Man dead after motorcycle crash in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in the 4000 block of Sardis Church Road in Bibb County. In a release, Bibb Sheriff's Office said that the driver lost control, left the roadway, and was ejected from the motorcycle. Coroner Leon Jones identified...
Macon teen dies in crash on Zebulon Road
MACON — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash in Macon after sheriff’s officials say he lost control of his vehicle. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the traffic collision that occurred in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road just after 11 p.m. on September 15.
16-year-old dies after Tuesday night shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A teen that was shot Tuesday night in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road has died. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson was found unresponsive after the shooting. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium...
Man killed in overnight car accident after hitting a tree
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a traffic collision on Zebulon Road. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road in Macon late Thursday night. Reports say the man was driving north in a MAZDA3 when he lost control. The car then went off the roadway hitting a tree.
wgxa.tv
Teen shot earlier this week in Macon has died
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager who was shot on Tuesday has died from his injuries. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to an incident reported on Hollingsworth Road when they found 16-year-old I'ming Trevon Jackson shot and unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital and...
CBS 46
16-year-old shot and killed in Bibb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after Bibb County Sheriff’s office confirmed a 16-year-old male was shot and killed on Sept. 13. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road regarding a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who had been shot.
16-year-old dead after Tuesday night shooting, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — A 16-year-old is dead after being shot late Tuesday, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say the incident happened on the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on Sep. 13. Upon arrival, deputies found him unresponsive. He was transported to an...
23-year-old Macon man arrested for armed robbery of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree
MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Macon Dollar Tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard was robbed when two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with robbery of north Macon Dollar Tree
UPDATE (9/16): A 23-year-old is now in custody in connection to the armed robbery of Dollar Tree on 175 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. this week. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says Taqwa Suwan Dixon of Macon was identified as one of the suspects involved and warrants were issued for his arrest.
wgxa.tv
1 dead in early morning collision on I-16 in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a wreck that left one person dead early Wednesday morning. According to GSP, troopers responded to the crash involving two commercial motor vehicles (CMV) around 5:15 a.m. on I-16 westbound near mile marker 32. Troopers say CMV 1 was...
41nbc.com
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Montpelier Avenue
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 33-year-old man is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot Wednesday night on Montpelier Avenue. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just before 9 o’clock at M&M Groceries, located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. Witnesses told investigators...
WALB 10
Construction of Lee Co. Medical Center could start mid-December
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Development Authority announced Friday it will issue bonds to pay for the Lee County Medical Center with construction approved to start after mid-December. A public hearing was held to announce the finance plan. The Lee County Development Authority approved the plan and will...
33-year-old man in stable condition after drive-by shooting on Montpelier Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at M&M Grocery located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue Wednesday. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9 p.m., a group of people were standing outside of the store when a car drove by and began shooting.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: 23-year-old man found dead in east Macon
UPDATE: A 23-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in east Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a person shot at the intersection of Denton Street and Haywood Road. Upon arrival, deputies found 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon Reynolds lying in the road unresponsive.
Fiery crash between two semi trucks leaves driver dead and traffic backed up on I-16
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — A truck driver is dead following a fiery crash between two semi-trucks on I-16 in Bleckley County. In a statement, Georgia State Patrol said the traffic was caused by a fatal crash between two tractor trailers. Troopers responded to the crash around 5:15 a.m. and...
Bibb deputies looking for 2 people who robbed Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar Tree located at 175 Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Wednesday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 10 p.m., two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
'It borders on blight': Carolyn Crayton softball park renovations behind schedule as weeds take over
MACON, Ga. — Over two years after Macon-Bibb County signed off on renovations to the Carolyn Crayton park softball fields, they're behind schedule. The county's parks and recreation director, Robert Walker, says it was only supposed to take 8-10 months. Mark Rostvold and his wife, Lynn noticed the work stop a few months ago, as the weeds took over.
Bibb judge approves shutdown of Montpelier convenience store declared 'public nuisance'
MACON, Ga. — The M&M Food Mart is now the second convenience store shut down by Macon-Bibb County in the last three months. The county went to court Thursday to declare it a "public nuisance" due to high crime and drugs, and Friday, Judge Howard Simms approved a temporary shutdown, but some people feel blindsided, including a county commissioner.
Houston County District Attorney faces challenges of prosecuting gang members
'Prosecutors under my watch will send people to prison'. Houston County is seeing a rise in violent crime, much of it gang-related. That includes some high-profile homicide cases, but prosecuting those crimes can be a whole different ballgame. It's a scene Houston County people see all too often -- memorials...
wgxa.tv
Teen shot overnight in Macon, investigation underway
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old injured. Deputies were dispatched to an address on Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on Tuesday. Once there, officers found an unresponsive 16-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to Atrium Health...
