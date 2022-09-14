ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

High Point man charged in 3 indecent exposure incidents in Thomasville: police

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41whK5_0hvKeSrZ00

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point Man is facing numerous charges related to indecent exposure incidents, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

On Tuesday, Thomasville police requested the community’s assistance, via a Facebook post , in locating the suspect in several incidents of indecent exposure.

‘I ought to shoot this b**** up’: New details revealed after man accused of robbery, shooting at Greensboro officer

On Wednesday, Thomasville police announced on Facebook that they had identified Jayshawn Lamar Owens, 33, of High Point, as the suspect in all three incidents.

The first incident, according to police, took place on Aug. 22. Owens was allegedly seen committing a lewd act both on video and by a woman victim on White Street.

The second and third incidents occurred on Tuesday. Police say that those two incidents took place on Ken Street and the parking lot of Planet Fitness on 835 Julian Avenue. Owens was allegedly spotted driving a blue Chevrolet Cruze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kp1BW_0hvKeSrZ00
Suspect photos released by the Thomasville Police Department on Facebook

Owens was taken into custody at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning and is being charged with three counts of indecent exposure.

He was taken to the Davidson County Jail and will make an appearance in court on Oct. 11 in Lexington.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 3

Related
FOX8 News

Man hits Asheboro police officer in US-64 crash

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro police officer was in a crash on Friday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 9:23 p.m. on Friday, state troopers responded to a reported crash on US-64/East Dixie Drive near Browers Chapel Road. Troopers say that Brian Scott Adams, 60, of Asheboro, was traveling west on […]
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead in Business 85 crash in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has died as the result of a fatal crash on Business 85/US-29 on Saturday, according to the High Point Police Department. At 2:13 p.m. on Saturday, High Point officers, firefighters and Guilford County EMS came to Business 85 near Baker Road on a report of a crash with […]
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thomasville#Police#Shooting#High Point#Indecent Exposure#Violent Crime#Chevrolet#Nexstar Media Inc
WOKV

U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart in North Carolina

DENVER, N.C. — Police in Denver, North Carolina, have charged a U.S. marshal with repeatedly stealing from Walmart. Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court on Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting, according to WSOC-TV. Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went...
DENVER, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Missing Greensboro woman found safe, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A silver alert that was issued for a 72-year-old woman has been cancelled. Police said a woman who went missing Saturday was found safe. They described her as 5 feet 1 inch tall, with blue eyes and wearing glasses. If you have any information about their...
GREENSBORO, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

21-year-old dies after another driver crosses into oncoming traffic, NC cops say

A pickup truck crossed a median before a crash that killed another North Carolina driver, officials said. The 21-year-old woman was driving south on U.S. Highway 29 when, police said, a pickup truck that had been going north veered into oncoming traffic and hit her car. The woman — identified as Sunshine Nichole Williams — died in the crash.
HIGH POINT, NC
cbs17

Woman arrested in Moore County drug bust, deputies say

WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies say they arrested a woman after a drug bust in West End. Deputies say they executed a search warrant Thursday on the 600 block of NC Highway 73 after a drug investigation. They found cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and marijuana...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 adult, 1 juvenile in custody after deadly shooting of Hillsborough teen

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department announced that two people are in custody following a June shooting that killed a 17-year-old. Police said they made the arrest of Alexander Capell Johnson, 22, of Hillsborough on Friday in Burlington. A second suspect, a juvenile, has been in secure custody since Aug. 31 due to three charges related to the shooting incident, police said in a statement Friday.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
FOX8 News

3 killed in wrong-way, head-on collision on I-485, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people are dead and another victim is injured following a crash on I-485 outer near University City Blvd. Sunday morning, authorities confirmed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed the driver was heading in the wrong direction on the highway causing a head-on collision when the accident happened just before 4 a.m. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Three triad agencies investigating multiple car break-ins

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of break-ins. The Asheboro Police Department and the Randolph and Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 cars and 30 homes were targeted along Highway 311 Tuesday morning. “It makes you feel very nervous,” said Randolph County...
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged with DWI in fatal Stokes County crash: NCSHP

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with several felonies following a fatal crash in Stokes County on Monday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Nehemiah Russell James is accused of losing control of his 2015 Nissan and crossing the center lane of Mountain View Road, striking Joseph “Cole” Southern […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

‘You could see the hand motion’: Victims speak out after High Point man charged with indecent exposure

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville police arrested a High Point man who is suspected of a string of indecent exposure from High Point to Thomasville. 33-year-old Jayshawn Owens faces three indecent exposure charges. People reported seeing him in neighborhoods, near schools and at the Planet Fitness on Julian Avenue in Thomasville. The victim did not […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
64K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy