Research Explores New Treatments and Combinations for Hepatocellular Carcinoma
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Pierre Gholam, MD, discussed multiple studies currently influencing the hepatocellular carcinoma treatment landscape. Over the past 5 years, the number of standard-of-care therapies for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) has increased with combinations including, atezolizumab (Tecentriq) plus bevacizumab (Avastin) in the first-line setting, and regorafenib (Stivarga), camrelizumab (AiRuiK), or nivolumab (Opdivo), ipilimumab (Yervoy), and ramucirumab (Cyramza) in the second-line.
Tivozanib Shows Efficacy and Safety in Heavily Pretreated ccRCC
Helen H. Moon, MD, discusses the results of the TIVO-3 trial of tivozanib for patients with recurrent clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Helen H. Moon, MD, principal investigator with the Cancer Clinical Trials Access Program in the Southern California Permanente Medical Group, research lead for melanoma, regional medical oncology lead for genitourinary cancer, and hematologist/oncologist at Kaiser Permanante Riverside Medical Center, discusses the results of the TIVO-3 trial (NCT02627963) of tivozanib (Fotivda) for patients with recurrent clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).
The State of the Targeted Therapy Landscape for Mantle Cell Lymphoma
In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, Cyrus M. Khan, MD, discussed new strategies for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and needs for the future. Updates over the past 5-10 years brought Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy into the mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) treatment landscape. According to Cyrus M. Khan, MD, these therapies were a great improvement for relapsed/refractory disease, but more is needed in the frontline setting.
Pembrolizumab Continues to Show Robust Antitumor Activity in MSI-H/dMMR Endometrial Cancer
Robust and durable antitumor activity continues to be shown with pembrolizumab in patients with microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair-deficient advanced endometrial cancer. Updated results of the phase 2 KEYNOTE-158 study (NCT02628067) reconfirm the robust and durable antitumor activity of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in patients with microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair-deficient (MSI-H/dMMR)...
Behind the FDA Approvals of BCMA-Directed Therapies for Multiple Myeloma
Adam Cohen, MD, discusses the current FDA-approved BCMA-directed therapies in the multiple myeloma space and the clinical data supporting each agent. Adam Cohen, MD, director, Myeloma Immunotherapy, and associate professor of Medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, discusses the current FDA-approved BCMA-directed therapies in the multiple myeloma space and the clinical data supporting each agent.
Improving Outcomes for Patients With NSCLC and RET Alterations
Nathan A. Pennell, MD, PhD, discusses the importance of developing new RET inhibitors for patients with non–small cell lung cancer. Nathan A. Pennell, MD, PhD, medical oncologist at the Taussig Cancer Center and professor of medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, discusses the importance of developing new RET inhibitors for patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Preventing Thrombosis in Patients with Polycythemia Vera
Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD, discusses some of the best practices to try and prevent thrombosis in patients with polycythemia vera. Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD, a professor of Medicine and a hematologic oncologist at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses some of the best practices to try and prevent thrombosis in patients with polycythemia vera (PV).
