Stillwater, OK

10 Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 63-7 Victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff

STILLWATER — The Cowboys were expected to win comfortably Saturday, but that was about as comfortable as a Big Ten punter is with his job security. Oklahoma State throttled Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63-7 in Boone Pickens Stadium. If the Pokes wanted, it probably could’ve been 150-7. There weren’t many groundbreaking revelations from this lopsided a contest, but here are 10 things that stood out to me.
Cox’s Notebook: Cowboys Thumped an FCS Team Just as You’d Expect Them To

Oklahoma State handled its business against an inferior opponent and did so without reason for consternation. The Pokes put their foot on the gas and left the Golden Lions in the dust. Other than a couple of turnovers, there wasn’t much to gripe about. UAPB’s one score came off of an interception and a shortened field.
Daily Bullets (Sept. 18): Cowboys Head to Bye Week in Style

Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. Golf: Cowboys Fall to Fifth Heading into Final Round at Olympia Fields. • As always, Marshall’s 10 Thoughts on the game are required reading. [PFB]. • If you want to follow my stream...
Flanagan, Evers to Miss Oklahoma State’s Game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff

The Cowboys will be without some defensive contributors against the Golden Lions on Saturday. Oklahoma State hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 6 p.m. in Boone Pickens Stadium, but the Cowboys will be without defensive starters Sean Michael Flanagan and Brendon Evers, according to Dave Hunziker, both missing the game with shoulder injuries. Hunziker also reports that Tyren Irby will miss the game and that starting center Preston Wilson is questionable. None of the injuries are presumed serious, according to Hunziker.
Instant Recap: Oklahoma State Throttles Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63-7

Man, Sanders took three hits in that game. I did not care for that. Ollie has another flashy play. He’s going to be good. I was putting my chips on Nixon being the potential breakout, but it’s Ollie. If he sees any extended time because Dom goes down, he’ll breakout.
Oklahoma State Falls One Spot in AP Top 25 following Arkansas-Pine Bluff Win

6Oklahoma3-06 7Southern California3-08 In the coaches poll, OSU got leapfrogged by USC. In the AP, they got jumped by Kentucky. The Trojans thumped Fresno State 45-17. The Wildcats blanked Youngstown State 31-zip. Those yawn-worthy blowouts are just a tad more exciting than the Pokes’ dismantling of an FCS opponent, which I think is fair.
