readthereporter.com
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colo., traveling west on Interstate 70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Ind. The license plate number is ZIG433.
WOWO News
Barricaded person situation ends safely in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. Friday regarding an adult male making threats to shoot himself and others. His cell phone was pinged and located in the 2100 block of West Point Drive, in West Wind Apartments, on the city’s northwest side. Attempts were made to get the subject to voluntarily come out of a residence.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD gives all-clear at West Wind Apartments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) gave the all-clear Friday afternoon after asking residents earlier in the day to avoid the area of the West Wind Apartments or to remain indoors because of heavy police activity in the area. FWPD says around...
WTHR
Final police report blames excessive speed in crash that killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others
ELKHART, Ind. — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office concluded its investigation into a crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski and three others in an Aug. 3 crash. The investigation found the representative's district director, 27-year-old Zachery Potts, was driving at an excessive speed and went left of center, leading to the crash.
WLFI.com
Rash of overdoses raise concerns about fentanyl
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County health officials are keeping their eye out for a new kind of illegal drug targeting children. County health officer Dr. Greg Loomis says "rainbow fentanyl" is similar in appearance to candy but contains a powerful and addictive opiate. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Concrete shortage causing higher prices, construction delays
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Supply shortages have affected the construction industry since the pandemic began about two years ago, but now, the issue is a shortage of concrete. Supply chain issues and labor shortages have specifically caused a lack of one of concrete’s key ingredients: cement...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nashville General names medical director for Nashville Healthcare Center at Bordeaux
Nashville (Tenn.) General Hospital has named Aladraine Sands, MD, the new medical director for Nashville Healthcare Center at Bordeaux, The Tennessee Tribune reported Sept. 15. Dr. Sands' specialty is primary care and internal medicine. She also provides well-women exams and COPD treatments. She is a graduate of Baltimore-based John Hopkins...
Docs: Indiana man fathered 15-year-old’s child
A Fort Wayne man accused of fathering a 15-year-old girl's child is now facing felony child sex misconduct charges, according to Allen Superior Court documents.
WANE-TV
Prosecutor: ‘No criminal action’ by Fort Wayne employee who used city contractor for personal concrete work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An investigation has found no criminal activity in an allegation levied against a city of Fort Wayne employee who hired a city contractor to perform work at his home. The prosecutor’s office said Thursday it found “no criminal actions” by a city employee who...
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Transportation hiring winter seasonal employees on September 28
The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a hiring event on September 28 to fill winter seasonal positions. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 13 locations across the state. Two of those locations are in Michiana. Applicants can attend a hiring event at one...
wfft.com
Southeast Fort Wayne residents concerned about potential grocery store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Public health, fresh produce and food accessibility. These are all things Southeast Fort Wayne resident Ty Simmons is a huge supporter of. When he heard about the City’s plan to build a grocery store in his community, he had some immediate concerns, though. “If...
WANE-TV
Prices back to normal after two Upland gas stations sell gas for under $2
UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) — Cars lined the streets in Upland, Indiana Saturday afternoon as people waited to get gas from two gas stations that had it listed as low as $1.74. A CountryMark and a Marathon gas station each had a long line of cars overflowing into the street waiting to get the cheap gas.
wbiw.com
GM plans major investment in Indiana to power electrified future
MARION – Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined local officials and executives of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today in Grant County as the company announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its operations in Marion, supporting GM’s electric vehicle (EV) production. “Indiana is the number...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne Police warn of scam
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is warning the public of a scam that is happening at gas stations and local shopping center parking lots. The FWPD says someone will approach a person in the lot and give them a ‘tale of...
WIBC.com
Drugs, Guns, & Grenade Launcher Found in Ft. Wayne Home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An investigation into an accused Fort Wayne drug dealer lasted three years. When the cops finally came knocking at his door on September 9th, they found much more than just drugs. Court documents obtained by WANE-TV in Fort Wayne detail the investigation into 44-year-old Matthew...
Kokomo police officer faces battery charge after road rage incident
The officer confronted and battered the man, leaving him with injuries to his face and ribs, state police said.
WANE-TV
FWPD: Crew targeting people at gas stations in fake jewelry scam
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crew is targeting people at gas stations and shopping center parking lots with tales of woe and genuine looking jewelry for very little money in the latest scam to hit the area, according to Fort Wayne Police. The jewelry, which is usually very...
wrtv.com
Off-duty Kokomo officer batters 60-year-old during road rage incident, according to ISP
KOKOMO — A 17-year veteran of the Kokomo Police Department is facing a battery charge after Indiana State Police investigated a road rage incident involving the officer and a 60-year-old man. According to ISP, their investigation into officer Roy Smith, 42, at the request of the Kokomo Police Department.
wfft.com
Man charged in deadly Calhoun Street shooting arrested in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - Indiana State Police and Fort Wayne Police coordinated to arrest a man involved in a deadly Fourth of July shooting in Fort Wayne. On Independence Day of this year, Calvin Jamere Keys, 27, of Fort Wayne was shot around 8:45 p.m. at 4714 South Calhoun Street in Fort Wayne.
Man arrested second time for neglect that left Delaware Co. toddler paralyzed and partially blind
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A young boy will never be the same after his mother’s former boyfriend delayed getting him medical care for injuries he received as a 2-year-old in 2021, court documents suggest. Charles Stacy, 34, was arrested a second time Friday in connection to the boy’s 2021 injuries. Stacy was also charged with […]
