Read full article on original website
Related
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn football home Rentschler Field needs $63 million in repairs. Will the the state make the investment?
Nearly two decades after opening as home for UConn’s upgraded football program, the state-owned sports stadium in East Hartford is in need of a reboot. A study of Rentschler Field recommends a $63 million investment for necessary improvements that range from replacing a battered roof to overhauling an antiquated technological system designed long before wireless communication.
Wesleyan Argus
The Firing of Catholic Chaplain William J. Wallace Prompts Controversy and Reflection on Campus
Missing this year from his regular spots in the Exley lobby and Usdan patio is former University Catholic Chaplain Father William J. Wallace, better known as Father Bill. In addition to holding weekly mass at Memorial Chapel and providing pastoral care for the Catholic community, he often walked through campus, introducing himself to students and asking how they were doing. Among the Wesleyan community, Wallace is known for his knack for remembering people’s names. He became a mentor, advocate, and friend to numerous students, faculty, and staff members over his seven years as chaplain.
Connecticut crowds exceed expectation for return of Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Both the excitement and the smell of fair food were in the air on a clear and sunny Friday on the fairgrounds in West Springfield. With no pandemic restrictions for 2022, the Big E opened for fairgoers who come to Western Massachusetts from across the country.
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit extends Hartford stay
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The highly popular Beyond Van Gogh exhibit will stay in Hartford through most of October, the company behind the tour announced Thursday. “We are so grateful, and of course honored by the audience’s positive reaction and enthusiasmtowards the experience,” Justin Paquin, the producer of Paquin Entertainment Group, said in a written […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
TikTok rape allegation spurs dozens of students to rally at Central Connecticut State
NEW BRITAIN — About 100 students marched through campus at Central Connecticut State University Friday after a rape allegation against a student surfaced on social media. The dozens of students gathered outside the Student Center before marching through the New Britain campus, chanting remarks such as, "Stop the violence," "no more silence" and "two, four, six, eight, Central needs to stop the rape."
Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Spotted Over Bethel
Some call them UFO's (Unidentified Flying Objects), others refer to them as UAP's (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon), whichever you choose, I believe this qualifies. The following video was sent to me by a close, personal friend who lives in Bethel, CT. We will call that friend "Matt." Matt's son Nick is the person who shot the video, and he can be heard commenting on it. I was told the footage was captured on September 7th 2022 at 6:23 pm.
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Black bear in Burlington, feeding hummingbirds, geese crossing
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to travel to West Springfield, MA over the next few weeks for the Eastern States Exposition. Wendell Edwards and Melissa Cole have the news and weather for the morning of Sept. 16, including a sexual assault claim at CCSU. CT attorney general seeking...
NewsTimes
'Staff shortage' closed Hartford school on Thursday
HARTFORD — A.I. Prince Technical High School was closed Thursday because of a "staff shortage," but a spokesperson said the school was expected to reopen on Friday. The school decided on Wednesday that it would close on Thursday, said Kerry Markey, director of communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. Markey declined to provide further information on what caused the staff shortage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Most Creative Restaurant in Connecticut Announces New Theme
I love it when creative local business owners come up with something beyond to try to lure customers in. When it comes to restaurant interiors, there's only so much you can do, right? Tables, chairs, and nice paint? Good enough, but not in Southington. One restaurant in Connecticut has grabbed...
Bristol school district redistricting starting 2023-24 school year
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – At a board of education meeting Wednesday night, a consultant hired by the Bristol Public Schools said the city is changing. Patrick Gallagher with the SLAM Collaborative presented data to the board and reported that there are more older people without school-aged children moving into Bristol. Gallagher said over the next ten years, […]
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Adam Sandler Mohegan Sun stand-up show rescheduled
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Superstar comedian Adam Sandler’s upcoming show at Mohegan Sun Arena has been rescheduled. While the show was originally set to take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, it will now take place over a week earlier on Thursday, October 20 at 8 p.m., the venue said. The Uncasville show […]
I Never Knew Cheshire is ‘The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut’
Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
NewsTimes
12 hard cideries in and around CT to try this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fall is upon us. Apple picking, pumpkin carving and leaf crunching are just around the corner. With those iconic fall activities, there are also some fall delicacies, like pumpkin spice lattes, apple cider donuts and, of course, apple cider itself.
New Britain Herald
Berlin Fair draws thousands
BERLIN – Standing as a testament to what it means to gather community in the name of supporting causes, the Berlin Fair gathered thousands over the weekend to celebrate four days of fundraising efforts, food, music, rides, contests and more. Stephen Kulinski, Berlin Lions Club fair vice president, said...
Register Citizen
DEEP: Boat collides with breakwater in Stonington Harbor
STONINGTON — A boat carrying two people crashed into a breakwater in Stonington Harbor on Saturday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. The two were transported to Westerly, Rhode Island, with minor injuries, according to a DEEP spokesperson. "DEEP thanks the Stonington Police Department, other local departments,...
wiltonbulletin.com
Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
New Britain Herald
'It's really hard when you have no one to talk to': New Britain couple creates support group for parents with autistic children
NEW BRITAIN – The Welcome to My World Autism Support Group had to put things on hold due to the pandemic but are back helping and supporting families in need and hosting its monthly meetings. “We used to have new families coming in to the meetings all the time,...
WCVB
Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
Comments / 0