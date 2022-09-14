ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Comments / 0

Related
readthereporter.com

Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colo., traveling west on Interstate 70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Ind. The license plate number is ZIG433.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Barricaded person situation ends safely in northwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. Friday regarding an adult male making threats to shoot himself and others. His cell phone was pinged and located in the 2100 block of West Point Drive, in West Wind Apartments, on the city’s northwest side. Attempts were made to get the subject to voluntarily come out of a residence.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD gives all-clear at West Wind Apartments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) gave the all-clear Friday afternoon after asking residents earlier in the day to avoid the area of the West Wind Apartments or to remain indoors because of heavy police activity in the area. FWPD says around...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peru, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
State
Maine State
City
Fredericksburg, PA
City
Lewiston, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
City
Fredericksburg, IN
City
Franklin, TN
WLFI.com

Rash of overdoses raise concerns about fentanyl

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County health officials are keeping their eye out for a new kind of illegal drug targeting children. County health officer Dr. Greg Loomis says "rainbow fentanyl" is similar in appearance to candy but contains a powerful and addictive opiate. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Concrete shortage causing higher prices, construction delays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Supply shortages have affected the construction industry since the pandemic began about two years ago, but now, the issue is a shortage of concrete. Supply chain issues and labor shortages have specifically caused a lack of one of concrete’s key ingredients: cement...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
beckershospitalreview.com

Nashville General names medical director for Nashville Healthcare Center at Bordeaux

Nashville (Tenn.) General Hospital has named Aladraine Sands, MD, the new medical director for Nashville Healthcare Center at Bordeaux, The Tennessee Tribune reported Sept. 15. Dr. Sands' specialty is primary care and internal medicine. She also provides well-women exams and COPD treatments. She is a graduate of Baltimore-based John Hopkins...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare System#Health System#Health Care#Central Maine Healthcare#Community Health Systems#Dukes Memorial Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
wbiw.com

GM plans major investment in Indiana to power electrified future

MARION – Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined local officials and executives of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today in Grant County as the company announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its operations in Marion, supporting GM’s electric vehicle (EV) production. “Indiana is the number...
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne Police warn of scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is warning the public of a scam that is happening at gas stations and local shopping center parking lots. The FWPD says someone will approach a person in the lot and give them a ‘tale of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WIBC.com

Drugs, Guns, & Grenade Launcher Found in Ft. Wayne Home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An investigation into an accused Fort Wayne drug dealer lasted three years. When the cops finally came knocking at his door on September 9th, they found much more than just drugs. Court documents obtained by WANE-TV in Fort Wayne detail the investigation into 44-year-old Matthew...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD: Crew targeting people at gas stations in fake jewelry scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crew is targeting people at gas stations and shopping center parking lots with tales of woe and genuine looking jewelry for very little money in the latest scam to hit the area, according to Fort Wayne Police. The jewelry, which is usually very...
wfft.com

Man charged in deadly Calhoun Street shooting arrested in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - Indiana State Police and Fort Wayne Police coordinated to arrest a man involved in a deadly Fourth of July shooting in Fort Wayne. On Independence Day of this year, Calvin Jamere Keys, 27, of Fort Wayne was shot around 8:45 p.m. at 4714 South Calhoun Street in Fort Wayne.

Comments / 0

Community Policy