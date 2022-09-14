ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

WESH

Police: Child drowns at Titusville pool party

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department said a child drowned at a pool party Saturday afternoon. It happened at a home on the 2500 block of Christine Drive. An adult attending the pool party pulled a girl out of the water after seeing the child at the bottom of the pool.
TITUSVILLE, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
WESH

15-year-old Flagler County boy missing, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager has been reported missing. Michael Perry, 15, was seen last when he left for school from his Palm Coast home located in the L-section on Friday. According to deputies, Perry did not come back from school. He...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
click orlando

Ormond Beach man, 20, dies after crash on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, troopers say

PALM COAST, Fla. – An Ormond Beach man suffered fatal injuries in a crash Friday night on Interstate 95 in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 20-year-old was traveling northbound on I-95, driving a motorcycle in the center lane behind an SUV, troopers said. At 11:10 p.m., the front of the man’s vehicle collided with the rear of the SUV because, between the two, the motorcycle was traveling at the faster speed, according to a crash report.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Suspected catalytic converter thieves caught in Flagler

Deputies believe that two Jacksonville residents who fled a traffic stop in Palm Coast were responsible for at least two catalytic converter thefts in Flagler County. Flagler County Sheriff's Office detectives had identified a suspect vehicle from two catalytic converter thefts over the weekend and alerted deputies to be on the lookout for the car, which looked like an old white Ford Crown Victoria, according to an FCSO news release.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Stolen Flagler Beach RV involved in standoff in Lake County

A recreational vehicle stolen from Flagler Beach ended up in a standoff with police in Lake County on Sept. 14. The driver failed to pull over when signaled by police at 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27, and officers pursued the vehicle south on the highway. Police used Stop Sticks...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: Shady deliveryman

10:45 a.m. 1400 block of Rymfire Drive, Palm Coast. Suspicious person. Someone called the Sheriff's Office about a suspicious person wearing a black trench coat near a school entrance. According to the incident report, the responding deputy found an old man NOT matching the suspicious person's description, an empty car...
PALM COAST, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Man arrested after toddlers found wandering in Walmart parking lot, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies in Florida arrested a man in a Walmart parking lot after they said he was unconscious when he was supposed to be watching the children. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were called to the Walmart after a 2- and 3-year-old child were found wandering in the parking lot. The children were wearing only diapers.

