. There haven’t been any new episodes of The Sopranos since 2007, but fans have been eagerly waiting for more of their favorite characters in any shape or form. Not even the release of The Many Saints of Newark, the 2021 prequel movie starring James Gandolfini's son Michael as a young Tony Soprano, was enough for the show's biggest fans, but—bada bing!—Funko has come in to fill the void. The pop culture-centric toy company has new figures of everyone’s favorite suburban New Jersey crime family and they’re now available for pre-order, with their official release expected later this year.
When ‘Doctor Who’ Wanted Tom Hanks to Appear as the Doctor
From Big to Forrest Gump to Cast Away and beyond, there are few actors more recognizable than Tom Hanks. And he almost played other iconic roles. While Hanks was speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, it came out that Peter Capaldi, who played the Twelfth Doctor on Doctor Who, lobbied the producers for Hanks to appear as an incarnation of the Doctor.
Reese Witherspoon Posts Shares Rare Picture of Her Grandmother (and We Can Totally See the Resemblance)
Time and time again, Reese Witherspoon continues to prove her family genes are stronger than ever. (Exhibit A: Her eldest children, Deacon and Ava, practically look like carbon copies of their mother.) The Morning Show actress posted a snapshot of a novel by Cheryl Strayed and an old photo of...
