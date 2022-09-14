Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach and U.S. Highway 1JoAnn RyanFlagler Beach, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Mother Shocked After Elderly Man Offered to Buy Her 8-Year-Old Daughter for $100KBriana B.Port Orange, FL
Man Offers To Buy Child For $100,000, Is ArrestedJeffery MacPort Orange, FL
Related
click orlando
Daytona Beach police searching for 20-year-old woman in connection to aggravated battery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday put out a bulletin on Twitter requesting the public to help officers find a woman wanted for questioning in an aggravated battery case. Police seek to speak with Skyler Alexis Thomas, 20. According to the post, the department is looking...
WESH
Child dies after three-vehicle Daytona Beach crash, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police were on the scene of a deadly crash involving three vehicles. The crash occurred in the area of Orange Avenue and South Keech Street. According to police, a person was thrown from an SUV during the crash. Investigators said the SUV was...
WESH
Police: Child drowns at Titusville pool party
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department said a child drowned at a pool party Saturday afternoon. It happened at a home on the 2500 block of Christine Drive. An adult attending the pool party pulled a girl out of the water after seeing the child at the bottom of the pool.
click orlando
Lake Mary motorcyclist thrown from vehicle, killed in crash near Sanford, FHP says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Lake Mary man died early Sunday after being thrown from a motorcycle during a single-vehicle crash in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. While driving the motorcycle southbound on East Lake Mary Boulevard, approaching Celery Avenue in the outside lane, troopers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flaglerlive.com
20-Year-Old Ormond Beach Motorcyclist Killed Rear-Ending SUV on I-95
A 20-year-old Ormond Beach man was killed in a rear-end collision as he traveled north on I-95 late Friday night, two miles north of the Old Dixie Highway interchange in Flagler County. The crash was reported at 11 :15 p.m. when a couple traveling in a 2020 Dodge Journey reported...
Volusia County boat burglary suspect coaxed out of water
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A boat burglary suspect made it safely to shore, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday. The man was in the Halifax River when deputies arrived at the dock. In the released body cam video, a deputy can be heard asking the suspect to...
Deputies identify man found with fatal gunshot in early morning Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have identified the man killed during an early morning shooting. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday on Ferguson Street between State Road 408 and Old Winter Garden Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police have identified the...
Troopers investigate deadly early morning motorcycle crash in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash involving a single rider in Seminole County. The crash happened around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday near the intersection of East Lake Mary Boulevard and Celery Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Angry Florida teen shoots woman’s car 7 times in road-rage incident, deputies say
An alleged 18-year-old gunman was arrested less than an hour after authorities said he opened fire on a woman during a road-rage incident Thursday morning.
16-year-old arrested after shooting woman during robbery, Apopka police say
APOPKA, Fla. — A 16-year-old male is under arrest after he shot a woman during a robbery, according to Apopka police. Apopka police were called to the area of West Summit Street and Plymouth Rock Place for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m. on Friday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
WESH
15-year-old Flagler County boy missing, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager has been reported missing. Michael Perry, 15, was seen last when he left for school from his Palm Coast home located in the L-section on Friday. According to deputies, Perry did not come back from school. He...
WESH
Deputies: Man charged with DUI manslaughter for Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a man has been charged for a crash that killed a passenger in his car. On May 7, Carlos Palmer, 38, was driving a car with the car's owner, Megan Tapp, 33, riding in the passenger seat. According to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Ormond Beach man, 20, dies after crash on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, troopers say
PALM COAST, Fla. – An Ormond Beach man suffered fatal injuries in a crash Friday night on Interstate 95 in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 20-year-old was traveling northbound on I-95, driving a motorcycle in the center lane behind an SUV, troopers said. At 11:10 p.m., the front of the man’s vehicle collided with the rear of the SUV because, between the two, the motorcycle was traveling at the faster speed, according to a crash report.
palmcoastobserver.com
Suspected catalytic converter thieves caught in Flagler
Deputies believe that two Jacksonville residents who fled a traffic stop in Palm Coast were responsible for at least two catalytic converter thefts in Flagler County. Flagler County Sheriff's Office detectives had identified a suspect vehicle from two catalytic converter thefts over the weekend and alerted deputies to be on the lookout for the car, which looked like an old white Ford Crown Victoria, according to an FCSO news release.
Man to be resentenced after receiving 90 days in jail for deadly hit-and-run in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — The person convicted of killing a man in a hit-and-run is set to get a new sentence Thursday. Jose Ruiz was sentenced to 90 days in jail earlier this month after taking a plea deal in the death of Mahmoud Arabi. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
palmcoastobserver.com
Stolen Flagler Beach RV involved in standoff in Lake County
A recreational vehicle stolen from Flagler Beach ended up in a standoff with police in Lake County on Sept. 14. The driver failed to pull over when signaled by police at 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27, and officers pursued the vehicle south on the highway. Police used Stop Sticks...
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Shady deliveryman
10:45 a.m. 1400 block of Rymfire Drive, Palm Coast. Suspicious person. Someone called the Sheriff's Office about a suspicious person wearing a black trench coat near a school entrance. According to the incident report, the responding deputy found an old man NOT matching the suspicious person's description, an empty car...
News4Jax.com
Fugitive found in Flagler County with over 200 grams of fentanyl, enough to kill over 100,000 people
PALM COAST, Fla. – A fugitive found in Flagler County faces charges after deputies say he had 200 grams of fentanyl, which is enough to potentially kill 100,000 people. During a traffic stop for a headlight violation, Flagler deputies seized 219 grams of fentanyl and 533 grams of marijuana.
Man arrested after toddlers found wandering in Walmart parking lot, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies in Florida arrested a man in a Walmart parking lot after they said he was unconscious when he was supposed to be watching the children. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were called to the Walmart after a 2- and 3-year-old child were found wandering in the parking lot. The children were wearing only diapers.
fox35orlando.com
Florida teen caught driving nearly 100 mph because he 'didn't want to be late for school', deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida high school student was ticketed after being caught driving nearly 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. The excuse? He didn't want to be late for school. In a Facebook post, Orange County deputies showed a picture of their speedometer that clocked the...
Comments / 0