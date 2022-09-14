Read full article on original website
Lou - Official Trailer
Thinking she’d put her dangerous past behind her, Lou (Allison Janney) finds her quiet life interrupted when a desperate mother (Jurnee Smollett) begs her to save her kidnapped daughter. As a massive storm rages, the two women risk their lives on a rescue mission that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their pasts. Academy Award winner Allison Janney and Emmy Award nominee Jurnee Smollett star in Lou, alongside Logan Marshall-Green and Ridley Asha Bateman. The film is directed by Anna Foerster from a screenplay by Maggie Cohn and Jack Stanley, with Bad Robot’s JJ Abrams, Hannah Minghella, and Jon Cohen producing.
Raven Hollow: Watch the Terrifying Trailer for the Upcoming Gothic Horror Film
West Point cadet Edgar Allan Poe and four other cadets on a training exercise in upstate New York are drawn by a gruesome discovery into a forgotten community where they find a township guarding a frightening secret. Premieres September 22 only Shudder.
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Episode 4 - Review
Warning: The following review contains full spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 4. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free review of the two-episode premiere here. When I said the third episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of...
She-Hulk Episode 5 Series Teases Some Big MCU Superhero Additions in Credits Sequence
Warning: Minor spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 5 up ahead!. Episode 5 of Marvel's She-Hulk was heavy with its references to other MCU characters, which includes that exciting tease involving Daredevil, who will soon make an appearance in the series. Even with all the namedrops and nods, the biggest reference came...
Whitney Houston Biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody’s Trailer Out, Film Set to Release in December
There’s a new biopic coming to town and it’s based on the life of legendary singer, Whitney Houston. BAFTA award winning actor Naomi Ackie spectacularly transforms to portray the multiple award-winning singer in the much-anticipated biographical movie, I Wanna Dance with Somebody. Directed by Kasi Lemmons, written by...
