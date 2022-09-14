ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, GA

13WMAZ

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Bibb County

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in the 4000 block of Sardis Church Road in Bibb County. In a release, Bibb Sheriff's Office said that the driver lost control, left the roadway, and was ejected from the motorcycle. Coroner Leon Jones identified...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Macon teen dies in crash on Zebulon Road

MACON — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash in Macon after sheriff’s officials say he lost control of his vehicle. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the traffic collision that occurred in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road just after 11 p.m. on September 15.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

16-year-old dies after Tuesday night shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A teen that was shot Tuesday night in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road has died. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson was found unresponsive after the shooting. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man killed in overnight car accident after hitting a tree

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a traffic collision on Zebulon Road. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road in Macon late Thursday night. Reports say the man was driving north in a MAZDA3 when he lost control. The car then went off the roadway hitting a tree.
MACON, GA
State
Kansas State
City
Macon, GA
City
Perry, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Perry, GA
Crime & Safety
wgxa.tv

Teen shot earlier this week in Macon has died

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager who was shot on Tuesday has died from his injuries. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to an incident reported on Hollingsworth Road when they found 16-year-old I'ming Trevon Jackson shot and unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital and...
MACON, GA
CBS 46

16-year-old shot and killed in Bibb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after Bibb County Sheriff’s office confirmed a 16-year-old male was shot and killed on Sept. 13. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road regarding a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who had been shot.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

23-year-old Macon man arrested for armed robbery of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree

MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Macon Dollar Tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard was robbed when two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

1 dead in early morning collision on I-16 in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a wreck that left one person dead early Wednesday morning. According to GSP, troopers responded to the crash involving two commercial motor vehicles (CMV) around 5:15 a.m. on I-16 westbound near mile marker 32. Troopers say CMV 1 was...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Montpelier Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 33-year-old man is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot Wednesday night on Montpelier Avenue. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just before 9 o’clock at M&M Groceries, located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. Witnesses told investigators...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Construction of Lee Co. Medical Center could start mid-December

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Development Authority announced Friday it will issue bonds to pay for the Lee County Medical Center with construction approved to start after mid-December. A public hearing was held to announce the finance plan. The Lee County Development Authority approved the plan and will...
LEE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: 23-year-old man found dead in east Macon

UPDATE: A 23-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in east Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a person shot at the intersection of Denton Street and Haywood Road. Upon arrival, deputies found 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon Reynolds lying in the road unresponsive.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Teen shot overnight in Macon, investigation underway

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old injured. Deputies were dispatched to an address on Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on Tuesday. Once there, officers found an unresponsive 16-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to Atrium Health...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon, GA
