Nashville, TN

Rutherford Source

Two Longstanding Nashville Restaurants Announce Closure

Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern, part of the MStreet collection of eateries, has announced their closures. In a release, MStreet stated about Whiskey Kitchen, "After 13 years of operations, Whiskey Kitchen is closing to make way for a new hotel development led by developer CB Ragland. It is most likely that MStreet will put a new restaurant in the hotel upon its completion in 2024."
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
z975.com

I Finally Ate At Johnny's Big Burger In Clarksville

Johnny's has been a staple in Clarksville since 1965. Since moving here in March I have heard from several people I need to take my family there to eat. Now, if you know me by now I am a very picky eater but my wife is not, she loves a good burger. We finally had some time the other night and we stopped in for dinner. First off, I loved the atmosphere of the place, it was great and the service was amazing as well. My wife of course got the bacon burger, she said it was wonderful.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
nowplayingnashville.com

Arnold's Country Kitchen

Arnold's Country Kitchen was opened by Jack and Rose Arnold in Nashville, Tennessee in 1982. Since then, Jack and Rose's children have continued serving Nashvillians and visitors. Arnold's has been written up in publications such as Garden & Gun, Maxim, Southern Living, SAVEUR and Bon Apetit; as well...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mainstreetmaury.com

One Generation Away plans mobile food giveaway

One Generation Away is bringing its mobile food pantry back to the Columbia State Community College campus to share food with anyone in a time of need. The nonprofit will bring a tractor-trailer full of fresh produce, pantry staples, dairy and more to the Columbia State parking lot for its drive-thru mobile pantry on Saturday, Sept. 17. Anyone may receive a load of groceries, no paperwork required.
COLUMBIA, TN
murfreesboro.com

Tickets Now on Sale for Zoolumination

Zoolumination tickets are officially on sale! Visit the largest lantern festival in the country this holiday season and be enchanted by mystical beasts, larger-than-life lanterns and more. This event will run from November 18, 2022 through February 4, 2023. Nashville Zoo will glow with more than 1,000 authentic, custom-made silk...
NASHVILLE, TN

