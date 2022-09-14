The Cowboys will be without some defensive contributors against the Golden Lions on Saturday. Oklahoma State hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 6 p.m. in Boone Pickens Stadium, but the Cowboys will be without defensive starters Sean Michael Flanagan and Brendon Evers, according to Dave Hunziker, both missing the game with shoulder injuries. Hunziker also reports that Tyren Irby will miss the game and that starting center Preston Wilson is questionable. None of the injuries are presumed serious, according to Hunziker.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO