The Verge
Microsoft was right all along
If you’ve been following the laptop space over the past two or so years, you’ve probably noticed that the detachable laptop is on the rise. Several high-profile models that were previously traditional 2-in-1s (that is, an old-school-looking laptop that can also bend backward) have slowly but surely been converted to detachable keyboard form factors.
Phone Arena
Amazon comes out with some of the best offers for the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro
Many of Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro models, powered by the company’s in-house M1 chipset, are currently enjoying some of the best deals for the year on Amazon. The offers become even more appealing with free shipping slapped alongside the discounted Apple tablets. Jump on these awesome 11-inch iPad...
PC Magazine
Intel Ditches Pentium and Celeron Chip Branding
Intel has decided to drop the Pentium and Celeron branding it has been using for the past four decades. The announcement was made today by Josh Newman, Intel vice president and interim general manager of Mobile Client Platforms, who said:. "Whether for work or play, the importance of the PC...
If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
CNBC
Apple iPhone 14 review: Get the Pro model if you're upgrading this year
I've been testing Apple's new phones – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max – for the past several days. If you're looking for a major upgrade, opt for the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max. You probably don't need to upgrade from...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile makes Samsung's already affordable Galaxy A23 5G free with no trade-in
Internationally unveiled with minimal fanfare last month and then commercially released in the US at an almost surprisingly reasonable price last week, Samsung's 5G-enabled Galaxy A23 mid-ranger is already up for grabs for free. Naturally, there are a whole bunch of special conditions you'll have to meet to slash $300...
Amazon Warehouse: Where Amazon Prime Returns Become Your Next Online Bargains
Many of us have taken advantage of Amazon Prime’s liberal return policy – in a good way, of course. We buy something online from Amazon, decide it isn’t what we were expecting, then start the easy online process of returning the item. Your refund is usually applied to your payment method as soon as it’s checked in to the shipper, say a UPS store.
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
Roku is stealing one of Netflix’s best features in its next update
It turns out that your iPhone is not the only device getting a major software update this fall. On Monday, Roku announced that Roku OS 11.5 will start rolling out in the coming months with a number of new features and improvements. If you own a Roku player or TV, you’ve got plenty to look forward to when the update arrives later this year.
Kill time during long transfers with Lunar Lander in your Windows copy dialog
The transfer speeds create the terrain for you to land your little craft. There's nothing better than injecting a little bit of fun into the otherwise mundane. Little things, like tossing your trash for a three-pointer or sliding down the bannister add a little joy to an otherwise dull passing life event. We are often by nature fun seeking beings, and that is why it is only natural that someone has developed a way to play Lunar Lander in the copy status box that pops up during a file transfer in Windows.
CNET
Snag a Huge 75-Inch Screen and Save $400 With This Fire TV Omni Deal
Football season is here, and with the weather starting to cool, more of us are going to be spending more time indoors, making this an ideal time to revamp your entertainment setup. Investing in a big screen TV can totally change your space, giving you a theatrical experience on your own couch.
'Significantly lower than expected' iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders suggest Apple's strategy of ditching the 'mini' for a larger version of the new phone is a failure, says renowned Apple analyst
The iPhone 14 Plus, which is a replacement of the iPhone 13 mini, is expected to be in stock when it launches, "reflecting lackluster demand."
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
CNET
Launch Day Apple Watch Series 8 Discount Knocks $50 Off at Amazon
Deals on Apple products, let alone freshly released ones, happen pretty infrequently but those who held off on an Apple Watch Series 8 preorder are being been rewarded today at Amazon. For a limited time, you can pick up the latest Apple Watch with as much as $50 off its regular price. The discounts only apply to a couple of the cellular-enabled stainless steel models, but it's a great Apple Watch Series 8 deal if those were the styles you were eyeing up ahead of launch.
Warning for all Alexa owners as Amazon plan to add controversial feature
ALEXA owners are warned to brace themselves as Amazon plans to incorporate a controversial feature into the smart device. In 2023, Alexa will begin answering users' questions with advertisements for products you can buy on Amazon. This is a big change from the device's current method for questions, which consists...
iOS 16.1: Apple preparing new iPhone software with ‘Live Activities’ and other updates
Apple is preparing another major update for the iPhone, soon after its new iOS 16 download has arrived.This week, Apple introduced a significant new software update for its phones. The download brought a range of new features, including a redesigned Lock Screen and the option to delete sent messages.However, some of the major features that were initially promised for iOS 16 were left out. Notable among them was Live Activities, a tool that allows notifications to show constantly changing information, such as sports scores , on the Lock Screen.That feature was promoted even more heavily with the iPhone 14 Pro...
Ars Technica
Console hacker reveals PS4/PS5 exploit that is “essentially unpatchable”
Longtime console hacker CTurt has blasted what he calls an "essentially unpatchable" hole in the security of the PS4 and PS5, detailing a proof-of-concept method that should allow for the installation of arbitrary homebrew applications on the consoles. CTurt says he disclosed his exploit, dubbed Mast1c0re, to Sony via a...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Budget-friendly LG A2 OLED TV gets a steep 35% discount on Amazon
The 55-inch version of the comparatively affordable LG A2 OLED TV with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support is now on sale at Amazon with a decent US$500 discount in relation to its official MSRP of close to US$1,400. Although its main competitor Samsung has recently brought its innovative QD-OLED...
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max review: Welcome to the Dynamic Island
The flagship iPhone makes some noticeable changes. Stan HoraczekApple's flagship iPhones get upgraded camera hardware, a new chip, and a clever replacement for the notch.
